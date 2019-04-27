NG Weekly: Price Discovery Lower Early Week To 2.45s, Rejection There And Rotation Higher To 2.59s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

As noted in last week's NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week's auction was for sell-side activity, following last week's failure of key support. This probability path did play out as early week selling interest drove price lower to 2.54s amidst the May-June contract roll, where buying interest emerged late in Tuesday's auction, rejecting the low. Price discovery higher then developed through week's end to 2.59s, closing at 2.58s.

NinjaTrader

21-26 April 2019:

This week's auction saw minor price discovery higher in Monday's trade as last Thursday's late sellers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery higher developed to 2.53s where minor sell excess developed amidst trapped buyers. Narrow, two-sided trade developed, 2.53s-2.51s, into Tuesday's auction before selling interest emerged, 2.52s/2.51s, driving price aggressively lower in a sell-side breakdown attempt. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.44s, into Tuesday's NY close. Buying interest emerged there amidst large selling interest.

Tuesday's late buyers held the auction as aggressive price discovery higher developed following Tuesday's Globex reopen (likely exacerbated by the May-June roll of liquidity). Price discovery higher developed into Wednesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.52s, near the prior selling interest of Tuesday. A pullback ensued into Thursday's auction to 2.47s into the EIA release (+92 bcf v +91 bcf expected). Sellers trapped there amidst buying interest as a higher low developed within the week's structure. Price discovery higher developed to 2.55s where buyers trapped, developing balance, 2.55s-2.51s, into Friday's auction. Rotation higher developed early in Friday's trade before buying interest emerged, 2.55s-2.56s, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.60s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.58s.

NinjaTrader

This week's primary expectation of price discovery lower did develop achieving a stopping point low, 2.44s, where buying interest emerged, rejecting the low as price discovery higher ensued back into prior balance above the key sell-side breakdown level.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) now shifts neutral. The failed sell-side breakdown of this week from multi-month support, 2.54s, is structurally significant. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week's key cluster, 2.55s-2.51s. Sell-side failure in this area targets the key supply clusters overhead, 2.71s-2.73s/2.85s-2.87s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to hold the auction there will target major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, further price discovery lower into major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, remains possible barring sell-side failure at prior key demand, 2.54s. The market response around 2.54s will be structurally significant in coming days/weeks.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 50% decline from the November 2018 high, the Managed Money (MM) short posture is not yet consistent with quantities consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is only with materially larger MM short posture that the market has seen structural lows develop in recent years. The MM short posture (146k contracts) began a trend higher in February. This development occurs amidst continued declining market leverage (Open Interest) and MM net long posture. Based on recent years' data, current MM posture is not consistent with MM posture that typically contributes to the formation of a structural low. Despite expectations of higher prices, leveraged participants have yet to go all-in with a bearish premise. While posture is approaching the needed quantities, the larger key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, will likely be tested before a structural low can be developed.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.