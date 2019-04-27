IPO Analysis

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Uber Rolls Into The IPO Calendar

|
Includes: BCYC, DOYU, LK, PLTX, SK, SQL, UBER
by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Summary

Uber is now on the IPO calendar.

Pricing the week of May 6, the most notable US unicorn plans to raise $8.5 billion at a diluted market cap of $85.7 billion.

Eight other companies also launched, ensuring an active May in the IPO market.

Uber (UBER) is now on the IPO calendar. Pricing the week of May 6, the most notable US unicorn plans to raise $8.5 billion at a diluted market cap of $85.7 billion. After Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) disappointing debut, Uber chose to set the midpoint of its range ($44-50) below its last private round. Even at the low end, it will be the third-largest US IPO by market cap.

Eight other companies also launched, ensuring an active May in the IPO market. Following Easter and Passover, just one company priced this past week, a SPAC.

1 IPO During the Week of April 22nd, 2019

Issuer
Business

Deal
Size

Market Cap
at IPO

Price vs.
Midpoint

First Day
Return

Return
at 04/26

Act II Global Acquisition (ACTTU)

$261M

$324M

0%

+1%

+1%

Blank check company led by former Hain Celestial executives targeting "better-for-you" food and restaurant brands.

Several joined the pipeline with initial filings, most notably Slack Technologies (SK), which submitted paperwork for a direct listing that should value the company at more than $10 billion. High-growth Chinese companies Luckin Coffee (LK) and DouYu International (DOYU) also filed.

9 Filings During the Week of April 22nd, 2019

Issuer
Business

Deal
Size

Sector

Lead
Underwriter

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

$86M

Health Care

Goldman

Phase 1 biotech developing novel oncology medicines based on bicyclic peptides.

GX Acquisition (GXGXU)

$250M

SPAC

Cantor Fitz.

Blank check company led by the managing partners of Trimaran Capital Partners.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

$70M

Health Care

JP Morgan

Phase 1 biotech developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer.

Peloton Therapeutics (PLTX)

$115M

Health Care

JP Morgan

Phase 2 biotech developing small-molecule HIF-2a inhibitors to treat kidney cancer.

Proficient Alpha Acq. (PAACU)

$100M

SPAC

I-Bankers

Blank check company targeting a financial services business in China.

Slack

$0M

Technology

Provides a workplace messaging application.

SeqLL (SQL)

$8M

Health Care

WallachBeth

Provides a genetic sequencing platform for researching the makeup of diseases.

DouYu International

$500M

Technology

Morgan Stanley

Tencent-backed live e-sports streaming platform.

Luckin Coffee

$250M

Consumer Discretionary

Credit Suisse

Chinese coffee retailer offering pick-up and delivery via a mobile app.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/25/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 17.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 14.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 12.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.

