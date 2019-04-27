U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Uber Rolls Into The IPO Calendar

Uber (UBER) is now on the IPO calendar. Pricing the week of May 6, the most notable US unicorn plans to raise $8.5 billion at a diluted market cap of $85.7 billion. After Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) disappointing debut, Uber chose to set the midpoint of its range ($44-50) below its last private round. Even at the low end, it will be the third-largest US IPO by market cap.
Eight other companies also launched, ensuring an active May in the IPO market. Following Easter and Passover, just one company priced this past week, a SPAC.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Act II Global Acquisition (ACTTU)
|
$261M
|
$324M
|
0%
|
+1%
|
+1%
Blank check company led by former Hain Celestial executives targeting "better-for-you" food and restaurant brands.
Several joined the pipeline with initial filings, most notably Slack Technologies (SK), which submitted paperwork for a direct listing that should value the company at more than $10 billion. High-growth Chinese companies Luckin Coffee (LK) and DouYu International (DOYU) also filed.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)
|
$86M
|
Health Care
|
Goldman
Phase 1 biotech developing novel oncology medicines based on bicyclic peptides.
|
GX Acquisition (GXGXU)
|
$250M
|
SPAC
|
Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company led by the managing partners of Trimaran Capital Partners.
|
IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
|
$70M
|
Health Care
|
JP Morgan
Phase 1 biotech developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer.
|
Peloton Therapeutics (PLTX)
|
$115M
|
Health Care
|
JP Morgan
Phase 2 biotech developing small-molecule HIF-2a inhibitors to treat kidney cancer.
|
Proficient Alpha Acq. (PAACU)
|
$100M
|
SPAC
|
I-Bankers
Blank check company targeting a financial services business in China.
|
Slack
|
$0M
|
Technology
Provides a workplace messaging application.
|
SeqLL (SQL)
|
$8M
|
Health Care
|
WallachBeth
Provides a genetic sequencing platform for researching the makeup of diseases.
|
DouYu International
|
$500M
|
Technology
|
Morgan Stanley
Tencent-backed live e-sports streaming platform.
|
Luckin Coffee
|
$250M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Credit Suisse
Chinese coffee retailer offering pick-up and delivery via a mobile app.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/25/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 17.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 14.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 12.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.
