Fugro NV (FURGF) CEO Mark Heine on Q1 2019 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Mark Heine, Fugro's CEO; and Paul Verhagen, CFO, will start today's call with a short presentation after which there will be time for questions.

Mark Heine

Thank you for participating in this call. As said, we first have a short presentation and afterwards we’re happy to take your questions. I’d like to start with third slide and move forward with the highlights of the first quarter.

This quarter we realized a revenue growth of 9.3% mainly in offshore wind and oil and gas markets. We’re also benefiting from higher revenue in new growth markets whilst in Land business the asset integrity services are picking up. Despite continued growth of revenues EBIT in the quarter was below last year.

Improved results in marine site characterization were offset by lower results in marine asset integrity and

Seabed Geosolutions which still suffered from previously reported challenges on two projects.

Nevertheless, we are positive about the remainder of the year. Our site characterization activities in offshore wind and in oil and gas will continue to grow and moreover, prices are improving. In line with our Path to Profitable Growth strategy, we are increasingly focusing on activities with better margins, improving the quality of the backlog.

For our marine asset integrity activities we will benefit from restructuring in selected areas, while the market conditions are gradually improving. Seabed Geosolutions should benefit from improved market conditions and more favorable contracts in the second half of the year.

We are committed to achieve a year-on-year margin improvement for all our activities for the full year 2019. As a result, the full year outlook is unchanged. We will get back to our outlook in one of our last slides. Next slide please.

We called last year a turning point in our results. With our market leading position we have benefited from a gradual recovery of the oil and gas market and the ongoing expansion of offshore wind. These were key drivers behind the sharp growth and improving prices in early cyclical marine site characterization activities. This resulted in a strong increase in revenue.

This quarter the picture is similar. The 9.3% growth was driven by our Marine and Geoscience divisions and realized mainly in offshore wind and oil and gas markets.

Next slide please. In our Marine division, revenue increased by 10% driven by Fugro’s leading position in oil and gas and offshore wind, particularly in Europe and the Americas. Revenues in new growth markets, such as hydrography and coastal protection, also showed a significant increase. Vessel utilization was 66%, which was in line with the same period last year. This is bit lower than you might expect. This is partly caused by delayed maintenance after a busy fourth quarter of 2018. In order to execute the work, several short-term charters were used instead.

EBIT margin improved to mid-single-digit negative. In most regions, results improved. The site characterization EBIT margin improved compared to last year, while the late cyclical asset integrity EBIT margin declined compared to the same period last year.

In March, Fugro handed back the long-term charter Southern Star in relation to serious technical failures and grave design flaws. This is now subject to arbitration.

Next slide please. The Land division’s revenue decreased by 2%. Site characterization revenues decreased by 4%. Overall, the infrastructure markets are growing. And for example, North America growth was significant. This was however offset by weak market in some of our key markets for instance in Hong Kong, the completion of a large nearshore project also in the UK at the end of the first quarter of 2018 and the finalization of the restructuring in Africa.

Encouraging was the 9% increase at asset integrity, driven by increased activities in North America. EBIT margin was low single-digit negative and slightly below last year. Site characterization margin was slightly positive but below last year because of lower revenue. At asset integrity the margin improved but was still negative.

Next slide please. Seabed has three crews active and one under mobilization compared to a relatively quiet first quarter last year. The EBIT margin was negative compared to a slightly positive margin last year. As previously disclosed, results were impacted by the execution issues on the project in the Gulf of Mexico, which was finalized in April and in the Middle East for which completion is expected in the second quarter and by the competitively priced first Manta node project in Brazil and the completion there is expected in the third quarter.

After the completion of these contracts, Seabed Geosolutions expects to benefit from improved market conditions and more favorable contracts.

Next slide please. Financial position. This quarter, cash flow from operating activities after investments was negative. This was a result of low results in the seasonally weak first quarter and a higher level of CapEx. This higher level of CapEx was caused by some delayed vessel maintenance after a busy fourth quarter last year and increased investments in Manta nodes.

Working capital was 11.4% of 12 months revenue, a minor improvement compared to the end of last year and clearly below the 13.3% a year ago. Days of revenue outstanding was 92, versus a relatively low level, 86, at the end of last year and 93 per March 2018.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 2.8 from 2.2 at the end of 2018. This is within the covenant requirement of not exceeding 3.0. It is expected to improve in the course of this year, to a level at year-end below that of December 2018, which was 2.2.

Next slide please. The backlog for the next 12 months increased, although clearly not as strong as during the previous quarters. It's also important to add that the quality of the backlog has improved. At the Marine division, it continues to grow strongly. In site characterization, mostly driven by offshore wind farm projects. Asset integrity declined on the other hand due to increased focus on margin, expiration of a diving contract in Brazil and cancellation of projects planned to be executed by the Southern Star vessel.

At the Land division, site characterization decreased slightly, mostly due to a weak infrastructure market in Hong Kong and less activity in Africa as a result of restructuring. Asset integrity backlog was up mainly in the Americas.

Next slide please. The outlook. Our full year outlook is unchanged. We expect continued revenue growth, further improvement of our EBIT margin and positive cash flow from operating activities after investments. CapEx is expected as mentioned before to be around EUR 90 million.

The cash flow guidance is meant to be on a pre-IFRS 16 basis. As you know from 1st January we applied new accounting standard IFRS 16 which prescribes that leases have to be accounted for on the balance sheet. The implementation of the IFRS 16 is expected to have an upward impact of EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million on EBITDA, EUR 5 million to EUR 8 million on EBIT, EUR 30 million to EUR 35 million on cash flow from operating activities after investments and EUR 175 million on lease liabilities.

Next slide please. Finally, before we go to your questions, just a small word on new top management structure that we presented two months ago. As of next week, we will have a simpler structure with four regions directly reporting to the board management. The aim of this is to accelerate the strategy implementation and to further increase efficiencies.

As for our half year results, we will report in this new structure. Well in advance in the course of June we will publish restated historical numbers.

And with that, I want to conclude this short presentation. I want to hand back over to the operator and allow for some questions hereafter.

Martijn den Drijver

Martijn den Drijver

With regards to the Southern Star you’ve already stated that there is an impact on the backlog but you also had to cancel projects. So what has that done to your relationships with your clients, are there any claims? What does the arbitration actually means? So can you elaborate a little bit on that position?

Mark Heine

Good morning Martijn. Thank you for your question. There’s very limited information that I can provide on this -- at this part of arbitration case right now. So we have to be extremely limited in the information that we provide.

We have managed the relationship with our clients. I think that is all under control and being managed. The impact is primarily in the short-term where we had to not sign for something that we had on our books and in the backlog. Therefore, it also affected our backlog. We had to withdraw some proposals with this asset in there. In that sense, we need to look at alternative there. But that is all under control.

So that’s the only thing that I can release around the Southern Star so to say and that is all because it’s now in arbitration.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay. But just to follow up on that, this vessel has been in operations with Fugro since 2017 if the information is correct. So why after two years this design flow and technical issue elements, why hasn’t that been detected earlier?

Mark Heine

Okay. I think there are very good reasons for that and I'm not going to elaborate on that because it’s part of an arbitration case and it’s all sensitive information right now. But again, you can take from me that there have been good reasons for that that this is not basically possible to necessarily conclude in a earlier phase.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay, moving on then. Marine asset integrity, declining margins. What's the cause of the declining margins, I would have expected it’s due to pricing discipline, tendering discipline that will actually go up. Is this just a matter of working your way through the low margin backlog of the past?

Mark Heine

Yes. It’s a combination of factors. We have said a number of things in the press release. First and foremost, it is still a very difficult market, it’s very cyclical and therefore this market is not in the same situation as the marine site characterization this is clearly coming back. So it’s absolutely sill affected by a lot of price pressure and difficult contracts so to say and an oversupply in the market. Having said that, we clearly say that we expect over the full year of 2019 improvement also in the asset integrity business and we confirm that earlier statement, we will stick to that. Now there are specific things that we have communicated on, the Southern Star has affected in the short-term this result. Also we see that last year we had a good project on the diving side in the Americas which is not there right now anymore, so you see an effect there. So it all has to do with various elements there but also as communicated the delays at the first maintenance that we had planned on a number of assets in the fourth quarter which moved into the first quarter. So all these things contribute to a lower result in asset integrity, a market that is still very much under pressure.

Luuk Van Beek

Luuk Van Beek

First of all a question on your net debt/EBITDA which moved up in Q1. How comfortable are you that the operational growth in Q2 will be sufficient to maintain sufficient headroom to do covenants on this level, on this ratio?

Paul Verhagen

Thanks for the question Luuk. Indeed net debt/EBITDA went from 2.2 at year end to 2.8. As you for sure have heard and seen here that we have also guided that in the course of this year and towards year end we expect it to improve compared to the level end of ‘18, so compared to that of 2.2, which means a significant improvement compared to Q1. As Mark has already outlined, we have guided specifically for the year, we’ve not guided for Q2. And of course as part of the year guidance we believe that over the course of the net debt/EBITDA will improve towards levels even better than at the end of last year. And if it would not become so because we did guide like this, so that’s what I can say at this moment.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay, the working capital improved quite nicely year-on-year, in Q1 as this part of the result, but probably also part of the payables. Do you consider that’s sustainable for the coming quarter?

Paul Verhagen

We have typically around 90 days. In a good quarter we are slightly better and in also a good quarter we’re slightly higher than 90 days. We have been at that level for last I don't know quiteu a few quarters, eight quarters, may be nine quarters. So that should be doable.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay. And then a question on Land, where you mentioned the restructuring in Africa, is that now completed and should we expect a positive effect on profitability going forward in Land from this?

Mark Heine

Yes, Luuk, we have completed restructuring. There’s always small things that, that will take a little bit longer but the majority is behind us. And yes, we will see a positive contribution from that restructuring.

Thijs Berkelder

Thijs Berkelder

Coming back on the covenants. Can you confirm that normally your net debt peaks at the end of the second quarter -- end of the first quarter? Can you confirm that covenants are measured every quarter, at quarter end? As such, yes for me, it’s logical that you will hit the 3 times at midyear. So what is the plan? Is it to not hit the 3 times midyear? And can you confirm that covenants say that your EBITDA on a 12 month trailing basis, the EBITDA needs to be 110 where it was 112 at year end and now probably lower than the 112. So again, can you indicate how you will not hit the covenants by midyear?

Paul Verhagen

That’s a lot of questions, Thijs. Thank you. So, first of all I can confirm it that we will need the covenants every quarter, like we’ve always done. Secondly, peak of net debt, Q2, Q3, it can be both, sometimes it's Q2, sometimes it's Q3, depends a little bit on the revenue development. Both Q2, Q3 are typically high revenue quarters and the timing of projects, timing et cetera, there can be some difference, so it could be either quarter.

Yes, there is an equality measurement, that's correct. And the EBITDA flow that you referred to will indeed go up in the second quarter. I'm not sure it's 110 or 115, I’d have to come back to you, but it will go up indeed. That's correct.

Thijs Berkelder

And so EBITDA at the end of Q1 dropped from the year-end level. Yes or no?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. So, we guided that -- we communicated that our Q1 possibility EBIT was below last year, so you can read from that EBITDA as well. So, four quarters rolling of course will then come down as well. In combination, there is a higher net debt, gets you to 2.8 that we talked about.

Thijs Berkelder

Clear. Then in addition, at the Capital Market Day you labeled three potential divestments to partly maybe solve your leverage position. Can you get any progress date on the three potential divestments?

Mark Heine

Yes, Thijs, thanks for that question. We cannot give any news on these three divestments.

Thijs Berkelder

Okay, that’s pity. And then on the new corporate structure, are there one-offs related to these new steps there already been taken or should we expect them in the second quarter and what kind of cost savings can we calculate that’s related to this corporate change?

Mark Heine

Yes, okay. The corporate change is ongoing and should be effective by basically next week, 1st of May and we have stated before and we will stick to that 0.5% point improvement due to this restructuring and simplification.

Paul Verhagen

There is some restructuring cost but not very material, Thijs.

Mark Heine

Okay, then I would like to thank everybody for participating in this call. I wish everybody a good day and a very nice weekend. Thank you very much.