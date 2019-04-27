The Continuing Liberation Of Futures Markets From Spot Markets

However, it is an important step in the right direction.

Two Fed economists have proposed a way to estimate an index to replace LIBOR.

CME Group is in a bind as the cash market for LIBOR, the source of Eurodollar futures' settlement price, is about to die.

CME Group's (CME) Eurodollar futures contract set an important precedent. It is the first futures contract that has become so successful that it has exceeded the significance of its related spot LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) cash market. The futures tail has begun to wag the cash market dog. In an earlier article, I explained that the Eurodollar futures market is about to be orphaned by the death of LIBOR cash market trading - a life-threatening outcome for the CME. In that article, I considered how the CME could prevent this potential disaster.

However, my proposed solution, a self-settling Eurodollar futures contract - a futures contract that would deliver a CME-created security - might require a leap of faith by the exchange. This move might feel risky to the CME, when applied to the CME's most successful market. A futures market that creates its own cash instrument raises regulatory issues among other things. Crawl, walk, run.

This is the first of two articles that address current developments in the process of futures settlement evolution. These futures settlement innovations bring us closer to self-settling futures contracts. The first article considers a dubious proposal by Fed economists to use futures to determine the settlement value of a LIBOR replacement futures contract.

The second follow-up article is a development in the evolution of cryptocurrency futures settlement - an exchange managing the cash collateral used to settle a futures contract.

Using futures prices to determine cash prices

In their article "Inferring Term Rates from SOFR Futures Prices," Erik Heitfield and Yang-Ho Park address one of the two important problems that make SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) a dubious substitute for LIBOR. The problem Heitfield and Park consider is that SOFR, an overnight rate, is not itself forward looking. As they point out:

All forward-looking term rates depend on some measure of market participants' expectations of the future path of overnight interest rates. The problems associated with term LIBOR rates stem largely from the fact that they rely on pricing information in the not particularly deep or liquid interbank wholesale funding markets and expert judgment to infer forward rates.

Hence the dilemma. LIBOR is forward looking, but illiquid. SOFR is liquid, but not forward-looking. Heitfield and Park note that it doesn't take much for SOFR futures to become more liquid than the cash LIBOR market.

Although SOFR derivatives markets have just begun to develop, both the CME and ICE now offer SOFR futures contracts and there are already more transactions underlying SOFR futures than are estimated to underlie LIBOR.

Based on the superior liquidity of SOFR futures, Heitfield and Park propose to use SOFR futures to estimate an inferred three-month term SOFR cash rate.

Where will it all end?

The Heitfield and Park contribution is to design a very (unnecessarily) complicated way of using SOFR futures to estimate an imaginary SOFR term rate. Taken to the logical conclusion, the implications of their approach of using a futures contract to estimate a cash rate for use in settling a futures contract are amusing (at least to me). Apparently, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) has pursued a similar flight of fancy.

Suppose that the CME adopts this method. What would be the logical next step in designing a futures contract that settles at a three-month term rate inferred using the overnight SOFR futures prices?

First, the CME would logically list a three-month futures rate that settles at the inferred three-month rate computed from SOFR overnight futures. Once liquidity in that new futures contract is sufficient, it would improve the accuracy of the inferred three-month cash rate to use SOFR three-month futures prices, rather than SOFR overnight futures prices, to determine the inferred three-month rate for settlement purposes.

This line of reasoning bares the essential fallacy of using a futures contract to infer a cash price to settle a futures contract. Reality steps out of the loop. A futures trade is, in essence, a bet on the likely outcome of a real-world event - determination of a cash market yield. However, if the bettors determine the outcome (the settlement price), any outcome is possible! Moreover, the outcome needs/bears no relationship to cash interest rates whatsoever.

The overnight rate-based indexes fail to capture LIBOR

However, as the history of various versions of the overnight rate and associated futures contracts below, provided by Heitfield and Park, demonstrates, all versions, actual and inferred, fail to capture the forces at work in the determination of LIBOR.

The two versions of three-month inferred rates constructed from overnight rates (FF Futures and FF OIS) are substantially the same. However, they differ from forward-looking LIBOR and from the actual compound Fed funds rate (Realized Compounded FF).

They differ from the compounded Fed funds rates because the market misjudged the future of overnight rates during the second half of 2008. These forecasted rates and LIBOR both got this wrong, so this error argues in favor of inferred rates as a proxy for LIBOR.

More importantly, however, three-month rates inferred from overnight rates completely fail to capture the factors determining LIBOR. Both the average level of the overnight rates and the daily change in the overnight rates differ substantially from the like values of LIBOR.

What remains?

It is silly to determine futures settlement prices from futures themselves. Moreover, constructing term rates from overnight rates fails to capture realized term rates. Yet no term instrument has sufficient liquidity to function as a futures settlement deliverable. Inescapably the world will need to produce such an instrument.

What characteristics must the deliverable instrument meet? It must:

Be a term instrument

Have a liquid market

Provide a single daily price

Be easily understood by the public

Three possibilities come to mind. 1) My earlier suggestion that the CME create the instrument and list it for trading and settlement by the exchange. 2) Another exchange, cash or futures, might list the cash item for trading independently of the futures contract. 3) Let the instrument spring from the mind of Zeus, as did LIBOR itself.

The exigencies of time lead me to believe the first option remains the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.