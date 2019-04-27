Oil Prices Are Off To The Races

President Trump’s startling policy swing in support of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar’s siege of Tripoli dumbfounded western diplomatic circles. Over the past several years, the former commander in Muammar Gaddafi’s army has benefited from Russian financial support and training. Regional support has come from Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Cairo that has pitted both wills and material support against the anti-Saudi coalition of Turkey and Qatar who support myriad Islamic groups aligned with the UN-backed Tripoli forces. Paris’ support of Haftar’s militia and Rome’s support the UN-backed Tripoli forces further underline the growing political divergence of the second and third biggest economies in the eurozone. Earlier in the month, the US had roundly condemned Russia’s veto of a Security Council ceasefire resolution (7 April). The US move could mean a protracted military struggle in Libya with all the potential of cutting off current Libyan production, estimated at about 1.3 million b/d through the end of last year, a five-year high.

Figure 1: Brent Crude Futures against the S&P 500

Sunday’s equally stunning announcement ending the waivers for eight countries (China, South Korea, India, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Greece and Taiwan) buying Iranian oil goes hand-in-hand with continuing US sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports. Together with a loss of 1.5 million barrels of contaminated Russian oil cutting off European refineries across the continent, brings the fear of supply shortages breaking out on the eve of the US driving season. This year alone, Brent is already up just over 42% through Tuesday’s market close, arguably in anticipation of the 2 May decision on the waivers (see Figure 1, above). At just over $74/barrel, Brent registered its highest post in six months. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has similarly surged, over 47% year-to-date.

Since their surprise introduction in November, the waivers have served as an effective upside cap on oil prices to date. Given the bullish year, global supplies appear tight. Recent global inventory reports, however, signal a more nuanced picture. US crude stocks managed to add 5.5 million barrels through the week ending 19 April for a total of 460.6 million barrels, the highest post since the first week of October 2017. Muddying the waters further, US gasoline stocks fell almost 1% to 225.8 million barrels, the lowest post since November while US gasoline exports fell to the lowest level since August. Curiously, the report was decidedly bearish given the market strength of crude.

Global crude reserves dropped 340,000 b/d in March as OPEC and Russian production cuts since the beginning of the year took hold while Venezuelan output for the period fell sharply. Global supplies were down 3.1 million b/d since the reintroduction of US sanctions on Iranian crude in November, but up 530,000 b/d YOY. Production outside of OPEC is projected to grow 1.7 million b/d, down from a growth rate of 2.8 million b/d in 2018. Global reserves, then, offer up a more bullish picture on future crude prices. Oil prices pulled back slightly on the day, with Brent and WTI prices sagging 1.16% and 1.31% on the NYME and London’s ICE, respectively, at Wednesday’s market close (24 April). Market sensitivity came to the fore on Thursday with the Polish detection of high levels of organic chloride coming through the Russian Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline that suspended the delivery of an estimated 1.5 million barrels/day. The Druzhba network is one of the world’s largest and supplies refining plants in Germany, France and Italy while connecting smaller refineries throughout southeastern Europe. Cleanup could take weeks, even months, given the thousand of kilometers of pipeline that could possibly be involved. Brent surged briefly above $75/barrel in Thursday (27 April) trading, the benchmark’s highest post since October 2018. US government bonds rallied as did the dollar and gold on the news as the demand for US assets continues apace juxtaposed against continuing weakness in European economic data. Unsurprisingly, speculative debt issues of energy companies have experienced outsized market demand from yield hungry investors YTD. Crude oil prices surprised again at Friday’s market close, hitting a three-week low as Trump took to the Twitter airwaves, calling for lower crude prices. Just how anxious markets have become to the unfolding events in the Middle East is growing ever clearer.

On the demand side, while YOY growth data is yet to be completed, growth projections for 2019 in the global space comes to 1.4 million b/d. The estimates are highly dependent on growth measures in Europe, the United States, Asia and south Asia that continue to be squeezed by artificial barriers to growth such as trade tensions, existing tariffs on steel and aluminum, possible expansion of sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, as well as the potential for tariffs on the importation of foreign cars to be sold in the US market. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already downgraded global growth for the year from 3.6% in 2018 to an expected 3.3% in 2019 before returning to 3.6% in 2020.

Removing the waivers, particularly on large consumers of Iranian crude such as China, India and Turkey, should add pressure on global supply reserve as each country scrambles for alternative supply under the threat of being locked out of the US global banking system. Iranian exports came to about 1.9 million b/d through the end of March. The unexpected loss of 1.1 million b/d from Libya could create a shortfall of as much as 1.5 million b/d to 2 million b/d in the very near future. China and India are major importers of Iranian crude. China alone imported about 500,000 million b/d, about half of total Iranian exports through the end of March. India imported about 475,000 million b/d of Iranian oil over the period. And over the next month or so, an estimated 1.5 million b/d will be withheld from global supply as Russia inspects and fixes its pipeline network.

In theory, the resulting global supply hole could be met by increased production from Russia, Saudi Arabia and the US or some combination of the three, such an offset clearly implies a degree of cooperation between the world’s major producers. Saudi Arabia was furious by the unilateral waivers granted by the US to major importers of Iranian crude in November. The diplomatic affront came after the country's 5-month expansion program to offset the loss of Iranian crude. Markets weren’t too happy with the action either, albeit for very different reasons. The market lag sent the price of Brent crude from a high of $85/barrel on the 3rd of October to a low of $52 by Christmas eve. Saudi Arabia, OPEC and the group’s Russian ally agreed to cut production at their December meeting in Vienna by 1.2 million b/d in December. That crude oil prices have dropped 3.6%, a three-week low at Friday’s close, on a Trump tweet calling for lower crude prices signals just how anxious markets have become to the unfolding events in the Middle East.

The mix-match of crude grades available for export on global markets has also become a problem. US shale oil is an uber-sweet crude, low in sulfur, which is much easier to refine into distillates, such as gasoline. Global demand for such light grades of crude is currently high. At the same time, American Gulf Coast refineries, which are designed to refine much heavier crude, are now being starved of such grades with the loss of Venezuelan crude and the logistical difficulty of getting oil sands oil from Canada to US refineries. The technical and logistical problems of supply have likely reduced Gulf Coast production which are low given the advent of the US driving season.

Accordingly, much depends on Saudi Arabia and its willingness, and even ability, to again ramp up production in a timely fashion to keep crude prices from running wild over the short and intermediate term. A reference gleaned on the giant Ghawdar field in the recent Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) bond prospectus released publicly for the first time last month revealed production levels of 3.8 million b/d, much less than was previously assumed, bringing into question the depth of Saudi Arabia’s spare capacity. Furthermore, given the November experience of learning about the US exemptions largely through public sources, Saudi Arabia is likely to be deliberate in any response to calls to increase production. OPEC’s next meeting is scheduled for late June, which could put off any production decisions for another two months. With the lag between an increase in production and the time that production hits world markets, any supply shortages on global markets might not offer much relief before the fall. World markets could face four months of upward price pressure.

Figure 2: Gasoline Futures against the S&P 500

Here in the US, gasoline prices managed to stay below the psychologically important $3/gallon national average all of last year. A repeat performance in the 2019 US driving season appears problematic (see Figure 2, above). Trump faces months of entrenched warfare with Congressional Democrats over myriad issues stemming from issues left dangling in the recently completed Mueller report, with a tough reelection bid for himself and his party looming on the horizon 18 months out. Tagged with sending US gas prices above the $3/gallon threshold seems hardly auspicious. The Trump administration appears to be gambling wildly, first on an uptick in US production and second on gaining cooperation from Saudi Arabia and possibly Russia to meet the potential crude reserve shortfalls created by US sanctions on Iranian and Venezuelan crude exports. The Libyan hostilities have created a third rail in the equation, with the abrupt US policy switch in Libya taking on the flavor of a not-so-subtle quid pro quo. Over the longer term, the volatility of regional powers in the Middle East could come together in Libya and transform the country into a mirror image of Syria for years to come.

In short, oil markets will experience a good deal of volatility moving in the summer months when demand for gasoline in the US is at its seasonal peak. All the aforementioned downside variables on the supply side will bump up against the uncertainty of global demand in very short order. Markets will have little time to adjust as crude prices move higher. The market prospects for EVs are getting brighter.

