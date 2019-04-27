S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Most Hated Bull Market Continues With New Highs

Investors would be wise to not chase the hot sectors now, instead concentrate on the opportunities being offered up on a silver platter.

You want a bullish outlook? Here is a "what if" scenario that you won't see anywhere else.

New highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq add to the credibility of the rebound rally.

Pundits are scrambling now to cover their tracks on all of the incorrect calls that were made during this rally. Most continue to "doubt".

"Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves." - Peter Lynch

The wait is over as the S&P 500 reached new highs this past week and is up 17+% for the year. The Nasdaq Composite joined the new high list while advancing for the fifth straight week and is now up 22% in 2019. That leaves the Dow Industrials (+15%) and the Russell (+18%) as the laggards. If history repeats, they should soon follow. Similar to last week, all of the indices remain in "overbought" territory. None of that should be a surprise as it is a normal occurrence at new highs.

Global equities have rallied 13% year-to-date around what some see as a bottoming in the manufacturing PMIs. UBS observes equities have risen an average of 25% in the 12 months after PMI-related troughs. Investors shouldn't be expecting that type of return going forward, but it does follow the theory that strength begets strength.

Chinese equities are continuing to retreat from their 52-week highs made a week ago. That would seem to be normal since China is clearly the global outperformer with a 35% YTD gain.

There is still plenty of concern and doubt swirling around. Capital Group says the number one question being asked these days by financial advisors:

"Is the U.S. economy overdue for a recession?''

After five years of sending a market message that has followed this Bull market to new highs year after year, I find myself very tired. That tired feeling is not about my message, it's about dealing with all of the negativity produced and doled out along the way. It doesn't matter what month it is, how far the S&P is off the highs or settling at support, there is ALWAYS a scenario assembled to tell investors why things are about to get worse.

Over the years, it has been a parade of "What if" scenarios that turns on the caution light to investors. Valuations are too high, the Russell is telling us something, global trade issues are not resolved, the Transports are sending a message, Bonds are telling investors they are wrong, you can't trust the Fed, and on and on and on. They have ALL been wrong, and I grow even more tired from defending the same message, "Stay on board".

Depending on your situation, it is OK to be cautious, but then there have been occasions when following those incorrect assumptions have cost investors dearly. There are times when investors should be more aggressive, and times to be more conservative. When to play "hard" and when to back off a bit. Make no mistake about it, this Bull market sent messages telling investors the right choice was to continue playing. Market history, including the past 10 years, clearly shows that most investors mistime their aggression.

They are scared to invest when the opportunities are greatest, primarily because they decide to listen to the What if messages. EVERY one of the what if scenarios that has me so tired did not come to pass. Ten years later after a 220+% gain, the S&P 500 has made another new high. Not to worry. There is another view now that says it's all over, bad times are ahead.

Investors have been overly cautious during most of the bull market, and worried more about preserving capital than searching for opportunities. Individuals invested for "safe" fixed-income instead of equities, and institutions underweighted public equity for more expensive absolute return strategies.

Wouldn't it be nice to finally read a what if story that doesn't have a bad ending? Time after time the naysayers conjured up a picture that sends everyone into a frenzy. Maybe the time has come to paint a picture that shows there may be a lot more left in this secular bull market than anyone wants to believe.

At the end of this article, I'll put a scenario on the table that will hopefully provoke some thoughts. New highs are not to be feared.

Economy

Uh oh, now what?

"Trade wars are going to upset the entire global scene. The administration is shooting the economy down with its approach on trade policies. Uncertainty over trade issues will slow down consumer spending. The sugar high won't last forever. Recession is right around the corner. The Government shutdown will have a huge impact on GDP."

Somehow none of that came to pass, and the equity market is at an all-time high.

Beware of the "agendas" that are incessantly bandied about. Instead, watch the data. First-quarter GDP comes in at 3.2%. That fits nicely into the not too hot, not to cold chair that we usually find Goldilocks sitting in.

Chicago Fed's National Activity Index rose to -0.15 in March from -0.31 in February. Three of the four broad categories of indicators that make up the index increased from February, but three of the four categories made negative contributions to the index in March. The index's three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved down to -0.24 in March from -0.18 in February.

April Richmond Fed Manufacturing index fell 7 points to 3 after falling 6 points to 10 in March. The index was at a record high of 29 in September, though it plunged to a relative low of -8 in December and remained weak at -2 in January before coming back.

Consumer sentiment improved to 97.2 in the final April reading from the University of Michigan survey versus the 96.8 preliminary, but is still down 1.2 points from March, which jumped 4.6 points to 98.4. The index was at 98.8 last April, and is down from a 14-year high of 101.4 in March 2018.

Existing home sales fell 4.9% to 5.21M in March, a little below forecast, after the outsized 11.2% surge to 5.48 M in February (revised from 5.51 M). Single-family sales declined 4.9% versus the 12.6% prior jump (revised from 13.3%).

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"It is not surprising to see a retreat after a powerful surge in sales in the prior month. Still, current sales activity is underperforming in relation to the strength in the jobs markets. The impact of lower mortgage rates has not yet been fully realized." "The median existing-home price for all housing types in March was $259,400, up 3.8% from March 2018 ($249,800). March's price increase marks the 85th straight month of year-over-year gains." "Total housing inventory at the end of March increased to 1.68 million, up from 1.63 million existing homes available for sale in February and a 2.4% increase from 1.64 million a year ago. Unsold inventory is at a 3.9-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 3.6 months in February and up from 3.6 months in March 2018." "The sustained steady gains in home sales can occur when home price appreciation grows at roughly the same pace as wage growth. Properties remained on the market for an average of 36 days in March, down from 44 days in February but up from 30 days a year ago. Forty-seven percent of homes sold in March were on the market for less than a month."

Yun says tax policy changes will likely add further complications to the housing sector:

"The lower-end market is hot while the upper-end market is not. The expensive home market will experience challenges due to the curtailment of tax deductions of mortgage interest payments and property taxes."

New home sales report revealed a big 4.5% jump in March to a 692k pace against expectations of a decline after rising 5.9% in February to a 662k pace. Downward revisions to January and December sales resulted in a weaker Q4 sales average.

Earnings Observations

There is little to no mention of global trade impacting forward earnings on any of the conference calls. Multinational companies are making new highs, telling investors that the global picture is far better than what they have been told.

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q1 2019:

With 46% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 77% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 59% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -2.3%. If -2.3% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings for the index since Q2 2016 (-3.2%). This is a slight improvement from last week when the decline was posted at -3.9%.

Year-over-year growth in revenues is 5.1%.

Eight sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to March 31) due to upward revisions to EPS estimates and positive EPS surprises.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.8. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.4) and above the 10-year average (14.7).

During the upcoming week, 164 S&P 500 companies (including 5 Dow 30 components) are scheduled to report results for the first quarter.

The Political Scene

Oh, how the headlines paint the country in a dire state. Everything is lousy for everyone. The wealthy are getting attacked from all sides. Corporate America is such a big bad entity it has to be torn apart into tiny little pieces. Complaints continue about the income gap. It never ends.

Yet, Rasmussen polls show that people are feeling better about the economy, with 41% believing it's moving in the right direction. This may not appear to be a strong number, but it is above the 10-year average of 31%.

The Fed

Get ready, strap on your seat belts. With a 3.2% Q1 GDP print, "the Fed has to tighten crowd" is now awake.

U.S. Treasury tax receipts are surging this April by more than analysts expected, prompting a downward revision in our FY19 Treasury budget forecast to a gap of $912 B from $962 B, while boosting Treasury cash balances. The associated reserve drain is pressuring the Fed funds rate higher over the past week, following boosts earlier from technical factors related to quarter-end.

Analysts now assume a 17% y/y April surge in Treasury receipts. However, if analysts take the data through the first 23 days of April and extrapolate, the surge could be as large as 26%. Last year the daily data reversed course in the final days of the month, so analysts have hedged their estimates for this April. Analysts now assume a big $210 B Treasury budget surplus in April. Analysts had previously assumed that the FY19 deficit would sharply exceed the CBO estimate of a $897 B figure, given weakness in the monthly data through March, though their estimate is looking much better now.

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 23 basis points today.

Sentiment

The last time I saw as solid a consensus opinion that a firm market ceiling was in place was 2013. That occurred right before the historic breakout from its 13-year-long bear market in 2013.

There is little euphoria from Wall Street money managers and that is a good sign. Richard Bernstein Advisors tells us:

"Note that Wall Street recommended underweighting equities during the current bull market as they did during the bull markets of the 1980s and 1990s. The only time the Street recommended overweighting equities was during and immediately after the Technology bubble."

U.S. equities performed miserably during the following decade. Wall Street's recommendation to underweight equities mirrors investors' anxiety during the past decade bull market. Wall Street is still recommending an underweight today.

Investors are always the most bullish in the final stages of a bull market, and then subsequently regret their aggressive behavior. I suspect until we see a definitive change, this unloved, better-be-careful bull market just might continue to roll on.

Since the Q4 2018 sell-off, bullish sentiment as seen through AAII's weekly survey has remained relatively stable off of its lows established in December. For most of the year, it has remained in the 30s, briefly pushing above 40% a couple of times.

This week it came in on the lower end of this range with 33.5% of investors reporting bullish sentiment, down from 37.5% last week. While this is at the lower end of the recent range, it by no means at any sort of extreme on a longer-term perspective.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed an increase of 5.5 million barrels. At 460.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.1 million barrels last week and are about 2% BELOW the five-year average for this time of year.

The price of crude oil remains resilient and finally able to crack the $66 level this week, a level not seen since last October. However, all of that gain was given back as WTI closed at $62.83, down $1.17 on the week.

The Technical Picture

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite recorded new highs last week; they joined the S&P Total Return Index and the Nasdaq 100. The latter set new highs last week.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The short-term 20-day MA (green line) has yet to be violated. While the chatter will ramp up about stocks being stretched, until that occurs, there is little need to get involved in a discussion about a material pullback occurring. If one wants to speculate there is little left in this rally, be my guest. Rampant speculation should not be part of an investing strategy.

It is obvious now that there was never a complete retest of the December low. Despite what might have been obvious to all of us, this rebound rally shows why keeping an open mind to all possibilities is the way to proceed. That allows investors to go with the flow of the price action, rather than have a predetermined mindset that usually costs them money.

About one month after the December lows, when pundits were still grappling over how low the S&P was going to go, I wasn't convinced the lows HAD to be tested:

"After these deep market corrections full retests occur 80% of the time. However, there is also the other 20% to consider. I continue to see data adding to the probability that percentage can increase. That leaves me with the thought that any retest may not get anywhere near the lows."

That message was kept in the forefront of investors' minds in every article penned in this rally while S&P 2,200 was being tossed around. No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

"The highs are in! Everyone knows it. Stocks have come too far too fast. Underlying data does not support what is going on in the stock market."

Investors have been conditioned to follow and believe that rhetoric for years now. I'm tired of the What if questions that highlight never ending negativity. Here are a few thought-provoking questions that pose an entirely different environment than what the average investor has heard during this Bull market rally.

The Economy

It's boring, as it plods along. There is mixed data reported month after month. While everyone has been looking for the end of this cycle since 2014, the economy keeps muddling along, not too hot (inflation) nor too cold (recession). Despite that simple evaluation, recession has been in the investment discussion in 2015, and again in 2016. As time went on and the recovery got older, 2017 brought more recession talk.

It is tiring listening to this broken record for years, but it has been troubling to notice that more than ever, investors were buying into this message. For many it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the economy couldn't continue on this path forever so it was time to declare that a recession was right around the corner in 2018. I never believed for minute that this commentary would end, and I was correct, 2019 did not escape the rhetoric.

Excess stopped the bull market in 2000 and 2007. Recessions cleanse those excesses. What if this economy is years away from building the kinds of excess that ushers in recession? Goldilocks has been with investors for a while now and what if she decides to stick around for a while longer?

The housing picture has some market participants scared. Housing is considered a weak component of the economy and a precursor to a recession. What if the recent data that shows a slight uptick has signaled a bottom with improving data to follow? After all millennials represent a wide demographic that may be ready to start buying a home. Perhaps housing hasn't topped out at all.

Inflation is always a worry, but what if the runaway inflation that has been predicted since 2014 doesn't occur for another few years? The soothsayers on this front have been horribly wrong, so I see no need to buy into any of their theories on the subject now. I submit my question on inflation has as much chance of occurring as theirs.

The Global Economy

Market participants should be well aware that the economic data across the globe has been weak, causing many to call for a global recession. The global stock markets are now in a synchronized rally. What if they are signaling that the economies are in a bottoming process? The change about to occur won't be negative, but instead lead to positive outcomes.

What if the negative mindset on global trade that exists today lessens? After all there was never any real trade war. What if it turns out as the minority of analysts have suggested? Any new tariffs are a drop in the global bucket for the world economies.

What if the incentives to spur the economy that China has already put in place catch fire when the trade issues finally takes a back seat? What if the narrative changes from Global recession to Global recovery?

The Fed

All we hear lately is:

"The Fed is going to make a mistake and maybe they already have."

What if they haven't, and what if they don't for quite some time? It may be inevitable but when? What if it is many years from now? What if the Fed stays out of the picture and only raises rates as the economy improves? History shows that stocks do very well when the economy and rates rise together. I submit that has as much chance of occurring as any of the "Fed obsessed" notions that are out there.

Corporate Earnings and Valuation

Concerns over an earnings recession or at the very least a real slowdown that lasts and will not support equity prices at these levels. Sure the corporate tax cuts boosted overall earnings, and no one expected that level of growth to be continued. What if those same tax cuts stabilize corporations to a point where both their internal growth and economy pick up? One issue might just feed the other.

What if the economy starts to pick up as the pro-business agenda continues to unleash animal spirits. What if PE ratios expand to levels seen in the past well BEFORE there is the "reckoning" that we have been warned about for six years?

Crude Oil

What if WTI remains stable or drifts higher? What if in turn that stabilizes that part of our economy, removing any drag on corporate earnings?

The Debt Issue

Now here is one worry that is at the very top of everyone's list. I'll preface my remarks by saying all should remain alert to this issue. However, being alarmed to the point of changing investment strategy today might prove to be a fatal financial mistake. The concerns over the debt issue have been here longer than most of us have been on this earth.

Debt to GDP ratio is the scary way to represent the issue, so of course the majority embraces this method. A straightforward way to evaluate the seriousness of a country's debt problem is comparing how much the government collects during a fiscal year to how much does the government spend on interest in a fiscal year. What if the percent remains below the historical norm? It is much lower today than in the '80s and '90s. Secondly, what if revenues continue to climb?

The Stock Market

One of the linchpins for the naysayers' argument has been the age of this bull market. The bull market's 10th birthday has prompted the bears to warn this cycle is getting old. There's a BIG problem with that view. The secular bull market which has been highlighted here year after year didn't start when the S&P 500 hit its financial crisis low of 666 on March 6, 2009. What if we use the official starting date of March 2013? The date when the S&P 500 closed above its last bull market high of 1,565. That ended the trading range that capped the S&P for 13 years. This is the technical marker for the start of a secular bull. Therefore this bull market is only six years old.

Secular bull markets can last for 15 to 20 years. The last great secular bull went from 1982 to 2000. Long-duration secular bull markets follow generation-scarring events that usher in a bear market. Enter the financial crisis of 2008. This kind of searing event leaves ALL economic players and even government regulators permanently terrified of a repeat performance. That insures a mindset from everyone that will avoid the excesses that brought down the last bull market won't be repeated anytime soon. Thus, no excess, no euphoria, no life-altering bear market on the horizon.

Pie in the sky? The ramblings of a perma bull? Each can decide for themselves, but I'm quite tired of the wild pipe dreams that have been laid out for investors to ponder for years now. The stock market is the judge, and to date has decidedly shown all of them to be incorrect.

Now before anyone gets the idea that I am forecasting an unabated raging bull market that will rise like a beanstalk, please reconsider. Regular followers realize may strategy takes the movement in the stock market in small increments. Typically 3 months, occasionally 4-6 months at a time. Anything beyond that is merely guessing, because there are too many moving parts to the equity markets.

What this exercise is all about is opening your mind. Harness the human instincts that inherently look at the negatives first. Yes, I'm tired of the negatives. There is ALWAYS another side. What will probably take place lies somewhere in between the dire forecasts and this presentation.

We revisit Mr. Lynch's opening thoughts as it seems that has been the bane of many investors during this entire bull market. With the S&P rallying sharply off the lows, the strategy of hedging and going outright short the market was a temptation for the last three months. More than likely that strategy will pick up momentum now.

Readers can conclude whatever they wish, but I caution them to look at what has occurred and look at all of the facts. When markets are in a bull market trend, looking for issues that will stop that trend is a fool's errand. It is better to look for reasons why the trend will continue. Many if not ALL of the worries that have been put forth during this bull market have NOT come to pass. That is fact, yet the human mind will conjure up yet another concern that will lead them to believe the next recession and bear market are around the next corner.

Instead what has occurred is quite obvious. The positive outlook using all of the data combined with a strategy that has worked over time has produced the largest gains in this time period.

Ask yourself, What if that continues?

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

