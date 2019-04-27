MannKind - Scripts, IndyCar And Poster Presentation

It has been an interesting week for MannKind (MNKD). The company saw the unveiling of an IndyCar which the company is an associate sponsor of, presented positive data at the 2019 AACE conference, and scripts came in at just above 660 for the week. Unfortunately, none of this was big enough or compelling enough news to really move the needle with the stock price.

IndyCar

Several weeks ago MannKind announced that it was an associate sponsor of the Conor Daly Air Force IndyCar. This past week the car was unveiled. The car itself looks great and the color scheme actually helps highlight the MannKind logo located on the front sides of the front wing.

Photo Source - Andretti Racing

Interestingly, the company logo is tagged as 'MannKind Diabetes' rather than MannKind Corp. In my opinion, this is simply a smart branding decision rather than a new arm of the company as some have speculated. With the sponsorship being MannKind rather than Afrezza, the company needed a way to brand the corporate name to the viewer as a diabetes solution. 'MannKind Diabetes' accomplishes this in a simple and effective way.

The big race is scheduled for Sunday, May 26th. Whether the associate sponsorship is a good use of much needed cash can be debated, but the key now is seeing if MannKind can capitalize on it in the best way possible.

AACE Conference

MannKind presented a poster at the AACE Conference. According to the company, the data demonstrates that Afrezza’s ultra-rapid onset uniquely affects early post-prandial glucose levels and other measures of mealtime glycemic control. Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Kendall highlighted the following:

Compared to insulin lispro, the ultra-rapid absorption of Afrezza provides significantly better control of early post-prandial glucose levels due to an earlier increase in glucose disposal and a faster suppression of endogenous glucose production. The duration of this effect is dose dependent.

Compared to insulin lispro, Afrezza was associated with lower postprandial glucagon and C-peptide levels and produced a faster decrease in free fatty acid levels.

The ultra-rapid profile of Afrezza closely approximates the time-action profile of physiologic insulin needs after a meal in patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

These data are incremental positives for MannKind and Afrezza, but do not reach the level of news that would move an equity in a compelling manner when one considers the problems the company is having effectively marketing the drug. This is another arrow in the quiver, but unleashing these arrows is something that has simply not transpired as yet.

Scripts

For the week ending April 19th, Afrezza scripts came in at 662. This number is in line with the lower end of my projections. The week did include the Easter Holiday, so seeing a 3% rise in the number from the week prior should be welcomed news, especially when one considers that last year there was a 10% drop in scripts during Easter week. That being said, please avoid the naive trap of calling the week a 3-day or 4-day week and attempting to extrapolate. Holiday weeks typically have a 'fill early' dynamic where people fill earlier in as well as a 'catch up' dynamic where people wait until the next week to fill. This oft shows itself in the new scripts vs. refill numbers.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Afrezza scripts are about 18% better than what was delivered in the first three weeks of Q1. The modestly positive growth trend should continue in Q2, but with television advertising no longer running, it will be interesting to see what transpires with new scripts. Throughout the advertising period, the new script level was very flat, and with no more ads, we are seeing the gap between refills and new script widen again.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter-over-quarter estimated net revenue from Symphony reported sales is pacing about 26% better than what was delivered in early Q1.

Direct Selling Program

As most readers know, MannKind has a direct selling program in place. The program offers Afrezza at costs substantially below retail. The level of success of this program can be a matter of debate, but we will see some flavor in the Q1 conference call which should be happening in the next couple of weeks.

The big question is exactly how transparent the company will be on this program. Will they tell us how many scripts were sold through the program and separate out the revenue? Will they simply show all revenue in one bucket leaving investors to formulate their own assumptions as to how much volume and more importantly how many dollars are involved.

If the revenue is all lumped in, and we get no direct sale numbers, then assumptions on the average revenue per reported script will need to be adjusted upward to account for the direct selling dynamic for the remainder of the year.

At this juncture, I see the direct selling program contributing between $3 million and $4 million for the year. That would raise my Symphony projection from about $27 million to somewhere around $30-$31 million.

Projections and Estimates

At this stage, my accumulated projections on Afrezza net revenue (Symphony only) are $7.076 million. My estimates, based on the weekly reported numbers have net revenue at $7.016 million.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

As stated, I have modeled 2019 net revenue to about $27 million. With the script numbers next week, we will be 33% of the way through the year. Grasping the direct selling channel will add to the net sales number, but I do not see it being above about 15% of the net number. One reason I believe that it will not be a big contributor is that the pricing structure is not favorable to MannKind. In other words, from a business perspective, MannKind cannot really afford to see this program butcher a high number of scripts from the retail sales which generate higher revenues per script.

Over the years, my projections have been pretty accurate. I stand by my work, believe in it, and put numbers out there for people to consider. My projections are not vague and are in black and white. I do not leave myself wiggle room that you could drive a bus through. This past week I committed to my numbers by pledging to cease MannKind coverage if Afrezza net revenue (inclusive of direct sales) is $35 million or more in 2019. For those invested in the stock, I hope that the revenue is above that $35 million number.

Cash and Shares

For the week ending April 19th, I estimate that MannKind has $54 million in cash. This should be enough to carry the company to the end of Q3. I need to be clear (because some incorrectly think that discussion of cash runway is calling for bankruptcy) that this is not calling for bankruptcy at the end of Q3.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

There are some important dates coming in the next several weeks. The company has principal of $11.5 million due to Deerfield, Interest, and $2.2 million due to Amphastar. It is my opinion that MannKind may seek to use shares in lieu of cash to settle the Deerfield matters. While such a move would be dilution, it would preserve much needed cash and extend the runway into early Q4. It is my opinion that MannKind would like to see the $1.60 warrants exercised, bringing in $40 million, in time to help finance the beginning of 2020. The issue is the bridge between about late Q2 and late Q4.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

At the beginning of the year, MannKind CEO Mike Castagna made a statement that the company had a pathway to having funding to mid-2020. Many investors, and even some analysts, took that to mean that the company was fully funded through June of next year. The very important word in the statement by the CEO was pathway.

Anyone with some basic knowledge of financials knew that the $71 million which the company started 2019 with was not enough to get to mid-2020. Afrezza sales are still a negative in terms of cash, so how exactly was management projecting 3 extra quarters worth of cash? The answer includes warrants getting exercised, milestones from deals, a renegotiated insulin supply deal, and possible use of to pay debt obligations. In essence, the extra three quarters of funding is from things which MannKind is not in full control of.

In my opinion, MannKind should make every effort to not dip below $25 million in cash. The reason is simple. As the cash balance depletes, the leverage in negotiations depletes as well. This means that the company needs to address the cash situation by the end of Q2.

The first step is using shares to handle Deerfield debt and interest. That preserves $11.5-$12 million in cash and extends the $25 million 6 weeks into Q3 instead of the end of Q2. If the company were to get another milestone from United, it could buy enough time to get to the end of Q3. That could be just enough to get by with a very thin margin, but doing so is never ideal. Some investors speak to $30 million when United picks another molecule, but that $30 million is divided into two $15 million milestones. I do not find it very likely that all $30 million would happen in a six-month period.

The bottom line is cash remains tight. The other key issue is shares on the shelf. The company is very low on shares to use, which means that it cannot be as nimble as it might be. With the expiration of the $2.38 warrants in April, the company 'got back' 14 million shares. This means that there are about 20 million unencumbered shares to work with. If 7-8 million are used to satisfy the Deerfield debt, then MannKind has just 12 million shares to work with. I remain of the opinion that the company will seek to authorize more shares, and in fact believe it is the responsible thing to do (despite the dilution assumptions).

Simply stated, there is a lot that needs to fall in place and investors deserve some clarity. At the beginning of the year, MannKind anticipated $25 million in milestones this year from United. They have received $12.5 million. Does the company still feel another $12.5 million will hit the books?

Summary

MannKind remains a speculative play dominated by traders. I had established that this equity had a trading range of between $1.60 and $2.20. Clearly, the equity is at the low end of the range. Whether or not a new trading range is established is dependent on things like news flow, Q1 numbers, and whether or not there is sales traction. With an annual meeting on deck as well as a Q1 call, it would not be stunning to see the PR machine warm up to create a bit of a run and its associated goodwill. The Q1 numbers will set the next trading range, and readers here already know what these numbers are likely to be. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.