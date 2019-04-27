Grain Markets Mostly Higher On Friday Boosted By Stormy, Wintry Weather, An Easing Dollar, And Strong Q1 GDP Growth

Stormy weather to cause disruptions to planting over the next week; corn up over 1%.

Weather is becoming more important as we head deeper into planting season. In the near term, weather will provide support for the grains market, as wetter-than-normal weather impacts the central U.S., slowing planting progress.

Grain markets trade mostly higher on Friday; corn finishes up over 1% while soybeans slipped half a percent

The U.S. May corn futures finished higher Friday 1.26% to $3.5138. U.S. May soybean futures finished down 0.55% to $8.5325, while U.S. wheat finished slightly higher 0.20% to 4.3488. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 1.08% ($0.16) to $15.01, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished down 0.52% ($0.08) to $15.30, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) finished higher 0.59% ($0.03) to $5.07. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures was seen slightly higher 0.6 cents to $4.422, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures finishing lower 3.4 cents to $4.080, resulting in a widened 34-cent spread of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was up $0.16 to $5.050.

Stormy, cooler weather pattern in the days ahead including snow across the northern belts, a weaker U.S. dollar, and strong economic data lift prices mostly higher

An unexpected acceleration in the U.S. economy helped to boost agriculture commodities. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the gross domestic product registered a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 3.2% growth in the first three months Q1 of 2019, beating expectations of 2.0% and an increase from 2.2% in the final three months Q4 of last year.

The strong expansion came as a result of solid inventory data and net trade that served to offset a slowdown in consumer spending.

Additionally, the U.S. dollar easing back and giving away some of its recent gains supported the gains in commodities. The Dollar Index was last seen down 0.024% to $97.69.

Currently, a surface low pressure area centered over southeastern Ontario is producing rain and thunderstorms across the eastern 1/3rd of the country. Meanwhile, much of the country is experiencing tranquil conditions with a large high pressure area over the central U.S. The next storm system will eject out of the Pacific Northwest U.S. this evening, bringing mostly rain to the Corn Belt this weekend. Enough cold air on the northern section of this storm system will bring a swath of heavy, wet, accumulating snow across southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and southern Lower Michigan. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, and southern Wisconsin. Up to 10 inches of heavy snow can be expected.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

A second storm system is forecast to come in right behind the first one, producing mainly rain across the Corn Belt, but snow across the spring wheat belt (Montana, Dakotas, and Minnesota) Sunday and Monday.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Yet another storm system #3 will come behind this second storm system. This storm system will eject out of the southern Rockies and will produce rain and thunderstorms across a large part of the corn, wheat, and soybean belts Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Another storm system is expected later in the week across the southern U.S. including the Delta. Beyond next week, the weather pattern looks to remain wet across the central U.S. with additional disruptions to planting possible.

Source: NOAA

Soybean was weighed down with uncertainties in trade talks between the U.S. and China. Large domestic and global old crop supplies also continue to weigh on wheat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.