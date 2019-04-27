QEP Resources: Still A Steal

At the time, I stated the firm would have gotten QEP at a steal, but only a true deep dive into it can verify things one way or the other.

Earlier this year, I wrote an article detailing the bid by Elliot Management to acquire all of QEP Resources (QEP) in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.07 billion. In that article, I made the case that the price being paid by Elliot, if accepted, was really getting the firm for cheap. One problem I had at the time, though, is that with one asset sale having already been conducted and two more pending, and no guidance from management regarding what the firm might look like after the completion of these deals, there existed a great deal of uncertainty about what the future might look like. Since then, I have had the luxury to perform a deep dive into the firm, backed not only by a deeper understanding of the firm, but also thanks to guidance provided by management that shows what kind of output and cost structure investors can anticipate from the business in the near-term. What I found is that, generally speaking, my original article's conclusions are supported here, but the range of opportunities for investors is now better defined.

Setting the stage for cash flow

Before I get into the fun part of this article detailing the cash flow results of my model, I'd like to touch on how I went about creating my model. In the image below, you can see 2019 guidance for the business, as provided by management. I relied heavily on these figures, especially regarding production for the year. After all, who knows the company better than the management team running it?

Taken from QEP Resources

While the guidance figures provided by management were much appreciated, they failed to take into account a range of significant metrics that investors should know. To account for this shortage, I analyzed the firm's historical financials and created the table below, which covers all of the additional assumptions I used in creating my model. There are, it's worth mentioning, some points here that should be discussed in detail.

Created by Author

For starters, let's talk about growth. Due to asset sales, growth forecasts for QEP are difficult to come up with. All we do know is that this year the firm, at its midpoint, should produce around 28.95 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) and through its latest investor presentation, the company expects its normalized general and administrative to fall "below" $3 per boe next year, with the total amount spent there totaling $90 million. At its most conservative, if we assume exactly $3 per boe (surely the number is likely between $2.50 and $2.99, but it's better to be conservative, and I would wager that if it were closer to $2.50, then management would have mentioned that important price point), that would imply output next year of 30 million boe, about 3.6% higher than this year. Given this small growth, I assumed that flat capex figures in perpetuity would give us one of three different scenarios: one where production remains flat in perpetuity starting in 2020, one where it grows at a rate of 5% per annum, and one where it grows at a rate of 10% per annum. Until we know more from management, it would be wise to assume one of the two more conservative scenarios as the most likely.

In addition to growth, it's important to touch on general and administrative costs a bit more in detail. This year, the figure is expected to total $175 million, $43 million of which will be one-time in nature paid out in cash, another $18 million paid out in stock, and another $11 million in one-time stock. The one-time costs relate to severance expenses. Next year, one-time costs will be $15 million, but the composition of cash vs. non-cash has not been provided. I assumed the 2020 costs are all cash in nature, but for all one-time expenses I added the figures back to my EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow math. I also assumed that the $18 million paid in stock this year is representative of what future years will be like.

Taken from QEP Resources

Finally, we should touch on the activities associated with the firm's purchase and sale of oil and gas. Each year, to address midstream capacity concerns, the firm has engaged in the purchase and sale of oil and gas. The amount bought or sold each year varies significant and showed no real trend, but what was clear is that in each year over the past three, the business generated a loss of between $1.4 million and $1.9 million on these activities. As I have done with other firms in the past that do this, instead of trying to guess revenue and expenses, I just assigned a loss margin of $2 million to the business for each year. This will mean that my revenue figures will be lower than what the firm reports by the tens of millions of dollars each year, but the bottom line for it will remain unchanged if the past is any indicator of the future.

Cash flow looks appealing

Created by Author

Now that we have the rules set, it's time to dive into QEP's cash flow picture. In the table above, I charted out from revenue to free cash flow how the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm should like for the period of 2019 through 2023. Based on all the assumptions taken together, it looks like the business should generate free cash flow of $28 million this year, but even if production remains flat in perpetuity, it will total $52 million in 2020, followed by $50 million per annum in 2021 and beyond. The reason for this improvement between 2019 and 2020, despite production remaining unchanged, has to do with the rolling off of low-priced hedges, while the hedges in 2020 are at a higher price than the current market rate, which explains the drop between 2020 and 2021.

Created by Author

In the table above, I decided to perform the same analysis, but in a world where production continues to expand at a rate of 5% per annum with current capex figures. Free cash flow, here, would grow to $98 million next year and, by 2023, would expand to $229 million. In the table below, meanwhile, I looked at the scenario where output grows at a rate of 10% per annum. There, free cash flow next year would come out to $144 million before rising to $224 million in 2021 and eventually ending our five-year forecast at $434 million in 2023.

Created by Author

Free cash flow is terrific to look at, and it's worth mentioning here that from my experience, it's uncommon for an oil and gas E&P firm to generate positive free cash flow at current energy prices. That's a huge plus for QEP, but it should also be said that free cash flow isn't the only metric that investors should be looking at. We should also take a very close look at the company's EBITDA and operating cash flow, the former of which is important for lenders and the latter of which is a good substitute for when we don't know the firm's true free cash flow (operating cash flow minus maintenance capex).

Created by Author

In the table above, you can see QEP's EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow in a world where production levels remain flat in perpetuity. What this shows is that this year the firm should generate around $764 million in EBITDA, with this figure eventually rising to $829 million in 2021 and beyond. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, will come in around $668 million this year before rising to $692 million in 2020 and then it will dip a bit to $690 million per year thereafter.

Created by Author

Using the same data, but adjusting for the 5% and 10% growth rates, I created the table above and the table below. In the first, you can see that EBITDA next year should come in at around $862 million, and that by 2023, it should climb to nearly $1.01 billion. Operating cash flow will take a similar trend, but will naturally be lower than the EBITDA figure. In the second table, growth is even more impressive, with EBITDA rising to $908 million next year and eventually to $1.21 billion in 2023. Operating cash flow, it appears, would top out at about $1.07 billion.

Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

With cash flow figures now clear, it's time we get into the valuation stage of this piece, but to do that requires a look at how I'm going to value the firm. In general, I will use the EBITDA and operating cash flow figures relative to market cap and EV (enterprise value). Market cap is fairly straight forward, but to some, the same cannot be said of EV. In the table below, I decided to lay out my calculations for this metric. In short, it's the sum of the firm's market cap and its net debt.

Created by Author

One thing you might be wondering here is about the cash balance. This figure at the end of last year was essentially $0, but the EV provided here takes into account the $605.10 million the company received following the completion of its Haynesville/Cotton Valley assets. This does not include the $32.2 million put in escrow pertaining to alleged title defects associated with those sold assets. Until such time as made clear by management, I'm going to assume that the firm keeps this all as cash on hand, so it does reduce net debt, but not gross debt outstanding. Upon the allocation of this toward debt reduction, interest expense will decrease, causing the firm's operating cash flow and free cash flow figures to rise, potentially by tens of millions of dollars each.

Created by Author

In the table above, now, you can see, using first the 2019 figures and in the table below you can see the 2020 figures in a world where production remains flat, how the firm's EV and market cap stack up against its cash flow metrics. On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, the company looks quite cheap, cheaper in fact than a lot of firms I have looked at. On an EV/EBITDA basis, however, while shares do still look quite appealing, they are toward the higher end of the undervalued range for 2019, indicating that some upside, while still very meaningful, is more limited.

Created by Author

I then performed the same exact analysis for 2020 under the 5% and 10% growth scenarios. The results of these analyses can both be seen in the two tables below. Should production expand at one of these rates next year instead of remaining flat, we really start to reach into the value territory for the business. Under the best case provided, QEP's EV/EBITDA drops down to just 4.1, taking its market cap/operating cash flow multiple to just 2. Under this scenario, it's hard to see anything but strong financial prospects for the business moving forward.

Created by Author

Created by Author

Before I get any further into the valuation aspects of QEP, however, I should touch briefly on leverage. High leverage ratios can warrant a discount for a firm, while low leverage ratios can warrant a sometimes hefty premium. What the data in the table below illustrates is that, this year, it's looking like QEP's net leverage ratio will be around 2.52. By the end of next year, this figure should drop some, and could potentially hit as low as 2.12. Generally speaking, a reading of 2 or lower is considered quite healthy, while a reading of 2 to 3 is alright, but not ideal. Anything north of 3 is considered to be worthy of management's consideration so that leverage can be decreased, while figures north of 4 should be dealt with carefully and on a case-by-case basis. QEP's leverage suggests it's fine, but nothing special on this front, likely warranting an EV/EBITDA multiple in line with or slightly higher than what its average peers should warrant.

Created by Author

Shares offer some nice upside

Created by Author

So far, we have established that QEP has some leverage, but not a great deal, that shares look cheap on an absolute basis, and that the more the firm grows, the better it will be for its shareholders. Now, it's time to see just what kind of upside might exist for its shareholders. In the table above, I showed a range of hypothetical EV/EBITDA multiples that the business might trade at for 2019 and broke out from there the implied share prices and upside associated with those EV/EBITDA multiples. Even if shares were to trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6, for instance, they would be worth $11.25 apiece, giving investor upside of 48.2% from the $7.59 apiece they are currently trading for. At a reading of 10, upside would be 218.5%, pricing units at $24.17 apiece.

Created by Author

In the next table above, I laid out the corresponding market cap/operating cash flow and market cap/free cash flow readings for the business. Generally speaking, a reading of 10 or lower is considered positive, as it indicates that there is still likely some attractive upside for investors. On the whole, the lower this metric is, the better, because that means it offers additional margin of safety, which is incredibly important when investing in any space (but especially in this highly volatile and unloved space that is oil and gas).

Created by Author

Created by Author

Created by Author

In the next three tables above, I performed the same analysis, but using the 2020 figures where in the first table, production remains flat, where in the second table, it grows at 5% per annum, and where in the third, it grows at a rate of 10% per annum. In the three tables below, I put out the same corresponding tables to go with them. What all of this indicates here is that even with conservative metrics, the upside offered to investors in QEP should be considered appealing, even if it's not as attractive as some other businesses I have analyzed.

Created by Author

Created by Author

Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, there are a lot of attractive firms in the oil and gas industry due to poor market sentiment and QEP appears to be one of them. The firm's cash flow figures are attractive, as are its trading multiples. This all further strengthens my stance that Elliott Management should pay up far more than what it offered if it wants to acquire the business. What's more, this means that the company appears to offer investors with attractive prospects, but while its upside could be meaningful, it does still fail to match the best firms I have seen over the past couple of years.

