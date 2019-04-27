U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Uber Rolls Into The IPO Calendar

Eight other companies also launched, ensuring an active May in the IPO market.

Pricing the week of May 6, the most notable US unicorn plans to raise $8.5 billion at a diluted market cap of $85.7 billion.

Uber is now on the IPO calendar.

Uber (UBER) is now on the IPO calendar. Pricing the week of May 6, the most notable US unicorn plans to raise $8.5 billion at a diluted market cap of $85.7 billion. After Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) disappointing debut, Uber chose to set the midpoint of its range ($44-50) below its last private round. Even at the low end, it will be the third-largest US IPO by market cap.

Eight other companies also launched, ensuring an active May in the IPO market. Following Easter and Passover, just one company priced this past week, a SPAC.

1 IPO During the Week of April 22nd, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 04/26 Act II Global Acquisition (ACTTU) $261M $324M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company led by former Hain Celestial executives targeting "better-for-you" food and restaurant brands.

Several joined the pipeline with initial filings, most notably Slack Technologies (SK), which submitted paperwork for a direct listing that should value the company at more than $10 billion. High-growth Chinese companies Luckin Coffee (LK) and DouYu International (DOYU) also filed.

9 Filings During the Week of April 22nd, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) $86M Health Care Goldman Phase 1 biotech developing novel oncology medicines based on bicyclic peptides. GX Acquisition (GXGXU) $250M SPAC Cantor Fitz. Blank check company led by the managing partners of Trimaran Capital Partners. IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) $70M Health Care JP Morgan Phase 1 biotech developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer. Peloton Therapeutics (PLTX) $115M Health Care JP Morgan Phase 2 biotech developing small-molecule HIF-2a inhibitors to treat kidney cancer. Proficient Alpha Acq. (PAACU) $100M SPAC I-Bankers Blank check company targeting a financial services business in China. Slack $0M Technology Provides a workplace messaging application. SeqLL (SQL) $8M Health Care WallachBeth Provides a genetic sequencing platform for researching the makeup of diseases. DouYu International $500M Technology Morgan Stanley Tencent-backed live e-sports streaming platform. Luckin Coffee $250M Consumer Discretionary Credit Suisse Chinese coffee retailer offering pick-up and delivery via a mobile app.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/25/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 17.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 14.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 12.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.