S&P 500 Earnings Rebound Continues - Revenue Growth Is Less Robust

Healthcare and Technology are two of the best sectors in terms of actual revenue reported vs. expectations.

Just over half the S&P 500 companies that have reported are beating on revenue, with Energy, Financials, Industrials, and Materials seeing the worst revenue performance relative to estimates.

The "upside surprise" or beat rates for earnings are better than the revenue beat rates.

Love this graph IBES by Refinitiv puts at the bottom of the first page of "This Week in Earnings" every week.

That's about all you need to know right now: Q1 '19 earnings growth "expectations" were too low, and now that we are seeing actual earnings, the expected growth rate for Q1 '19 is rising.

The all-time high for the S&P 500 was 2,940.91 on 9/21/18.

The S&P 500 closed April 26, 2019, at 2,939.88.

One more point was needed!

Revenue growth

Summary/conclusion: Q1 '19 earnings for the S&P 500 should be fine since sentiment was so bad headed into the reporting season. The key aspects to watch are what happens to Q2, Q3 and Q4 '19 estimated growth rates as we move through the next few weeks.

The dollar will be a factor - the DXY ended the week over 97.0, which is nearing breakout levels if it hasn't already.

For S&P 500 earnings and revenue, a stronger dollar is not necessarily a plus for the "international" businesses.

More to come over the weekend.

Thanks for reading.

