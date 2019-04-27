Eni In Q1: A Few Disappointments, Prospects Still Bright

On April 24, Italian oil & gas supermajor Eni (E) published its Q1 FY19 results. It was indeed quite interesting to look inside the Q1 report, as Brent recuperated in early 2019, and energy investors looked forward to seeing if supermajors benefited from expensive oil in the first quarter. Alas, results were mixed, as the announcement contained both inspiring and disenchanting issues. Eni disappointed the market with lower production than anticipated, negative levered free cash flow of €(142) million pummeled by trade receivables and inventory, and weaker revenue compared to both Q1 and Q4 FY18. However, IFRS net profit was €1,092 million, which compares more than favorably with a Q4 '18 profit of €399 million and Q1 '18 profit of €946 million; yet, adjusted net profit of €992 million was below the €1.05 billion anticipated by analysts. The miss hardly inspired the market; bears pushed the share price down.

Nevertheless, further in the article, I will explain why the non-stellar Q1 performance should not be regarded as a sign of fundamental weakness.

A deeper look

Eni is an integrated O&G company with a predominant E&P segment, which will consume 77% of its 4-year capex (see 2019-2022 Strategy). Apart from upstream activities, its operations encompass Gas & Power, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals segments. In Q1, the segmental performance was mixed:

E&P, as always, was the essential driver of adjusted EBIT, which rose 11% compared to Q1 '18 but fell 21% compared to Q4 '18. That to some extent was caused by lower production than anticipated. In the first quarter, the company had exploration successes such as, for example, the Agogo discovery offshore Angola (~174 mboe of resources). The company set a target to discover resources of 2.5 billion boe in 2019-2022 and, fortunately, is on track to achieve the milestone. Gas & Power adjusted operating profit improved substantially, rose 16% compared to Q1 '18 impacted by the strong performance of the retail business, even despite unchanged LNG sales of 2.7 billion cubic meters. Yet, R&M and Chemicals turned EBIT-negative impacted by "scenario and downtime," despite Eni refining margin going up to $3.4/bbl compared to $3/bbl in Q1 '18. The segment showed adjusted EBIT of €(55) million. Performance of Chemicals was hammered by the unplanned shutdown at the Priolo hub in Italy. However, 9M performance might be better, as the CEO, commenting on R&M results, highlighted "a broad recovery over the next nine months" (see p.1).

Miss on production

As a reminder, I have already discussed weaker Q4 production in the previous article, mentioning that the company blamed "exogenous factors," "the decline of mature fields," and "termination of the Intisar contract in Libya" as the reasons for lower output. Partly the same led to a decrease in production in Q1 '19 to 1,823 kboepd (2% down from the Q1 '18 level), but the main culprit was the expiration of the Intisar contract in Libya. If we look at page 30 of the press release, we will notice that oil & gas production from North Africa significantly dropped compared to Q1 '18, fell by 15.8%; the impact of the Intisar is a clear explanation of that change. Contrarily, the output from Egypt rose 2.1%, as the Zohr gas field continues to be a sizeable production driver.

Slight production miss certainly does not indicate that the hydrocarbon output is on the wane; long-term growth picture has not become fuzzier. Eni is still poised to reach a ~3.5% production CAGR in 2018-2021 (see p. 10 of the Strategy). Also, the firm confirmed (see p. 4 of the presentation) its 2019 guidance of 1.88 Mboepd. The milestone is secured by crucial 2019 start-ups that are concentrated in the second half of the year, such as Area 1 offshore Mexico, Baltim SW offshore Egypt, and Trestakk offshore Norway. Here it is worth mentioning that maintenance activities in the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan and Goliat field offshore Norway are concentrated in Q2, so production growth will accelerate in Q3.

As a reminder, Eni is targeting FID of a few projects this year, such as the Hail & Ghasha, Umm Shaif gas (Phase 1), and Dalma gas in the UAE, Rovuma LNG (Phase 1) in Mozambique, NGasComplex in Angola, Berkine in Algeria, Balder X in Norway, and Meleiha (Phase 2) in Egypt. 18 FIDs are anticipated in 2019-2022; new FIDs will cement the basis for future production growth. In this sense, I believe long-term prospects are secured, and there is no reason to concern.

Cash flow analysis

First and foremost, the company turned levered FCF-negative in the Q1. Compared to 2018 success, when the company generated €2.53 billion in levered FCF (net OCF less capex), that was certainly not an inspiring matter. A meticulous reader will indeed ask me why Eni turned FCF-negative despite substantial IFRS net income, the highest compared to Q1 '18 IFRS profit and Q4 '18 IFRS profit. So, I should clarify that, as it comes from the consolidated CF statement, the main culprit was working capital. Cash flow from operations was not particularly inspiring compared to Q4, as in the previous quarter, the company benefited from a considerable inflow from trade receivables (€1,253 million) and inventories (€647 million). In Q1, receivables & inventory led to a total outflow of €2.35 billion. As a result, net CFFO amounted to €2,097 million (€189 million higher than OCF without IFRS 16 effects). Here, it is worth highlighting that net CFFO is still 1.91x higher than net profit attributable to shareholders, indicating high earnings quality. In Q1, Eni invested €2.18 billion in tangible assets and €60 million in intangibles. It is worth keeping in mind that figures in the investing section of the cash flow statement differ from the company's capex mentioned, for example, on p. 7 of the presentation, where the firm highlighted capital expenditures of €1.9 billion. The gist is that Eni includes a portion of its capital investments in the CFFO; in Q1, an outflow of €82 million was included in net CFFO and outflow of €2.32 billion (€41 million higher because of IFRS 16 impact) was included in the cash flow from investing activities. As expected, the bulk was used to fund the E&P segment activities (mostly development in Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Libya, Mexico, Angola, and the United Arab Emirates, to be precise). In sum, levered FCF equaled €(142) million. That figure slightly differs from €(98) million reported by Eni, as the company also includes "investments", "disposal of consolidated subsidiaries," and "other cash flow related to capital expenditures" in the calculations.

Certainly, negative FCF always disappoints me, but in this case, there is an apparent reason not to regard that as a sign of financial weakness. The net working capital increase was caused by "higher trade receivables (€2,277 million) mainly in the G&P segment reflecting seasonality" (see p. 13). So, I expect that trade receivables & inventory will normalize in the coming months, the hindrances of temporary nature will be eliminated, and Eni will show resilient FCF.

Updated valuation

Eni was not the only supermajor that published mixed results. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) disenchanted the market with revenue and profit miss, Total SA (TOT) reported a weaker adjusted profit, and Chevron (CVX) missed on revenue. Unfortunately, Equinor (EQNR), BP (BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) have not presented their Q1 results yet; so, I will compare Eni's ratios with the three supermajors mentioned above.

Author's creation

As comes from the table above, Eni remains considerably undervalued compared to the peers. Its upside potential ranges from 10% to 82%. Most importantly, Eni's EV/Production ratio is the lowest in the peer group, even after a slight output miss.

Ultimately, according to the data from Eni's website, by now 19 analysts from a total of 26 are bullish on the share price, with the highest price target of €21. I also reiterate my optimistic outlook, despite mixed results, as Eni is poised to surprise the market with resilient production growth secured by 2019 start-ups.

The takeaway

Share price weakness after the earnings announcement was primarily the consequence of emotional sell-off; despite a few Q1 '19 disappointments, Eni is indeed not a company on the ropes. Investors should rather pay attention to the fact the supermajor could cover its "costs, investments and dividends" at Brent price of only $55/bbl (see p.1) than to temporarily weak production. I expect the company's output to improve significantly in Q3 (after necessary downtime in Q2) and see solid results in the 9M FY19 report. Eni remains an investment worth paying attention to, especially considering its attractive ~5.5% dividend yield and a €400 million buyback program (see p. 29) initiated to support share price upward movement and reward shareowners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.