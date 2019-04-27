WTI Weekly: False Breakout To 66.60s Above Last Week's Resistance

This week saw a false buy-side breakout to 66.60s above last week’s resistance before trading lower to 62.28s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for neutral to sell-side activity following the recent development of a stopping point high, 64.79s. This expectation played out only after a false buy-side breakout developed early in the week, driving price higher achieving the weekly stopping point high, 66.60s, where selling interest ultimately drove price aggressively lower to 62.28s ahead Friday’s close, settling at 63.30s.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

21-26 April 2019

This week’s auction saw buying interest early week drive price higher through key resistance, 64.79s, achieving a stopping point, 65.92s, in Monday’s auction. Minor excess developed there before balance ensued, 65.92s-65.27s, into Tuesday’s auction. Buying interest emerged in Tuesday’s trade, 65.94s/66.01s, upon re-test of Monday’s resistance. Buy-side continuation developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 66.60s. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, 66.51s/66.49s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower ensued into Tuesday’s NY close to 66.30s. The pullback continued into early Wednesday’s London auction, achieving a stopping point, 65.77s. Minor buy excess developed there, driving price higher to 66.43s, challenging the key supply cluster overhead into the EIA release (+5.4mil v +1.2mil exp). Buyers trapped, 66.41s-66.40s, driving price lower, achieving a stopping point low, 65.66s, late in Wednesday’s trade.

Buying interest emerged, driving price higher into Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 66.28s. Rotation lower developed toward the balance low ahead of Thursday’s close, where selling interest emerged, 65.77s. Sell-side breakdown ensued following Thursday’s Globex reopen, driving price lower to 64.70s. Sell-side continuation occurred in Friday’s trade, as price traded aggressively through the breakout area (64.60s-64.40s), achieving the weekly stopping point low, 62.28s, where sellers trapped before settling at 63.30s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, this week’s primary expectation was for sell-side activity. This probability path played out after a false breakout developed to 66.60s above prior key resistance, 64.79s. Selling interest emerged, 66.60s, developing balance mid-week before a sell-side breakdown drove price aggressively lower to 62.28s into week’s end. This week’s rotation exceeded the average weekly range expectancy (388 ticks), predominantly due to Friday’s trade.

Looking ahead, this week’s false breakout and aggressive long liquidation are structural indications of a stopping point high. Focus into next week on response to key support, 62.56s-62.28s, within the context of an initial corrective phase from the high. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key demand will target key supply overhead, 63.90s-64.35s/65.50s-66.50s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand will target key demand clusters below, 60.70s-59.75s/59s-58.20s, respectively. As noted in recent weeks, the market has auctioned toward larger key supply overhead following an approximately 57% buy-side phase from December 2018. Given this week’s stopping point high development and subsequent liquidation, the primary expectation, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure remains sell-side.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 57% price rally from December lows, market leverage (Open Interest) potentially has bottomed. Interestingly, MM Long posture has seen an upside break of trend in the last two months or so of data amidst continued relative concentration of long posture amidst the MM participants (MM Long: Short Ratio= 11:1). Further, MM short posture has migrated toward levels that typically result in the development of structural high formations. Declining overall open interest, increasing MM long posture, and declining MM short posture warrants caution on the buy-side at these price levels. Given this week’s action, it is reasonable to infer that MM posture may be shifting to a sell-side bias.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

It is also worth noting that the MM net long length in gasoline is reaching bullish extreme posture (MM Long: Short Ratio= 35:1). Buy-side herding is developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline. Another qualitative data point warranting caution on the buy-side at these levels. While media punditry banged the drum this week about $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.