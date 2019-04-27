VC Deals: Ford's New EV Push

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

1. Ford invests, partners with EV startup

Ford (NYSE:F) invested $500M in EV startup Rivian, which comes with a plan for Ford to build a vehicle on Rivian’s platform. The auto giant didn’t disclose details about the planned vehicle. The investment comes two months after a $700M, Amazon-led round.

Rivian operated in stealth until late last year, when it emerged with an electric pickup and SUV. The company has over 750 employees across four development locations in the U.S. plus a UK office. Rivian’s five-passenger R1T pickup and seven-passenger R1S SUV, both featuring more than 400 miles of range, will be available in late 2020.

Competitor: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the obvious name here.

2. GV backs Uber Freight competitor

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) participated in a Greenoaks Capital-led $149M Series D for KeepTruckin, provider of end-to-end fleet management solutions and Electronic Logging Devices. IVP, Index Ventures, and Scale Venture Partners also participated in the round, which valued the business at $1.25B.

Founded in 2013, KeepTruckin has attracted 55K unique customers, and its software has been deployed in hundreds of thousands of vehicles. The new funds will go towards doubling the employee count to 2,000 within the next year to 18 months.

Competitors: Uber (UBER) Freight and Convoy.

3. Magic Leap gets $280M, Japan distribution partner

Oculus (NASDAQ:FB) competitor Magic Leap raised $280M in new funding from Japanese mobile operator NTT DoCoMo at a $2.5B valuation. The deal makes the investor Magic Leap’s exclusive distribution partner in Japan. Magic Leap has exclusive partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and SK Telecom in South Korea.

Last year, Magic Leap launched the Magic Leap One headset that lets users interact with digital content in real-world environments. The Leap One includes the AR headset, Lightpack processor unit, and a controller that are all powered by the proprietary Lumin OS. Current content partners include CNN, Epic Games, The New York Times, and Wayfair.

4. SoftBank JV teams with Loon internet balloons

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) JV HAPSMobile fed a $125M infusion to Google’s internet balloon spin-out Loon. The agreement includes the option for Loon to make a reciprocal, matching investment in HAPSMobile. The companies will open up their tech for each other’s use and will co-develop a shared communication payload and ground station.

HAPSMobile developed a solar-powered drone that delivers 5G connectivity, and the HAWK 30 drone has completed initial development with the first trials reportedly starting later this year. Loon uses a collection of floating balloons to deliver internet to remote areas. The balloons were deployed to help connect victims of Peru flooding in 2017 and Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico last year. Loon says its balloons have flown more than 10M km and provided access for “hundreds of thousands” around the world.

Competitors: Facebook scrapped its Aquila drone connectivity project last year but is reportedly working with Airbus on new trials in Australia.

5. Coursera adds $103M to platform

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) competitor Coursera added $103M to its Series E equity round thanks to new backer SEEK Group and returning investors Future Fund and NEA. Previous backers have included Kleiner Perkins, Learn Capital, and GSV Capital.

Coursera will use the funding to fuel further international expansion and accelerate platform development. The e-learning company says its platform currently serves 40M learners, 1,800 businesses, and over 150 top universities. The site includes 3,200 courses and offers 310 Specializations plus 14 degrees.

6. ServiceNow, GV put $60M in Harness

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Ventures, GV, and IVP co-led the $60M Series B for Harness, a Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform for engineering and DevOps teams releasing apps into production. Menlo Ventures and Unusual Ventures joined the round, bringing total fundraising up to $80M.

Harness was founded by former AppDynamics CEO Jyoti Bansal and former Apple DevOps architect Rishi Singh. The company uses advanced machine learning and AI to automate software deployments, check the quality, and roll things back automatically if something goes wrong. Customers include McAfee, Home Depot, Soul Cycle, and Beachbody.