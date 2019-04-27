Petropavlovsk PLC (PPLKF) CEO Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petropavlovsk PLC (OTC:PPLKF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call April 24, 2019 3:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Roderic Lyne - Chairman

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy - CEO

Alexey Dubynin - CFO

Dr. Alfiya Samokhvalova - Deputy CEO

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Bhat - JP Morgan

David Butler - Tamesis

Charlie Bendon - Tamesis

Paul Renken - VSA Capital

Ross Carden - Polygon

Andrew Keen - Canaccord

Aleksej Gren - Renaissance Capital

Roderic Lyne

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to those of you who are here in the room with Buchanan Communications and to those of you who are on the line. This is an open webcast to give you the Petropavlovsk 2018 results presentation and the outlook for 2019.

I'm Roderic Lyne, I'm the Chairman of the Board. And I'm accompanied here by Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy, the Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Alexey Dubynin, the Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Alfiya Samokhvalova, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

I am going to say a few words by way of introduction and then Dr. Maslovskiy and Mr. Dubynin will take you through the presentation. After which, we will be delighted to take your questions. Exactly 2 weeks ago, I and all of the members of the Board were out in the Far East of Russia to visit the operations of the company. We went to Malomir where we saw the ore being mined both in an open pit and in the underground operation and then processed through the new flotation plant that has been established at Malomir. The concentrate was then shipped off to Pokrovka. We went to Pokrovka where we saw the concentrate taken through the brand-new autoclaves under pressure and high temperature and we followed it right through to the process of being smelted into doré bars.

It was a remarkably impressive set of operations to see. This is the culmination of a decade's planning, preparation and training by the company, the culmination of an investment in the region of $400 million. And it is working very successfully. It is producing gold. It's a very well organized set of plants and processes. It's highly automated. This is only the second pressure oxidation plant processing gold to be constructed in Russia, and it is one of only 11 in the world. So this is a massive step forward for the company. It is a massive achievement for our very skilled and very loyal and very dedicated workforce and executive team. And one of the most impressive things as you go around these sites is the quality of the people in charge.

We not only have very experienced mine directors, but we have helped to train up and promote some highly skilled engineers and specialists in different capacities. And it's extremely good to have the chance of meeting them and talking to them. And of course, 2 of the Directors on the Board that I was with have spent a lifetime working in the mining industry and are able to make very critical judgments about the quality of people and the quality of process. And they were as impressed as I was. Getting the pressure oxidation process into operation was one of the 3 critical objectives that the new directors set themselves 10 months ago, on the 29th of June last year, when shareholders elected us to form the kernel of the new Board. Our second objective was to de-risk the group's finances and especially the loan guarantee to our associated company IRC, which, as you know, mines iron ore. That was achieved with the refinancing of the IRC loan under facilities agreed with Gazprombank, which was approved at a general meeting of shareholders on the 12th of March.

Our third objective was to rebuild the company's leadership after a period of difficulty and inertia in order to stabilize the company when we took over as the Board in June of last year and to restore momentum to the company's management. This, too, has been achieved. A crucial step in this was the return as the Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy, sitting beside me, a co-founder of the company, somebody highly expert in these operations and above all a respected leader who is able to exercise authority over a group employing over 8,000 people.

In order to consolidate the Board and make it fully compliant, we have appointed four independent Non-Executive Directors, one of whom was elected at the shareholder meeting, the other three of whom were recruited and appointed in the second half of last year. They have brought a wealth of experience and a diversity of background to a very strong independent Board.

So my conclusion is that after 10 months, we once again have, in Petropavlovsk, a well-run company with a strong foundation for future growth and for value creation and pressure oxidation, in particular, has opened up new horizons for the company.

And I'd now like to hand over to Dr. Maslovskiy to take you through the picture in more detail. Pavel?

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Thank you very much, Sir Roderic. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. When we joined the company in late June 2018, the tactical and strategic targets were quite obvious and on the surface the major problem was the implementation.

So, on the operational side that was, to some extent, restoring the leadership. And on practical side, prevent the outflow, further outflow of key specialists, which started in 2018. Then another, I would call, tactical target was to optimize the mining plan and operations to stop producing non-economical assets and reduce costs as they rocketed in first half of 2018 to $900.

And strategic issues, was to accelerate and to complete construction of flotation and POX plants. They were well behind schedule at that period. And today, I'm quite proud to say that, for the most part, we achieved these targets.

Total cash cost at the second half of 2018 were around $650, so well below the first half. And that allowed us to fulfill or even did better than our July forecast for the full year costs. Malomir flotation plant is up and running, providing higher-than-design parameters. Pressure oxidation plant construction completed ahead of schedule. The plant commissioned and first gold was poured in December 2018.

Just few details on -- sorry. Very not bad results on exploration side. And I will say that we secured a strong cash flow, helping us with our plans. And as I mentioned, the cash flow, I will allow to talk about this or asked to talk about this, Alexey Dubynin, who is our Chief Financial Officer.

Alexey Dubynin

Okay. So we move to financial highlights. So let me give you some color on the key numbers.

So Page 7. Gold production decreased by 4%, and gold sold decreased by 16%, which was 300 -- about 370 ounces versus 440 ounces sold in 2017. So group revenue decreased in line with the gold sold as the average realized gold price was almost the same in 2018 as in 2017.

Total cash costs are, per ounce, increased by around 6% from $741 in 2017 to $786. The increase in TCC primarily reflects the effect of inflation of certain ruble-denominated cost, high volumes of stripping and suboptimal organization of mining works in the first half of 2018. And this effect -- negative effect was partially offset mitigated by high grades of ore processed at our Pioneer and Malomir and higher recoveries achieved at all sites as well as the effect of ruble depreciation in the second half of 2018.

All-in sustaining costs increased to $1117 from $963. So the increase in all-in sustaining costs reflects the growth in TCC as well as higher sustaining capital expenditure related to the existing mining operations and our impairment of non-refractory ore stockpile at Albyn during the first half of 2018.

Operating profit increased by 26% to $100.7 million due to the fact that the adverse variance in revenue was offset by some decrease in operating expenses and also reversal of impairment related to our refractory ore mining assets. The underlying EBITDA decreased by 27% to $143 million, mainly due to decrease in sales revenue and to some extent the result of associate, which were partially offset by decreased operating expenses. Profit before tax increased by 69% to $82 million, mostly due to the effect of impairment reversal. And profit for the period decreased by 30% to $26 million.

Operating cash flows increased to $270 million versus 142 -- sorry, $124 million in 2017, mainly due to changes in working capital. And net debt decreased to $568 million due to changing cash position. If we go to the next slide on total cash costs. So as I already commented, the increase was mainly due to higher volumes of stripping and high cost due to suboptimal organization of mining works in the first half of 2018 as well as ongoing inflation of certain ruble-denominated costs like electricity and diesel and some other. However, this was offset by ruble depreciation. Ruble depreciation against U.S. dollar was 7% during 2018.

And as I already said, the positive variance also -- the positive effect of change in TCC also relates to higher grades, higher recovers at Pioneer, Albyn and Malomir. If we have a look at the next slide on cash expenses. Here, it should be probably noted that the structure of, and the share of key types of expenses did not changed dramatically from 2017. So labor accounts for about 22% of ore expenses. Fuel and electricity for about 23%. External services account for 15%. These mostly relate to contractors in mining operations. Consumables and other materials mainly relate to spare parts and chemicals and accounts for about 1/3 of total cost.

Then if we go to next slide on capital expenditure. So like in last year, the major parts of CapEx was spent to -- spent for POX construction, which was around $62 million. Flotation plant at Malomir in 2018 accounted for about $15 million, out of $19 million spent on Malomir. The rest related to tailings and underground development. Pioneer CapEx mainly related to tailings, underground development and maintenance. Albyn CapEx related to tailings and infrastructure. Exploration totaling about $22 million included open pit exploration and underground exploration.

So, the next slide on net debt. Change in net debt mainly relates to change in cash and cash equivalents and key elements of these are outlined in the diagram. So the company had to manage its working capital to finance its capital expenditure and the bridge loans provided to IRC in 2018. And let me remind you that these bridge loans were fully settled in March, this year, amounting to about $57 million.

So the next slide related to IRC refinancing. In March 2019, IRC fully refinanced the loan from ICBC with Gazprombank. There were 2 facilities issued by Gazprombank to IRC to refinance ICBC loan. These new facilities provide much longer maturity compared to ICBC loan, thus much better aligning with ramping up K&S.

And though under Gazprombank facilities, Petropavlovsk continues to provide the guarantee for IRC, as you may see on the right part of the slide. The terms of these new guarantees are much less restrictive to Petropavlovsk than were with ICBC.

So a few words on the structure of the guarantees, the facilities from Gazprombank are structured so that there are two tranches, one is $160 million, which is to be repaid over the full life of the facility and the second is $80 million, which is to be repaid in the end of the final year.

And under the terms of the facilities with Gazprombank, POX provides five guarantees over the life of the facilities and the level of liability of Petropavlovsk under each of the guarantees reflects the repayment schedule of the Gazprombank facilities.

So as shown in the table on the right hand side, the company Petropavlovsk will initially guarantee $160 million, comprising of two guarantees, corporate guarantee in the amount of $120 million and a fixed-term guarantee in the amount of $40 million. And the guarantee obligations in respect of the three remaining fixed-term guarantees will commence consecutively and will be effective for two years each.

The liability of Petropavlovsk under the corporate guarantee will be reduced to zero if the corporate guarantee conditions are satisfied, which mainly relate to operations and development projects to be completed by IRC.

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Thank you very much. Okay. I will continue it a little bit trying to be as short as possible to leave more room for Q&A. So what I would like to outline that now almost one-third of group production and sales is provided by pressure oxidation, and that allows to utilize substantial amount, more than 5 million ounces of reserves of refractory nature, which is impossible to unlock in any other way rather than POX.

Also, interesting fact reflected in the presentation that during the testing and processing ore on flotation plant in Malomir, we used the opportunity of the access to the low grade material during stripping and tested 0.7 gram per tonne ore and proved that this ore can be economically treated through flotation. And this 0.7 gram is well below the grades originally considered to be economical and were not included into reserves calculations.

In total, in 2018, 32 kilotons of concentrate were processed via POX and the most important is that reflects the design capacity for this kind of concentrate containing 30% of sulfur. Just to mention that when we are talking about the capacity of pressure oxidation, it's a derivative of the amount of sulfur because the main target of putting the materials through the pressure oxidation is to oxidize sulfur and free gold. So less sulfur in the concentrate, more capacity, more productivity of pressure oxidation. And the concentrate, what we are getting from Malomir, around 30%, believed to be the highest sulfur grades possible.

In Q1, there is a breakdown of production, but in total, we are above budget. And for all the group, for all the mines and that pulled the company on course to meet 2018 guidance we did before and we did today.

Just to be certain about the details of flotation. So at the moment, designed and achieved capacity of existing flotation plant is 3.6 million tonnes per annum in terms of ore but the grades of concentrate and the mass pool of concentrate is much better than designed, and that makes economics more efficient than originally was planned.

At the moment, our engineers are working on the designing of the second stage of Malomir flotation operations, which means that on some stage, we will add 1.8 million tonnes per annum in ore terms of ore milled and flotated. And as you probably know, the reserves and the resources of the deposit are very big and they allowed us to maintain a long mine life, more than 18 years, even with this capacity.

Regarding autoclaves in quarter one. Two autoclaves are in production now, processing Malomir concentrate. The other 2 autoclaves what is very important are tested, and ready for operations as soon as sufficient amount of third-party concentrate will be supplied. And we are dealing with potential suppliers and the first concentrate already arriving on site. The grades between 40 and 70 gram per tonne. So all in all, we are looking to process third-party concentrate, if to talk in gold terms about 100 million ounces of gold in concentrate of purchase from the third parties. Regarding IRC. Again, on operational side, Alexey mentioned everything on financial. On operational side, it finally achieving the design capacity and also supported by the positive market and market forecasts. So I believe, 2019, for them, will be pretty good. And actually, that's all. I would like to take your time attracting attention and very happy to answer any questions in line with the presentation and around it.

Roderic Lyne

We'll take the questions from the floor first and then we'll take questions from the conference call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rahul Bhat

Thank you for the presentation. This is Rahul Bhat from JP Morgan. I just wanted to, since you were talking about the gold concentrate production. So can you help me understand how much is going to be produced? Is it already in your guidance for 450,000, 500,000 ounces and in your total cash cost production for -- cash cost guidance for 2019? If it is not and it is additional, any kind of guidance on how much EBITDA can you expect from it or revenue contribution from that?

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Well, we, today, reiterated our forecast of 450,000 to 500,000 ounces to be sold in 2019. As I said, the first quarter, we are above budget. So, we have all reasons to believe that we will meet this target. Additionally, the third parties concentrate processing and we are buying concentrate is not totaling, so it can add 100,000 ounces of gold. On cost side, we made very broad and conservative forecast of $850 to $950 only because as I mentioned, now 1/3 of our production is now coming from pressure oxidation through flotation. Both processes are brand new for us, and pressure oxidation is unique. Till now, they are working pretty well. But, until we will have a learning curve and experience long enough, I am saying long enough, I mean, minimum half a year, we would prefer -- the management would prefer to be quite conservative on costs. But hopefully, everything will go as it goes now and the number will be as minimal at the lower rate of our forecast.

Dr. Alfiya Samokhvalova

Can I just reiterate that current guidance doesn't include any third-parties concentrate and as we said during half year results, we will review the guidance and depending on availability of concentrate and then we will be able to give better guidance how much more additional we can produce from that.

Rahul Bhat

Understood. Perfect. And can I ask two follow-ups. Firstly, on the Gazprombank facility and the Sberbank gold forward sales agreement. So it seems like you utilized some $160 million in 2018. Can you confirm how much of liquidity or how much more can you draw on these two lines if needed in 2019? How much is due to be repaid in 2019 from these two agreements from what you've already drawn.

And if you could use this facility to pay for CapEx or is there any covenants associated with this facility? And sorry, one last question would be on the convertible, the 2020 convertible. What are the plans to address that? Are you planning to refinance that or repay that? That's it. Thank you.

Alexey Dubynin

Okay. Rahul, you've asked four questions. So I'll do my best to answer. But if I miss something, just please forgive me. It's not intentionally. So all right, yes we indeed used the prepayments in the amount of $160 million for the year 2018. We had to finance the second bridge loan and non-receipt of the first bridge loan in November.

So these prepayments, part of them, major part of them is to be settled in 2019. And there's also an appreciable portion to be settled in 2019 and 2020 because the last prepayments, which we utilized in December, assumes six month option to settle. So we start, we can start shipment of gold after six months, okay?

So regarding your question, how much do we have at the moment, not utilized. Obviously, we cannot disclose it, but I can try to give you some color on that. This is very similar to what we had a year ago, okay, just when we announced.

Dr. Alfiya Samokhvalova

This is basically rollover.

Alexey Dubynin

Yes. It's rolling over, just also some color on how it works. We have certain limit approved by the bank for the company. We utilized this limit. This limit is structured so that there is the amount in monetary terms and there is the timing of the limit. So within the timing, if we utilize certain amounts and we then settle it, then it means that certain portion of limit is frozen out and then we can use it further, okay? And your last question was regarding the guarantee, right?

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

No, the convertible.

Alexey Dubynin

Sorry, the convertible. Well, the base case is to settle it, right?

Dr. Alfiya Samokhvalova

Well, we'll have to be ready, and we're confident that we will have money to repay it, if needed, in March 2020. It was trading on many occasions above conversion price. And we should have every reason to believe that we still will be delivering on all these next positive advancements, that appreciation of share price will make it feasible and attractive for people to convert potentially. But for us best case at the moment, we are preparing that we will be ready to repay. But also, there are obviously a number of options open to the company. We keep looking at them and reviewing them.

Dr.Pavel Maslovskiy

With all the options in the pocket. The plan A is to accumulate sufficient cash not relying on any conversion and pay $100 million, not to please bondholders once again.

David Butler

Yes, David Butler from Tamesis. On that front, you generated net cash from operating activities of $124 million in 2017. You've generated another net cash from operating facilities of $123 million in 2018. Your TCCs and AISC seem to be -- especially your AISC seems to be moving around quite a lot. So there must -- there's a number in there that actually I think should be sort of is not reflecting the cash profitability of this business in terms of dollars per ounce sold. I mean by my calculations, you actually generated a net cash -- a cost per ounce sold of $933 an ounce for 2018.

And I guess my question is, $123 million seems to be -- $120 million, $130 million seems to be a reasonable amount of cash to be assumed to be generated by these operations at the moment. With POX coming on and with CapEx coming down by nearly $80 million next year, can we -- would it be right to assume guidance of around $200 million of net cash to be generated in 2019?

Dr.Pavel Maslovskiy

It is quite difficult to follow your calculations. You did them.

David Butler

Sorry, just to use your numbers, you have done $123 million in '17. I saw on your chart you've done $123 million in '18. Your CapEx is falling by $80 million next year.

Dr.Pavel Maslovskiy

Yes. You are not -- possibly you are not far from truth. If I would wish that all the accounting and financials could be so simple as you presented it then no sense to pay money to financial director and auditors and others. But at least at first glance, what you said is reasonable.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to come back to the Gazprombank facility and the guarantee that Petropavlovsk has provided to IRC. What can you tell us about the rate that Petropavlovsk is charging to IRC? Has that been established yet?

Alexey Dubynin

As was disclosed in the press releases, the procedure is established to set up the guarantee fee, which assumes involving an independent experts to determine the guarantee fee and to make sure that the terms are on arm's length basis. The process is very complex and this has not been finalized yet.

Unidentified Analyst

So, E&Y has been working on it for a couple of months now and still has not been able to establish a rate?

Alexey Dubynin

The work includes also some evaluation of regulatory limits.

Unidentified Analyst

And was that disclosed in the proposal?

Alexey Dubynin

Sorry, could you repeat, please?

Unidentified Analyst

What do you mean by regulatory limits?

Alexey Dubynin

This relates to reasonable assurance for regulatory purposes that the guarantee fee is in arm's length basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Not quite sure I understand that.

Roderic Lyne

If I can help. Simply to say that as Alexey Dubynin has pointed out, this is a very complex process. It is taking time. The process was set out in the class 1 circular, which was approved by shareholders at the general meeting on the 11th of March. The central points are that it needs to be at arm's length. It needs to be fair and reasonable to both parties as say, Petropavlovsk and IRC determined by a genuinely independent, genuinely expert authority. We've not yet completed the process because of its complexity. And it does have to respect the jurisdictions of both companies. As soon as we are able to make an announcement, there are rules that govern these processes, one company being listed in Hong Kong, and the other one being listed here and it has to respect that. As soon as we are able to make an announcement, we shall do so but we're not able to say any more than that today.

Unidentified Analyst

Not quite sure what a market rate has to do with regulations and rules.

Roderic Lyne

Well...

Unidentified Analyst

It's very simple to obtain comparable companies, comparable credit statistics and to come up with a rate.

Roderic Lyne

It is all so simple, DJ. [ph] It actually -- I'm obviously not an accountant but there are different ways of calculating these things. And the documents on the...

Unidentified Analyst

No, I said market that determines those rates.

Roderic Lyne

The documents on them, which I have seen, are immensely complex and we've not yet reached the end of the process. I would like to be able to sit here today. As you know, the guarantee fee rate hitherto was 1.75%. It is -- would not be a surprise if in the future, it was a higher figure. But actually, determining that figure in a way that is fair and reasonable to both companies and is determined at arm's length has turned out to be a very complex matter. There really is nothing further I can say about this today. We will make an announcement as soon as we reach the end of this process. That's really, I mean, all we can say.

Unidentified Analyst

What can you tell us about the appointment of Gazprombank to sell IRC? I read an interview with Mr. Rakishev, who has a board member that he said that the Board has appointed Gazprombank as a party to sell IRC.

Roderic Lyne

We have an advisory relationship with Gazprombank. As we've said right from the time ten months ago that we came on to the Board, we are looking to determine our future relationship with IRC, including the future of the guarantee and the question of whether or not we continue to hold 31.1% shareholding in IRC.

Mr. Rakishev is a highly respected large shareholder, as are you, of this company. But he, like you, speaks for himself. I do not speak for him. He has been extremely supportive of the policies of the independently led Board over the last ten months. He's played a very constructive part in our affairs and he does, of course, have a nominee shareholder on the Board.

But he is speaking for himself. I am speaking for the Board. And again, if there is anything further to be said about IRC and our shareholding in IRC, we will make a proper announcement at the proper time, but there's nothing further that I can say today.

Dr. Alfiya Samokhvalova

I'm very conscious of time, giving chance to people from online to ask questions. Can we please...

Roderic Lyne

Yes. Well, we said we'd take questions in the room first. I think there's one more and then, yeah, people waiting online. We will come to you. We've got two more questions, I think, in the room and then we will come to the online.

Charlie Bendon

Charlie Bendon from Tamesis. Can I just ask about the process for toll treating refractory ores? What are the main considerations for the material you take? Is it singularly kind of transportation cost logistics? Or is there a kind of a signature?

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Can you talk a little bit louder?

Charlie Bendon

Is there a signature for the ore that you're considering taking, which means because you've, you're so finely tuned with what you're processing from your existing sources that you have to be careful about the types of ore you're taking on a toll-treating basis from other suppliers? And then as a second follow-on question from that, if you do come to some form of agreement, can you give us some kind of indication of the range of toll treating charges and also when we might expect material to flow through your facilities and, therefore, for payment to be received?

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Well, on technological side, we are pretty much sure what we are doing because our St. Petersburg laboratory, which design technology for pressure oxidation, treated almost all the concentrates from all the deposits in as external service.

So Russian produces or maybe produces Russian deposits and neighbors like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan so we have knowledge and nevertheless, any move forward to in decision to treat the concentrate, we are making additional tests. So it's all done for that quantity I mentioned in gold terms. So we don't see any technological issue on this.

Regarding the pricing, this is a two-side story. So we can't disclose. The pricing, there is a market but it's fluctuating depending on the grades of concentrate and we are accounting this because on the market, the grades of concentrate are between 25 gram per tonne up to 80 gram per tonne. And of course, for 80 gram per tonne, we are paying more. But we are leaving -- in our negotiations and decisions whether to take or not, we are leaving all the room to this kind of uncertainty we included in cost of processing forecast. So it is a little bit earlier to say about the absolute margins we will get, but it will be definitely a positive margin, which will provide the direct profit. That's what I can say.

And logistic is with this grade of concentrate, it's -- you can bring it from North Pole. When it's 50 grams per tonne, it takes maybe 1, 2 gram per tonne to bring it from Australia or from Kazakhstan or any part of Russia.

RodericLyne

Okay. We have one final question before we go out to the conference call.

Paul Renken

Paul Renken, VSA Capital. You mentioned in your first quarter statement here that you're below budget on your underground production from Pioneer because of water inflow. I was wondering whether that water inflow has been resolved at this point or whether it continues to be a problem in April.

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

It's delayed production for half a year actually, I mean still being processed. We're doing only parallel mining. That's why the grades or field mine -- when the field works at capital works, what we are calling, we're done. So we're mining quite low-grade material, 2 gram, 2.5. We're just starting the stoping operations, the water pumped out. All the pump group, which we had to redesign and to enlarge to deal with this extreme possibility of water inflow to the mine, is ready. And there are just one attached -- one level of the underground operation which is now free of water but not free of mud.

So we are taking away mud. But that's not prevent us from starting -- and we already started stoping operations and the grades are reasonably good, similar to Malomir. So on the plant, they will be about 8 to 10 gram per tonne. So we believe that we'll catch up.

RodericLyne

Okay. And with that, we'll now go to the conference call. Operator, are there any calls -- any questions from those listening?

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Ross Carden from Polygon. Please ask your question.

Ross Carden

Congrats on the results. Just a couple of questions around cash flow. Could you talk about the working capital movement that you expect to see for 2019? What sort of cash taxes do you think you might pay in 2019? And then also, longer term, what do you think the right level of sustaining an exploration is if you compare it to the $45 million to $55 million that you've got for 2019?

Alexey Dubynin

Right. So in terms of cash flows, well, we are not providing guidance in terms of cash flows. But what I can say is that we'll definitely be using our cash flows from operating activities and we'll continue using our working capital management. We will continue using prepays to finance capital expenditure or to settle our obligations as necessary.

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Regarding the exploration, on the chart, you saw -- or you can see in the presentation quite a big number for exploration. But keep in mind, please, that it's -- our underground operations are registered as exploration operations. So it's a big chunk of underground exploration, exploration and exploration capital expenditures or underground because there are 2 ways how to -- you can sort it out in Russia, either approving full terms [ph] design and mining the existing reserves or going through the exploration project and then bookkeeping requires that you are writing off everything you spend underground, both capital and exploration itself as an exploration activity -- or as exploration expenditures.

Ross Carden

Okay. So I'm not quite clear on that but maybe the line wasn't very clear but -- so the...

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

I will see you in a day or 2. So we can discuss it in more details.

Ross Carden

Yes. I just wanted to get better sense today, to be honest. Look, just to read -- just to go over those again, the 2 questions I had there, which is of somewhat length. One was, how much cash tax you think you'll pay in 2019? And then in the longer term, what do you think the right level of sustaining an exploration capital is? And now in the notes to the accountants, you talk about some cash flow scenarios that the company runs. So I guess my question is in those scenarios that you've run, that you've talked about, it's on page -- I don't think I've got the page on here, but it's one of the last pages of the release, what did you assume in that scenario that you ran for things like cash taxes and exploration and sustaining capital?

Alexey Dubynin

Okay. So we did not sensitize the tax payments but we sensitized macro assumptions, namely gold price and exchange rate. So as for the gold price, this was roughly sensitized by 10%, 12%, and the exchange rate was also sensitized by about 10%. So as for income tax, well, as I said, we are not giving the guidance on cash flows. So but well, obviously, the amount of income tax paid is dependent on these two parameters. So the worst are these parameters, the less income tax we pay.

Ross Carden

Right. And then just going back to the question that I asked first, the working capital movement for 2019, just, I'm not asking for exact number. I'm just asking for ballpark. You're expecting inflow or outflow. If you think about movement of things like receivables, payables, inventory, your typical working capital calculation that you'd do, what and forget the prepays for a second. Those three line items, what should be the net movements on those, do you think?

Alexey Dubynin

Right. So we will continue utilizing prepays as necessary. So the cash flow from operations is going to be positive and this will be financed by the cash flow before working capital changes and working capital management, which obviously includes utilizing prepays as necessary. I cannot disclose the numbers.

Ross Carden

Right. The prepays is for...

Alexey Dubynin

But the objective is to accumulate enough cash by the year-end to meet the company's commitments in relation to convertible bond settlement.

Ross Carden

The prepays that you mentioned, I think someone, I think Rahul asked it earlier on, that sort of $160 million number, you said that it amorts over sort of '19 and '20, but then you just said, in discussing working capital even that you'll continue to utilize the prepays.

So should we expect that they won't amort and that you're actually going to roll those and they become a more permanent part of your capital structure? Or like how should we think about it? Because it seems like I wasn't getting any sort of clear picture as to how we should model those out, like should there, are they really going to roll off and amortize? Or are you going to just keep rolling those, do you think?

Alexey Dubynin

We'll be rolling it as necessary. So this is...

Ross Carden

Got it.

Alexey Dubynin

This will obviously depend on...

Dr. Alfiya Samokhvalova

On gold price and our potential, there are a number of things which we're, the company is considering with the view of maybe additional capital expenditure. So at the moment, and it will depend on as discussed, on a number of issues.

As what Alexey said, we are, at the moment, running a very new process and we are trying in our projections to be very conservative. But actually, with the way it goes, we might be creating a quite healthy surplus of cash and then we can review our capital expenditure program. So there are a number of things which are, at the moment, under review by the company.

And as I said, it will depend on gold price, on performance of autoclaves, on margins we will be getting and amount of third-party concentrate we are going to secure, which could bring back to the agent issues, like starting a flotation plant from Pioneer. Because from everything what we described today, you can clearly see that it's actually crucial and vital for the company to secure its own concentrate production at Pioneer as soon as possible because it is the most profitable way of using our current autoclave facilities. So I appreciate that maybe it sounds like the answers are vague but what we were trying the picture to present to you today. It's our base-case conservative scenario, but we'll have actually a number of facts making us strong to believe that we can and might be doing much better and then we will see. Do we need prepay? How much of prepay? But there is confidence in what Alexey mentioned that we will be able to meet our liabilities, first of which will be our convertible bond of $100 million.

Ross Carden

Got it. Well, thanks for going through all those -- and congrats again on the results. It looks like things are ticking along well on the operational front. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Edward Keen from Canaccord. Please ask your question.

Andrew Keen

Hi. I think that was flagged to me. It's Andrew Keen from Canaccord. Look, most of my questions have been answered, but I had one in particular on -- it's a technical question but it goes to your strategy a little bit. It's great to see a full quarter from POX. Congratulations to the team on getting that up and running. But I think the thing that I noticed is your Malomir concentrator performance seems to be -- it was very good in the early indications but you also sort of mentioned in your commentary that it's also operating very well when you run low grade material through it. So the additional performance doesn't seem to be a function of how you're feeding it. So I guess my question is, why do you think the concentrate is working so well? And then how does that affect your strategy because it's now your key bottleneck? Do you think that good performance would apply if you build a concentrator at Pioneer? Or is it a Malomir-specific issue that you think that their concentrate is working relatively well? How does it affect your investment strategy on those?

Dr.Pavel Maslovskiy

Malomir is -- I mean, from point of view of metallurgy, of course, the worst case, Pioneer is better. So there is no reason to expect something more difficult on Pioneer rather than on Malomir. Flotation process is extremely sensitive to stable feeding of the grades of the ore. The worst for flotation, which is not the case for cyanidation for conventional for that process, is when your grades are jumping 1.2, 2 gram, then you start losing gold because you need to adjust the flotation regime every 2 hours or every 3 hours. So that's the worst case. So to stabilize and to achieve the best results, you need to feed the plant with very constant grades. This situation, when we tried the low grades of 0.7, it's just opportunistic because we were making -- stripping and getting access to the areas of the main ore body. We just, instead of strip, we found that 0.7 material gram per tonne, which was not on record in our books, in our models and decided to try and achieve quite exciting results. But our -- I can't -- well, it's strategic tactics, but it's -- the operational requirement is to blend the ore to supply between 1.2 up to 1.4 gram per tonne on Malomir.

And then the recovery, the mass put will be the best and above the design parameters. If it, all of a sudden, jumps to 2 gram per tonne, as it was happening in December, yes, we are getting very rich concentrate up to 40 gram per tonne. But the recovery goes down. And instead of plant recovery of 85% and maybe above, you are getting recovery of 82% or 80%. So all in all, economics of the -- if not to boost the production in -- for some reasons, but all in all, the economics of the deposit requires very stable supply. And we can achieve it because we can achieve it. When -- if the gold price will be higher, we will switch to 0.7 because we have a huge amount of this off-record material all around.

Dr. Alfiya Samokhvalova

I think the policy says of record, just to sort of reiterate, when initially we were planning 24 gram per tonne concentrate, we were planning to produce it from 1.3 gram. And now we are producing from 0.7, which is not in reserves at all. We were considering it as a waste. So today's tests show us that it's the whole range of new material could be available, virtually half of what we were considering economical.

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Our economical reserves, which we published independent 2 years maybe ago, says that economical at that moment was 0.9. And our mining plan, strategic mining plan, long term, assume that first 6 years, we'll mine 1.2 to 1.5 and then switch to 0.9. So that's the case and we will stay with this, but we have now more flexibility to play with this. Even the gold price will change in positive direction.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Aleksej Gren from Renaissance Capital.

Aleksej Gren

I just wanted to confirm the guidance of 450,000 to 500,000. It excludes third-party completely, correct?

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Correct, excludes third-party concentrate.

Aleksej Gren

Okay. And just if you could comment on the CapEx of last year. I mean as of the end of September, the guidance was $107 million for the second half -- sorry, for the full year '18. But at the end, it was $133 million, which was sort of quarter higher almost. So can you just comment on what caused the sort of sharp increase in the CapEx?

Dr. Pavel Maslovskiy

Well, as I mentioned and as you can see on the chart, a big chunk of CapEx is mixture of exploration and underground CapEx because they are all booked as an exploration and that half of the impact to difference between forecast and actual spend is don't forget that Malomir mine was successfully mining and all the CapEx booking for exploration.

And that's one thing. And a few millions, plus-minus or better to say plus, that's your question. When you are implementing the unique project like pressure oxidation and flotation not unique but 4 million tonnes per annum, 3.6 million tonne per annum are quite substantial operation for flotation, not of a lot of them in the world for gold mining, to be absolutely precise. But mostly, we were in CapEx, added few millions for pressure oxidation, which we have to change some elements, purchase them as soon as possible. But I believe it's a huge achievement to be almost on budget doing such project with...

Aleksej Gren

Okay, thank you and just sort of one more on the EBITDA calculation. I mean I looked at the cash flow reconciliation versus the EBITDA calculation. And in the cash flow, there's a $15 million subtraction for the share of results of associate, while in EBITDA, it's only $8 million. So there's a $7 million uplift in EBITDA, and about $14 million comes from the effects of processing previously impaired stockpiles and gold in circuit, which is removed from the cash flow but seems not to be removed in EBITDA. So do you expect it to be a recurring theme? Or why were these items not sort of taken out of EBITDA?

Alexey Dubynin

Well, EBITDA is a measure which is based on revenue and costs on accrual, recorded on accrual basis, whereas cash is something different. So that's just the difference between the cash method and accrual cash basis and accrual basis, just

Aleksej Gren

Well EBITDA should be reflective of the cash basis, is it not?

Alexey Dubynin

Well, as for the, our EBITDA includes the share of associate profits, whereas the operating cash flow does not. So...

Aleksej Gren

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our last question comes from..

Alexey Dubynin

Okay, operator, you may list the final question, please.

Operator

Thank you, sir. And our last question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned earlier that you're determining your relationship with IRC in terms of the guarantees and the stake. I was wondering how close in terms of potential transaction you are for determining the stake, whether you're going to maybe do a potential sale and -- yes.

Roderic Lyne

The answer is that we are still reviewing all of our options, including possible transactions. No decisions have been made. I don't want to raise any expectations today in one direction or the other. When we have something that we can say to the market on this subject, we will say it. But you can deduce that the answer to your question is that at this moment, we are not close to making an announcement and I don't think there's anything further that I can usefully say today. Nothing is excluded.

Dr.Pavel Maslovskiy

I can just add what I said for press conference that it's now absolutely different position. Nobody was scared about iron ore and believe that it's toxic asset 2 years ago. And now there are so many approaches from different side that we need very carefully to evaluate everything and take a decision. It's becoming again popular like 15 years ago when we started.

Roderic Lyne

I'll add one final point to that, which is simply that going back to my opening remarks, the Board on its visit to the Far East also went and looked at the Kuranakh, the Kimkan and Sutara mine. We spent a day there with IRC and we were delighted to see that after about a 2-year delay in the ramp-up of that mine because of the underperformance of a contractor, it is now operating extremely well, approaching, I think, 90%, upper 80% of capacity. It's a well-run plant that is producing iron ore and enjoying the benefits of the increased iron ore price. So as with our own operations, there is a much greater sense of optimism within IRC than you would have found perhaps a year ago.

And perhaps this is a suitable moment now for me to conclude this presentation. Thank you all, both present here in the room and online, for listening to us over the past hour. This has been a good 10 months for the company. As we have said, when we came in 10 months ago, we faced a pretty challenging situation. It will be obvious from everything we've said today that we feel rather optimistic about the current situation. We're not complacent. We are conservative in our projections, but we believe that having had a good 10 months, there are even better periods ahead for the company and for all of its shareholders. And this, of course, has been reflected in the share price over the past 10 months. Thank you for listening. Thank you for coming, and we will continue to enjoy communicating with you. Thank you, and goodbye.