Acadia Adds Catalysts As More Readouts Approach

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) is approaching a catalyst-rich period and is adding even more catalysts with a phase 3 program in depression getting underway. This article aims to discuss relevant phase 2 results in depression and look at the catalysts ahead in 2019.

Results from CLARITY were shrugged off

On October 31, 2018, ACAD reported results from a phase 2 study of its drug pimavanserin in depression. That study, called CLARITY, used a sequential parallel comparison design (SPCD) which uses two stages. In the first stage of CLARITY, 207 patients experiencing an inadequate response from their conventional antidepressant (an SSRI or SNRI) were randomized to receive placebo or pimavanserin for five weeks. In both the placebo group and the pimavanserin group, there were responders and non-responders. The non-responders in the placebo group were selected to enter the second stage of the study and were again randomized to receive placebo or pimavanserin for five weeks. The point of an SPCD study is to deal with the placebo response rate, which has increased over time and has often been blamed for drugs failing to beat placebo.

Figure 1: Design of ACAD's phase 2 CLARITY study which used an SPCD. Note that stage 1 used a 1:3 randomization ratio to produce plenty of placebo non-responders to re-randomize for stage 2. Source: Q3'18 earnings call slides.

In stage 1 of CLARITY, pimavanserin yielded a least-squares mean reduction from baseline to week five of 11.5 points on the 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD-17) compared to 7.5 points in the placebo group (p=0.0003). In stage 2 however, pimavanserin did not beat placebo. In fact placebo, which produced a 3.3 point reduction, was numerically superior to pimavanserin which produced a 2.8 point reduction. I wouldn't make too much of the that result. Firstly, it isn't statistically significant. Secondly, stage 2 data comes from just 58 patients, stage 1 is actually more likely to be reliable because data come from over 200 patients, and the p-value is quite small. CLARITY was deemed to have hit the primary endpoint because the weighted p-value in the study (p=0.039) was significant.

Figure 2: Summary of results from CLARITY showing the trial was a success overall on both the primary and a key secondary endpoint, despite some issues in stage 2 of the study where pimavanserin did not separate from placebo. Source: Q3'18 earnings call slides.

The results from CLARITY seem odd, because the effect of the drug should be more apparent in stage 2 of an SPCD study (particularly in terms of the stage 2 p-value), whereas in CLARITY, the effect actually didn't even numerically favor the drug.

For an example, let's look at the ADAPT-A study, an SPCD trial of the atypical antipsychotic aripiprazole as an adjunct to antidepressant therapy (quite a similar trial to CLARITY). In ADAPT-A the p-value in the first stage of the study was nowhere near significance because the drug placebo difference in response rate was only 1.1% (Figure 3). In stage 2 of the study, the drug performed nearly as well as stage 1 (producing an 18% response), whereas the placebo response rate dropped from 17.4% to 7.9%. ADAPT-A was the type of result one would expect from an SPCD. Aripiprazole, at the doses used and given the number of patients in the trial, didn't quite succeed, but the effect of the drug was more apparent in stage 2 as expected.

Figure 3: Summary of results from the ADAPT-A study. Note stage 1 and stage 2 are referred to as phase 1 and phase 2; to be clear both "phases" are within the one study. Source: Presentation by Maurizio Fava, one of the scientists who originally proposed the SPCD to deal with problematic placebo responses.

Although the results of CLARITY are odd because the drug effect got smaller in stage 2, the study did succeed. ACAD didn't do anything odd by reporting the following.

In the trial, pimavanserin met the overall primary endpoint of the weighted average results of Stage 1 and Stage 2 by significantly reducing 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD-17) total score compared to placebo (p=0.039). - October 31, 2018, press release from ACAD

Nonetheless the market didn't like terms like "overall" and "weighted," even though it is hard to describe the results of an SPCD trial without them, and others found additional issues with CLARITY.

Figure 4: Two takes on ACAD's CLARITY results. Source: STAT and Vantage.

Jacob Plieth at Vantage provided a very informed take on the trial, noting while 207 patients enrolled, only 203 appear in the final analysis. Indeed checking Figure 2 above, four patients don't make it into the efficacy analysis. I would suggest that even adding four non-responders to the pimavanserin group would not result in the p-value from stage 1 of 0.0003 becoming non-significant (and it is stage 1 that matters, as mentioned stage 2 is from fewer patients, and stage 1 represents a conventional trial). Adding four responders to the placebo group certainly wouldn't do much because that group had 150+ patients. Plieth also noted that ACAD's clinicaltrials.gov entry suggested the trial would be looking at some sort of analysis at 10 weeks. Indeed the clinicaltrials.gov entry does suggest that ACAD should have told people clearly in advance and often that CLARITY was an SPCD study. ACAD should also have put some more details in that clinicaltrials.gov entry.

Lastly Plieth noted an imbalance at baseline in the study, which is quite concerning. While baseline scores on the HAM-D were roughly equal between the placebo and pimavanserin group, the pimavanserin group had been depressed for 37 months on average, whereas those on placebo had been depressed for 25 months on average. I believe this is the only issue which brings the results of CLARITY into question. One of the issues with the SPCD is that to generate plenty of placebo non-responders for stage 2, you have to use odd randomization ratios like 1:3 in stage 1, as ACAD did. Using an odd randomization ratio in stage 1 explains why there are only 51 patients in the pimavanserin group out of 203 in stage 1. The smaller the number of patients you randomize to a group, the more likely that said group ends up with characteristics that don't match the other groups at baseline. Basically you can't always get away with odd randomization ratios when you only have 200 patients.

ACAD opened up only 6.7% higher on October 31, 2018, with data from CLARITY and actually sold off to finish in the red. I think ACAD deserves this for not educating the market about its trial design beforehand, and I share the concerns of Plieth regarding that and the baseline imbalance on duration of depression. Overall it looks like pimavanserin might work in depression, but the SPCD has let ACAD down.

But there is good news!

ACAD has learned the SPCD is not its friend. In a press release on April 25, 2019, the company noted it had commenced a phase 3 program of pimavanserin as an adjunct in depression, consisting of two 280 patient studies called CLARITY-2 (US study) and CLARITY-3 (European study). These studies will use a more conventional design similar to stage 1 of CLARITY, albeit with six weeks treatment instead of five.

Based on feedback we received from the U.S.FDA, if we’re successful in the Phase 3 program, we plan to use the Phase 2 CLARITY study and positive study results from at least one of these two Phase 3 studies to support a supplemental NDA submission. - Comments from Serge Stankovic, president of ACAD, April 25, 2019, press release

The news gets even better because it looks like the FDA will probably let CLARITY count as one of two studies needed for approval, meaning that only one of CLARITY-2 or CLARITY-3 needs to succeed.

More data ahead in 2019

While CLARITY-2 and CLARITY-3 are just beginning, results from an interim analysis of the phase 3 trial HARMONY are due in 2H'19. HARMONY is the company's study of pimavanserin in dementia-related psychosis, and I've always said good things about the study. I believe the design is intelligent, and the study has a good chance of success.

Figure 5: Upcoming milestones for ACAD. Source: February earnings presentation.

Prior to HARMONY, ACAD will produce results from ENHANCE, a trial of pimavanserin in schizophrenia patients with inadequate response to their current therapy. Previous data supports the efficacy of pimavanserin as an adjunct to the atypical antipsychotic risperidone in patients experiencing an exacerbation of their symptoms, so it is tempting to suggest ENHANCE could succeed.

Figure 6: Change from baseline in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total scores in a 423 patient study of pimavanserin (PIM) vs. placebo as an adjunct to haloperidol (HAL) or risperidone (RIS) in schizophrenia patients experiencing an exacerbation of psychotic symptoms. Note the efficacy of 2 mg risperidone plus 2mg pimavanserin (RIS2PIM, -23.0 points at day 43) offers similar efficacy to 6 mg risperidone plus placebo (RIS6PBO, -23.2 points). The difference between RIS2PBO (-16.3 points) and RIS2PIM (-23.0 points) was significant at day 43 (p=0.007). Source: Herbert et al., Schizophr Res, 2012, 141(2-3):144-152.

Financial overview

ACAD finished 2018 with $473.5M in cash, cash equivalents and securities, having raised $298.5M in net proceeds from an offering in November 2018. Net sales of pimavanserin seem to be nearly flat now ($59.6M in Q4'18 vs. $58.3M in Q3'18), and I expect R&D plus SG&A expense to hold steady for at least a few more quarters while most of the company's studies are still running, so net loss of $65.5M in Q4'18 can be expected to be a good estimator of burn rate going forward.

At this rate then, ACAD will have cash for seven quarters. Cash is thus not a near-term concern even if the company is still losing money. I would expect the company to be able to achieve profitability by opening up new indications for Nuplazid (success in HARMONY, ENHANCE, CLARITY-2/-3 would help) and by reducing its R&D expense (which was $48.2M in Q4'18). The company could of course bring down SG&A too, but I can't see that happening. No one wants to take a pay cut and Nuplazid seems to need lots of advertising to sell even the amount it does (again, success in new indications would help here).

Conclusions

ACAD presents an opportunity for a compelling long at multiple points in 2019. The exact timing of that long would depend upon which studies one wants to be exposed to. For example, those not believing that ENHANCE will succeed should look to enter after results from that study, which would still offer exposure to the HARMONY study.

The risks with any trade in ACAD come from a few sources. Anyone holding through a data readout risks losing money as the stock would trade down if the study failed. Further holding the stock in anticipation of results could mean holding through earnings and the market might see something it doesn't like, such as a decrease in Nuplazid sales, or simply not enough growth in Nuplazid sales.

Lastly ACAD has multiple competitors across the indications it is going after. Pimavanserin as an adjunct in depression competes with other players in the space like VistaGen Therapeutics' (VTGN) AV-101, which I have written about previously. Pimavanserin in the negative schizophrenia indication (ADVANCE study) competes with a host of names like Minerva Neurosciences' (NERV) roluperidone. Anyone holding ACAD through the readout of results from competitors is exposed to the market's reaction. Competitors making progress could see ACAD trade down.

