VICI Properties: A Hidden Gem Of A REIT

Most already know that I find the dynamics of casino gaming space very interesting. So-called sin stocks always tend to catch favor, and fundamentally, I think casinos looks much stronger today than they did many years ago. There is greater earnings diversification, leverage is down, and operations are run with a more cautious eye when it comes to spending. Most management teams have not yet forgotten the pain of yesteryear. While I tend to prefer the Las Vegas market, I certainly do not view regional gaming properties elsewhere in the United States as poor projects - just more challenged competitively. That dynamic makes owning the underlying property highly attractive as a landlord.

Go back five years and there were no options to own casino real estate directly as a pure play. Today, there are three options: VICI Properties (VICI), Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), and MGM Growth Properties (MGP). After doing a dive into the space, VICI Properties is my favorite of the three. While there is a great argument to be made for multiple expansion across the entire sector, VICI Properties benefits from a truly independent management team, healthy balance sheet, and a truly diverse, high quality tenant base.

Historical Background, Asset Base

For a little background, Caesars Entertainment (CZR), through its Caesars Entertainment Operating Company (“CEOC”) subsidiary, filed for bankruptcy early in 2015. Long expected, Caesars had become bogged down with debt via the ill-timed buyout by Harrah’s (they later changed the name to Caesars) fifteen years ago which was followed by a leveraged buyout (“LBO”) by private equity firms in 2006. LBOs from 2004-2008 were all the rage. At the time, the thesis was that LBOs could operate with lower cost of capital because they would run higher leverage than publicly-traded alternatives. For years, Caesars was kept afloat by property and intellectual property sales – not cash generation. Lawsuits began in 2014 (“asset stripping”) and the company finally capitulated into Chapter 11 a year later. This is a case study in what usually goes wrong in the gaming space. More often than not, bankruptcies have come about via levering up the balance sheet at the wrong time.

Two years in the making, part of the emergence plan for Caesars – in exchange for shedding billions of debt - was to separate its real estate into a publicly-traded REIT vehicle. The hope was that the tax advantages of the REIT structure, coupled with the success that market pioneers in the space like Gaming and Leisure Properties had when it comes to reception, would unlock value hidden on the balance sheet. VICI Properties was born. Certain creditors were issued common and preferred stock as part of that emergence plan and some of those large hedge funds remain shareholders today like Canyon Capital and Soros Fund Management. New ones have also moved in post-bankruptcy including large, traditional REIT buyers such as Cohen and Steers, Fidelity, and others due to their view on the attractiveness of assets.

*Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Pro forma for the recent JACK Cincinnati acquisition, the company now owns 23 geographically diverse properties including trophy assets like Caesars Palace and Harrah’s in Las Vegas. There are also some call options in place that will allow VICI Properties to acquire Harrah’s Atlantic City, Harrah’s Laughlin, and Harrah’s New Orleans at 10% cap rates through October 2022. Per my discussion with management, the baseline expectation should be to see one property bought out in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Total cost would be ~$1,300mm given the $130mm in embedded net operating income (“NOI”) at these properties – not immaterial - so investors should expect to see growth. In addition, there are rights of first refusal for any properties Caesars acquires outside of Nevada (Indiana Grand and Hoosier Park currently have this option) and there is a put-call agreement in place for the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Expect management focus to be away from these deals for the time being, instead zeroed in on third party acquisitions. While these deals might be done at lower cap rates which means less initial profit, locking down attractive third party properties today while keeping contractual assets in the back pocket makes more sense in my view. As I’ll speak to later on, this willingness to diversify away from Caesars separates it from its peers and will also go a long way to improving credit rating agency (and investor) perception. VICI Properties was the fastest gaming REIT to diversify their tenant with the announcement of the Margaritaville acquisition in June 2018 where they partnered with Penn National (PENN). VICI would buy the real estate assets for $261mm and Penn acquired the operating assets for [$117mm]. This diversification continued with the November 2018 announcement that VICI Properties would buy real estate assets associated with Greektown in Detroit for $700mm; Penn National would buy the operating assets for $300mm and pay rent to VICI Properties. The April 2019 deal for JACK Cincinnati, via a similarly-structured partnership with Hard Rock, will diversify the tenant base into three leasing partners.

Gaming Real Estate – Risky Or Not?

From the onset, VICI Properties self-described itself as an owner and acquirer of “experiential” real estate assets. This showed a clear vision beyond just being a holding company for Caesars real estate. As truly independent – Caesars has no stake nor is there overlap on the Board of Directors - it has moved quickly to diversify revenue streams away from its former parent where it can and while that might someday mean ownership of assets like sports arenas, ski resorts, or concert venues, today the company remains true to its roots in casino and gaming real estate. Many might view this as a lack of differentiation. However, I think this misses some of the nuance. The gaming industry, particularly in Las Vegas, is much more diverse than it used to be. Alongside owning nearly 39mm square feet of casino space, VICI Properties (pro forma for recent transactions) holds more than 15,000 hotel rooms, sizeable retail store frontage, and more than 150 restaurants, bars, and night clubs. Caesars, still the core tenant, generates only 51% of its revenue from gaming company wide; in Las Vegas that figure is less than 30%. In the 1990s, the percentage was the exact opposite: 60% gaming, 40% non-gaming in Las Vegas. Visitation trends have shifted materially over the past twenty years, led by the industry itself. Gaming properties are no longer thought of as one trick pony for gamblers.

*Source: VICI Properties, February 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 10

What I find to be a positive has been twisted into a negative narrative. Interestingly enough, gaming revenue tends to hold up well peak to trough during economic weakness. It did so during the early 2000s and it did so again during the Great Recession. Broader diversification today is moved as a net negative; a factor I do not view as having much merit. Shows, concerts, restaurants, and nightclubs/dayclubs all add to the allure of a destination. It’s much analogous to the tourism hotel industry – an industry that held up okay during 2007-2009. Blended peak-to-trough was a 13.3% fall; blended results would be similar to retail although the industry maintained better pricing power.

The caveat here is leverage. The entire industry carried quite a bit of it into the Great Recession. Tens of billions of projects were in the development pipeline heading into the 2007-2009 crash - some of those still remain unfinished more than a decade later. Turning Las Vegas into the luxury tourism destination it is today was beginning in earnest at the time and capex spending was heavy. In my opinion, the industry has learned a little bit more rationality from the crash that brought the city to its knees. Both leverage ratios and nominal debt loads are smaller today than they were back in the day. The hit would not be as hard today in a repeat and, as I'll get into, the lease structure provides some protection against property-specific problems.

This provides upside when it comes to cap rates. Gaming acquisitions for just real estate are relatively new and illiquid. It will take some time for pricing discovery to take place. Pro forma for all announced transactions, in my opinion VICI Properties would generate $930mm in full year 2019 NOI. With an expected enterprise value of $13,700mm that puts implied cap rate at around 6.8%. That’s certainly a mild premium to the prices they have been paying of late; however, that isn’t too materially different than the takeout offer VICI Properties received early in 2018 which valued the firm in the mid-7s. There could be some upside here given Caesars' EBITDAR rent coverage was reported at 3.7x in 2018 and will remain at substantially similar levels this year. That’s hefty coverage and is certainly top tier when comped against other leisure real estate like luxury hotels which trade at similar (or lower) cap rates in major metros.

Lease Structure, Leverage

VICI Properties operates its properties under master leases with corporate guarantees; the bulk of revenue is guaranteed by Caesars Entertainment Corp (“CEC”). The lease structures here are not uncomplicated – but they are less complicated than they used to be. In December of 2018, VICI Properties modified the triple net master leases that underlie its leases with Caesars. There are three individual leases in place:

Non-Caesars Palace Las Vegas (“Non-CPLV”) and Joliet

Caesars Palace Las Vegas (“CLPV”)

Harrah’s Las Vegas

These are triple net leases with mandated capital spending requirements to drive property improvement to uphold performance. All of the properties are 100% occupied. On a trailing basis, Caesars has historically outspent these capital expenditure minimums and invests in line with its peer base. Particularly in Las Vegas this is important; competition on the Strip is fierce and consumers demand a higher level of quality that often comes through frequent refreshes. Differentiation often manifests itself in this way in Las Vegas.

As part of the modification, VICI Properties received higher initial base rent as the Harrah’s Philadelphia acquisition was added to the Non-CPLV master lease and the acquisition of Octavious Tower was added to the CPLV lease and the rent escalations kicked in quicker beginning in the second year – prior leases did not have escalations in place until year six. It also eliminated a significant amount of variability out of the rental resets that take place in year 8 and year 11. For Caesars, it reaps the benefit from a new EBITDAR to rent ratio floor which caps the escalator on the lease if markets turn negative. With the strong coverage in place, I do not view this as a major negative to the structure. As part of the agreement, VICI Properties also received $159mm in aggregate consideration (reduced the price on the purchase of Harrah’s Philadelphia and Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace) due to calculated differences in net present value.

*Source: VICI Properties, February 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 27

Why the quick renegotiation on terms after the initial public offering (“IPO”)? By the time CEO Edward Pitoniak, President and COO John Payne, and CFO David Kieskegot got involved with VICI Properties, the base structure of the REIT had already been formed. There was reticence to renegotiate and change the structure so far into the Caesars bankruptcy reorganization. However, there were problems in the old leases. The rental reset formula in particular added quite a bit of variability later in the term life. Not only did this reduce visibility for both the tenant and VICI Properties, it also disincentivized capital expenditures on the property given the large take of growth by the landlord. Management emphasized that this would remove impediments associated with development on the east side of the Strip. Caesars owns 41 acres, basically owning a significant portion of the parcels behind the casinos on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard. VICI Properties itself owns 27 acres of land (part of the non-CPLV lease) and it also has a put-call rights agreement on another 18 acres slated to become the Caesars Forum. It is in VICI Properties' best interest to see this land developed economically. While the upside to earnings might be less true today given the lower percentage of revenue take, profitable economic development of this land would lead to improved EBITDAR coverage of the rent.

Looking forward on leverage, net leverage was reported at 4.2x as of year end. However, roughly a billion in balance sheet cash will be on the way out to fund already announced acquisitions and another $700mm in debt will be taken on to fund the remainder (JACK Cincinnati, Margaritaville, Greektown). Net debt exiting next year is likely to be around $4,700mm and with my expectations of run rate $940mm in EBITDA leverage will be spot on at 5x. This is around the medium target in my opinion, lending credence to the firm targeting keeping future acquisitions leverage neutral by including stock offering components.

This is likely in line with the next stretch goal. Investment grade credit is always a target for REIT management – it opens the doors to issuing unsecured credit at more reasonable rates versus secured. While a couple notches away from that coveted rating, Moody’s had this to say when it launched coverage on the firm:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include VICI's Net Debt/EBITDA approaching 5.0x, fixed charge coverage above 3.5x and secured debt/gross assets below 20%.

Leverage and fixed charge coverage are no issue in my view; the secured debt ratio is. Today, the entire debt portion of the capital structure (the Revolver, Term Loan, Second Lien Notes, and CPLV CMBS debt) are all secured in some fashion. Expect management focus on trying to refinance this over time. The Second Lien notes, initially written with an 8% coupon, likely will make the first target. Those bonds today, while very thinly traded in the open markets, consistently trade well above par. Those notes have already been redeemed partially in 2018 at above par using IPO proceeds. Rolling this over at an unsecured rate is both likely and also accretively done at a lower rate.

Expect more equity issuance. With the stock trading at below 7% cap rate, secondary offerings to say, fund the 10% cap rate call options, are appealing. Those follow-on equity offerings would also potentially reduce leverage and further open up the market. This is a growth story with a long runway and a stock price that, at least today, is healthy.

Financial Models, Comps Table

*Source: Author Calculations.

VICI Properties comps very favorably to its peer group. While Gaming and Leisure Properties is attractive from a valuation perspective, it carries the more levered balance sheet and weakest rent coverage. It also has no exposure to the Las Vegas market which I prefer, all else equal. MGM Resorts, meanwhile, is plagued by a lack of independence from its parent, MGM Resorts (MGM). The company owns a controlling stake in its daughter REIT and the majority of directors on its Board have ties back to MGM Resorts. Given MGM Growth Properties will, in my opinion, tend to continue to focus on its MGM pipeline versus diversification, investors have to balance that strong rent coverage versus an extreme reliance on MGM Resorts. There is also a case to be made that stated rent coverage at MGM Resorts is overstated. This is based on MGM Resorts reported EBITDA - EBITDA that includes dividends that come from the holding MGM Resorts has in MGM Growth Properties. It isn't just property specific rental coverage.

Takeaways

In my opinion, the entire sector should benefit from tailwinds. Rental coverage here is incredibly strong here versus alternative property types. The lease terms are extremely lengthy and well structured. The institutional access to capital is there; this space has raised billions over the past several years. However, retail investor ownership and knowledge remains thin. CEO of MGM Growth Properties James Steward had this to say during the Q4 conference call which I think echoes my sentiments:

I think a lot of it is just going to be time. We've only been in existence since April 2016. And in our case in the entire space it’s really only been in existence a few years before that, whereas these other triple nets have been around for 20, 30 years. They have a very long and loyal, a long holding and loyal shareholder base and getting - having the multiples compressed which I am convinced will happen over time, just a matter of educating and getting people over any concerns that come around. So I am a very, very big Christian believer that you are going to see significant multiple compression between what I would call sort of the retail triple nets in the entire gaming triple net space because I think pound for pound our type of investment is a much better investment.

*Source: VICI Properties, February 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 12

For VICI Properties, I think the firm has perhaps the best long-term outlook. The independence of the business, coupled with the core anchor trophy properties and regional diversification, position it well to continue to grow and expand its value. With the assets today, a share price in the mid-$20s is justified on its own by an expansion to the average AFFO multiple of the triple net space. Triple nets, as a whole, trade around 16-17x FFO today and with an easy case for $1.60/share of FFO next year on a run rate, that is about $26-27.00/share.

That gives no value to the call option properties or the land that is currently owned and not generating income. While there are weak parts to the story on the deep value side (secured debt load, mild premium to the price paid for assets, illiquidity of property), I think that is more than outweighed by that growth story. Given the healthy dividend yield and strong 2019 exit rate coverage (70% payout ratio pro forma), I see upside present here even after the recent run. Shares have great risk/reward in my opinion.

Tired of stepping on high yield landmines in your portfolio? Investors have seen quite a lot of dividend cuts over the past year. Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep your portfolio generating income in safe, higher yielding issues. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.