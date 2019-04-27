An In-Depth Analysis Of Home Depot For Dividend Investors

The stock has good momentum, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it break to new highs this year.

It has phenomenal dividend safety and potential as well as a decent yield.

When it comes to dividend stocks, Home Depot is the gold standard.

Introduction

As of today, Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has a dividend yield of 2.63% and is trading at $206.72 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment for HD, the stock has a Dividend Strength Score of 96 and a Stock Strength score of 85.

In this article, I will explain why I believe dividend investors should invest in Home Depot and even make it a core position in their portfolio.

Home Depot is a home improvement specialty retailer. Its stores sell an assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products and provide a number of services.

M.A.D. assessments are presented in two sections: dividend strength and stock strength.

You might ask what the difference is between dividend strength and stock strength? A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield, and dividend potential. Whereas a high stock strength score is an indicator that the share price is likely to increase in the upcoming quarters.

Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength can be broken down into a) dividend safety, and b) dividend potential.

Both are equally important, and both will be analyzed within this article.

I will look at HD's payout and coverage ratios to assess the dividend safety. HD's dividend potential will be derived by analyzing the current dividend yield as well as the history of revenue, net income and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

42% of Home Depot's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 46% of dividend stocks.

Operating cash flow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. HD pays 35% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 33% of dividend stocks.

To finish my assessment of HD's payout ratios, I turn to free cash flow payout, which gives an idea of the company's ability to pay its dividend after paying for its Capex. Home Depot has a cash flow payout ratio of 48%, a better ratio than 43% of dividend stocks.

The company's payout ratio is super satisfying according to these three metrics. HD generates a large amount of earnings, operating cash flow and free cash flow, making the dividend super safe. This is really as good as it gets in terms of dividend payout coverage.

01/02/2015 31/01/2016 29/01/2017 28/01/2018 03/02/2019 Dividends $1.88 $2.36 $2.76 $3.56 $4.12 Net Income $4.71 $5.46 $6.45 $7.29 $9.73 Payout Ratio 40% 44% 43% 49% 43% Cash From Operations $6.30 $7.48 $8.13 $10.38 $11.79 Payout Ratio 26% 28% 32% 33% 35% Free Cash Flow $4.56 $5.55 $5.97 $7.83 $8.63 Payout Ratio 42% 43% 47% 46% 48%

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

HD can pay its interest 5 times, which is better than 40% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered satisfying.

The company can cover all of its current debt 16 times. Home Depot has a better debt service coverage ratio than 71% of stocks.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that HD's dividend is super safe. The dividend isn't at all at risk.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (i.e., its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

Home Depot's dividend yield of 2.63% is better than 58% of dividend stocks. The yield is at the higher end of its five-year range, making it an attractive rate to purchase the stock. This last year, the dividend grew 32%, which is higher than its five-year CAGR of 22%.

Over the previous three years, Home Depot has seen its revenues grow at a 7% CAGR and net income at a 17% CAGR. Top- and bottom-line growth will ultimately be the deciding factor of a company's ability to continue growing its dividend. Healthy revenue and earnings growth is essential.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, its dividend has a great potential for dividend growth. Business has been booming with top and bottom lines growing consistently every year.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives HD a dividend strength score of 96/100.

Home Depot is the gold standard of dividend strength. The dividend yield is sufficient for dividend investors with many years ahead of them, and the growth is just phenomenal.

Stock Strength

Looking at dividend strength with no regard to other fundamental factors is a mistake many dividend investors make. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

These fundamentals are what determine a company's stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

Each of these factors will be analyzed, one by one, to best understand the stock's underlying dynamics.

Value

It has been proven time and time again that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and shareholder yield. The combination of these ratios gives a stock a value score out of 100.

Here is a breakdown of HD's value ratios:

P/E of 21.14x

P/S of 2.10x

P/CFO of 17.43x

Dividend yield of 2.65%

Buyback yield of 4.58%

Combined shareholder yield of 7%

These values would suggest that HD is more undervalued than 70% of stocks, which is satisfying. The company has a solid buyback yield of 4.58%, which nicely supplements the dividend and should be reflected through consistent increases in share price.

Value Score: 70/100

I also draw PE lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's PE range, and therefore it serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.

The chart above suggests that HD is trading around its five-year average PE. The stock is fairly valued and has traded very closely to a 20x PE the past five years.

Momentum

As stupid as it sounds, stocks which have appreciated recently are the most likely to continue going up. Most dividend investors disregard momentum and are happy buying on the way down.

I believe this to be an investing mistake which can have dire consequences. Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

Home Depot's price has increased 14.52% these last three months, 13.98% these last six months, and 14.35% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $206.72.

HD has better momentum than 84% of stocks, which I find to be fantastic. It is in the top 20% of stocks with best momentum and has beaten the index by 800 basis points during the trailing 12 months.

Momentum score: 84/100

Home Depot is on a run and once again at all-time highs. Given the relatively good value, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock price to increase an extra 10% this year, breaking through resistance it has historically experienced at these prices.

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth - or even decreasing liabilities - and will produce high levels of cash flows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks that dramatically increase their financial leverage.

HD's Debt/Equity ratio can't be analyzed because the company has negative equity due to its extensive stock buybacks.

Home Depot's liabilities have increased by 7% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 28.4% of HD's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Home Depot has better financial strength than 43% of stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 43/100

The factor is somewhat biased by the company's negative earnings. Liabilities are increasing at a somewhat aggressive rate, but I'm not too concerned given the company's ability to grow the top and bottom lines.

Earnings Quality

Earnings manipulation has fooled many investors in the past. It is so easy to legally manipulate earnings to make them look better, which shady executives are often tempted to do so.

This can be picked up quite easily however. Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

Home Depot's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -0.1 puts it ahead of 52% of stocks.

0.8% of HD's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 30% of stocks. Each dollar of HD's assets generates $2.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 97% of stocks.

Based on these findings, HD has higher earnings quality than 73% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 73/100

Home Depot has great earnings quality, although I'd be even more satisfied if the company depreciated its capital a little faster. Its assets are super productive, generating $2.5 in revenue for each dollar of assets. All in all, Home Depot is in the top 30% of stocks for earnings quality, which is great.

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 85/100, which is great. Home Depot is in the top 15% of stocks based on its fundamentals.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 96 and a stock strength of 85, Home Depot is a great choice for dividend investors and should be in all long-term dividend investors' portfolios.

However I will caution investors who are approaching retirement. Lower yields can work against your retirement income goals. I have put together an easy-to-use free tool as part of a free course on dividend investing, which you can use to assess whether or not you should be investing in lower-yielding stocks.

That being said, if investing in companies with sub 3% yields makes sense for you - as it does for me - I'd suggest having a core and even over-weighted position in HD.

