Metso Corporation (MXTOF) CEO Pekka Vauramo on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Metso Corporation (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juha Rouhiainen - Vice President, Investor Relations

Pekka Vauramo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eeva Sipilä - Chief Financial Officer and Deputy to Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Max Yates - Credit Suisse AG

Andrew Wilson - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Tanuj Agrawal - Barclays Bank PLC

Markus Almerud - Kepler Cheuvreux

Juha Rouhiainen

Good afternoon or good morning, everyone. This is Juha Rouhiainen from Metso's Investor Relations, and I want to warmly welcome you all to our First Quarter 2019 Conference Call where we discuss the results that came out earlier this morning. Results will be presented by our President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo; and CFO, Eeva Sipilä. And after the presentation, as always, we have time for Q&A.

Please note that we have reserved one-hour for this call. And in the second page of the results presentation, we are having the forward-looking statements and disclaimer related to those.

With these words, we are ready to begin and I'll be handing over to Pekka. Please go ahead.

Pekka Vauramo

Okay. Thank you. Thank you, Juha, and welcome to this call. As you have seen already the numbers, I guess you can read through them that the market activity has been very, very strong and solid during the first quarter. Our order sales and profitability all improved and we see improvement in all areas of business, very strong growth in our equipment lines and also steady growth in our services.

In some of our service numbers, we do have a very high comparison quarter in last year, in fact, and I've seen some of the early commentary already that services in Minerals side were low, but we are comparing really against somewhat high quarter one in last year.

Our strategy implementation as such continues. So we divested the grinding media business beginning of the year. The annual volume of that business was about €60 million and that's been now divested. We have announced one acquisition, HighService Service in Chile that has not closed yet, but we will hear the closing of the acquisition in a few weeks' time from now. We are really in final phases with that one.

Then our investments are proceeding we are still investing on our capacity with in some important areas. Those projects are ongoing. Investments are primarily in China and in India and minor investments elsewhere. And the second area where we are currently investing is our R&D.

And if you remember, we started from 1% level in 2017, 1.2% last year. And now during the first quarter, our investments in R&D were on a level of 1.5% of our sales. And of course, as a result, we have introduced new products, like, for example, in ball mill, just recently several new crusher models and crushing plants altogether.

The numbers financials, orders up by 18%, sales up by 17%, just about the same growth percentages as we had for the whole of last year. And orders during the quarter exceeded €1 billion. EBITA €104 million, which gives a margin of 12.4% and there is an improvement from €85 million, so almost €20 million improvement and margin improved from 11.9% to 12.4%. And consequently, operating profit improved as well.

EPS earnings per share €0.43 now versus €0.33 a year-ago and free cash flow €38 million versus €2 million in last year. So that's for the whole group. Then when we look at the Minerals in particular, strong drive from the equipment side. On orders 20% growth. Altogether, the Minerals' order intake €823 million, which is €130 million, €140 million more than a year before.

We are seeing project activity, both Greenfields and Brownfields happening there, maybe on-stream more brown - more Greenfields than before at this moment. And clearly, the project activity in mining side has increased over the past couple of months.

Aggregates also growing, as you see, especially the Nordics and West Europe have been active. Somewhat slow as always during the first quarter is the Southern Hemisphere because of the summer breaks there and then in Asia because of the Chinese New Year and similar, and things like that during the first months of the year. But they are normal things that do happen and are not sign of any weakness of market or anything like that.

The sales went up in Minerals by 17% and were €681 million and once again, driven by equipment business. Share of services declined to 63%, which of course is sort of pushing our margins down even though we were able to improve the margin. So finally, we are seeing somewhat better drop through than we saw earlier on.

In the flow side - and now you have to remember that flow doesn't include the pumps. Pumps are on Minerals side now. And the orders went up in flow by 12% to €191 million and comparable figure first quarter last year was €171 million. So clearly, faster growth than what the market is growing.

And there's growth both in projects and in services, but fastest it was in services. Oil and gas is, of course, active there, helped a little bit by the higher oil price right now. But then there are factors like IMO 2020 that is driving the investment activity and conversions activity in refineries.

Sales went up by 19%, very strong growth there. Once again, the projects are driving that one and the share of services inflow 22%. EBITA margin 15.2% and there's an improvement on a comparable basis of 0.6%.

And at this moment, I would like to hand it over to Eeva to go through the numbers, and then I'll finish off with the strategy and outlook at the end before questions.

Eeva Sipilä

Thanks, Pekka, and good afternoon to all on my behalf as well. Pekka already commented on the operational lines of our income statement, so I will just add a few points on this slide. Net financial items are flat year-on-year, while taxes are up in absolute terms year-over-year due to the improved pretax result. However, you can note the tax rate is lower and is running at 28.5%, which we expect to be a rather good proxy for the full year as well and then really, earnings per share 30% up from a year-ago.

On the following slide, we give the details for the impact of M&A and exchange rates on our orders and sales. And as you can see from both graphs, almost all of the growth impact is from our very strong organic growth. By looking closely, you can see a slightly positive impact from the small acquisitions made last year and an even smaller impact from currencies. So clearly, the currencies important to us have been surprisingly stable, which of course makes the comparison of the year-over-year performance very straightforward from your point of view.

The structural changes element is a net number. So the acquisitions made last year contributed actually in reality a bit more. But as we then also divested the grinding media business at the beginning of this year, which as Pekka mentioned had sales last year - for the full of last year of around €60 million, then this resulted that we had a negative impact on the comparison from that. Hence, the net number ended up being really this small as illustrated in the graphs.

Moving forward to our balance sheet. I would remind everyone of the obvious the implementation of the IFRS 16 leasing standard, which in our case brought an increase of €120 million to our tangible assets row. And as you can see from the change in total assets, that explains pretty much to increase of our balance sheet total. Although, we continue to see some further increase in inventories as well as in liquid funds.

So let's look more closely on these items on Slide 12. The graph on the left illustrates the balance sheet elements from a capital employed total point of view. You see the same €120 million increase in tangible assets; the increase in liquid funds, thanks to cash flow generated; and then the total networking capital was up some €30 million from the beginning of the year to the end of March.

Net working capital breaks down on the right-hand side graph to the different elements of working capital. In a quarter with very high sales growth, you can see progress in our actions to slow down the growth of our net working capital. Both trade receivables and payables are flat basically despite the growth. We continue to target some improvements later this year also in our inventory levels.

Moving on to cash flow on Slide 13. So the net cash flow from operating activities was €45 million for the quarter, supported by the improved profitability. Yet again, there was a negative impact from working capital in cash flow terms, minus €55 million. Our CapEx for the quarter was €19 million. And then the sort of an end result from a free cash flow point of view for the quarter was €38 million.

So to conclude, Metso's financial position remains solid. Our annualized return on capital employed, calculated pretax, rose to 18.9%. So we have seen a very significant improvement in the past couple of years. Net gearing remains very low at 15% and net debt-to-EBITDA at 0.5x, while interest coverage continues at around 13x. So those really were the highlights on the financials.

So back to you, Pekka.

Pekka Vauramo

Thank you and few words about where we are currently with our strategy execution. And some of you must have heard that we are, of course, currently going through a strategy review. We are still in the middle of the process and don't have anything to announce on that one, but we are investing, as I said earlier, in aggregates equipment, foundry capacity and valves production capacity and these investments are taking place in India and in China.

The new valve plant in Jiaxing in China, there was groundbreaking a few months ago and it's in its early phases, but it's well on timetable at this moment. And the new foundry capacity will open later in this year in India and that will both reduce the cost of our consumables and increase the capacity what we have to cater the markets and serve the markets.

We see that the foundry capacity - certain part of our foundry capacity needs to be in our own hands because at times, the foundry capacity is absolutely not available if we just relied on outsourced resource in that area. Altogether, our CapEx during the quarter was €19 million that is €6 million more than a year before.

R&D ramp-up, which we have spoken quite a bit at 1.5% of sales during the first quarter, €12 million, this is now excluding our digitalization, which is then additional on top of that one. That is roughly on the same level, the digitalization expenditure as last year this time.

We've launched several new products in BAUMA and maybe the atmosphere in BAUMA, many of you also participated and noticed that a lot of people were there and it was probably the biggest ever BAUMA and probably one of the biggest shows of this type globally so far. So it tells something about the state of the industry as such where we are.

Our market outlook, we slightly changed the wording in there. We say that market activity in both of our segments, Minerals and Flow Control, is expected to remain at current high level. And this includes both equipment and services businesses.

When we look at the market outlook in general, there are many positive things under the macro picture happening in mining side. There's similar things happening in aggregates side. But then of course, when we look at the macro, there's a few clouds up there in the sky. Not that they're affecting currently the business, but it's very difficult to draw the conclusion that which way the markets are in fact going.

But all the underlying trends are positive for our business, maybe a bit more so positive on mining side, but positive also for everything else. But overall, we concluded that the market outlook remains on the same high level. I think it's important also to read the word high there in the outlook.

And basically, with these words, I think we are ready with the slides and we can open the Q&A part.

Juha Rouhiainen

Thank you, Eeva and Pekka. And operator, we can now take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Max Yates from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Max Yates

Thank you. Just my first question was on the EBITA margin in Minerals 12.4%. I just firstly wanted to understand a little bit around the relative strength across the businesses. So whether the step-up was disproportionately within aggregates Minerals, mining OE or aftermarket?

And then maybe the second thing was, obviously, you're taking a lot of equipment orders right now. How we should think about that margin evolving through the year, given mix from here probably becomes more of a headwind rather than less? So with the volume - will the volume growth effectively offset the fact that there will be increasingly negative mix? And is this level sustainable? Thank you.

Pekka Vauramo

Okay. Thank you. Thank you for the question. I would say that the margin improvement I mean, the mix impact potentially was negative on the margin. And definitely, it is negative. But after all, we were able to improve the margin. And that is, of course, thanks with these circumstances, thanks to improvement in equipment side.

We had healthy margins or healthier margins on the equipment what we had before. There's no particular equipment line that I would be able to here disclose. We saw improvement across the board over there.

Max Yates

And maybe just to understand the improvement in the equipment. Is that just purely a function of volumes? Or is there anything internally around trying to monitor pricing more carefully, any sort of early productivity measures that have been taken, or is it just a function of sort of more upbeat markets and volumes picking up?

Pekka Vauramo

I think one factor clearly that I can highlight there is that if you recall what issues we had early in last year. We had lots of expediting. We have a ramping up and we took extreme measures to produce mores. And we also already communicated during the last year that we are through most of those activities right now.

And of course that kind of activities always tend to have additional costs, which we suffered from last year. There's less of that one right now happening. And of course, I mean, markets have been active here. And of course, many of these equipments have been sold, most in fact in last year. So the margin conditions and that kind of conditions are reflecting more end of last year or mid last year pricing conditions than current one.

Max Yates

And I presume that's true of sort of what's in the order book and further to come through the rest of this year as well?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. We don't have anything further to comment on that one other than that no change. Yes, as far as we're concerned.

Max Yates

And just my sort of second question. I mean, I think last year, the highest mining OE sort of order quarter that you had was about €160 million. I presume within Minerals, we've probably done a little bit better than that this quarter.

So firstly, could you just sort of help us understand what the absolute level of mining OE is in the quarter? And then maybe within that, just how large the order for the lithium project was and to get a context of maybe what the underlying run rate is that we should consider going forward?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. We are roughly on the same level with the mining, this first quarter as we were last year.

Max Yates

Okay. Mining OE is a similar level to where you were last year?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes.

Max Yates

Okay. And just on the lithium order. What sort of magnitude was that?

Pekka Vauramo

We've agreed not to disclose that number. But of course, it is double-digit number.

Max Yates

Okay. So I presume that means then aggregates took a very significant step-up year-over-year.

Pekka Vauramo

Aggregates, yes, of course I mean, it is business that is growing. And then you have to remember that we also acquired the Jonsson och Söner business in Sweden in last year, which has developed very favorably, in fact, since the acquisition. So good volume growth in the aggregate side, but aggregates during the first quarter was kind of twofold.

India is important for us. And because of the upcoming elections or ongoing elections, I don't know what the right word would be on that one, but there's been a bit of slowdown in aggregates market in India, in particular.

And then the Southern Hemisphere summer season really affected and Chinese New Year affected the aggregates business, but very strong month of March again on aggregates. So it was somewhat confusing on aggregates to start with maybe a bit slower than we expected. But in March, the business came back very nicely.

Max Yates

Okay. That's great. Thank you very much.

Pekka Vauramo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Wilson from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andrew Wilson

Hi. Good morning, good afternoon. And quick sort of three questions for me, if I can. The Q1 orders obviously, you have [contributed] very strongly. I just wanted to kind of understand if there was - I guess, how seasonality plays into that? You talk about demand remaining on the current high level. I mean, do we need to consider any seasonality in that or we're kind of at new higher run rate, which we can assume as we go for the year?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. We have some seasonality, but after all, it's not really great. I would say that really major projects would cause a lot more volatility than seasonality as such. Mining doesn't really have seasonality at all. I mean, it all depends on timing on projects.

In the aggregates side, we have - if you look at that - in the aggregates, the most important markets, Western Europe, North America, India, China, they're all kind of - Northern Hemisphere fair markets and especially Western Europe, Northern Europe and America, there is clear seasonality because the winter conditions are not that favorable and everyone wants to have the new gear, new equipment ready to go when the summer season really starts. So there we see some seasonality.

But that season already for us, especially with regards to deliveries to North America starts already, I would say, end of the year, December, easily. And we had a very strong month in aggregates in December, partially because of that when we had a slow month also then in December, maybe February as well, but business is back there.

So seasonality plays only a role in, I would say, aggregates, maybe to some extent in the Flow as well. There are summer shutdowns in the Northern Hemisphere very often and - there our customers have some service business there.

Andrew Wilson

Okay. So it doesn't sound like it's a big consideration, which I guess makes it easier. And second question was just actually to follow-up on something that Max kind of touched on, on his previous question. I think you've kind of done a good job of communicating that the Q1 and Q2 costs perhaps were higher last year as you try to ramp with the volumes, which is the first quarter where you sort of feel it's a like-for-like where we haven't got higher costs than this. Just trying to understand a little bit of kind of year-on-year development as we get into perhaps Q3 and Q4?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, it's maybe - since I was here and Pekka wasn't, so I'll take that question. I mean, if you remember the discussions we had a year back, obviously, the growth last year was so strong that we spent most of last year ramping up our activities and really getting the deliveries out, so.

And of course, if you look at our growth rates, it's still not a walk in the park. We're sort of working on a daily basis to keep our delivery promises to our customers. The supply chain is busy and everybody is busy in this industry. So I wouldn't say there is any given quarter when there was suddenly that sort of a relief. But obviously, if you remember last year after the fourth quarter 2017 that maybe the first quarter was the toughest of the quarters.

Andrew Wilson

Okay. That's helpful. So I mean, what you're really saying is there's still, I guess, additional cost [indiscernible] it just maybe eases a little bit to the kind of Q3 and Q4. Is that a fair comment?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, it's all part of our productivity, internal efficiency improvements, part of the sort of strategy plan we've been discussing with you for some time now. So obviously, we sort of want to continuously improve on that. And sometimes, we make more progress, sometimes it's more difficult. But it's really sort of - this is the marathon we've been discussing that we run. So there is no sort of quick fixes. The low hanging fruits are obviously taken last year. So now this is really more steady work.

Andrew Wilson

Perfect. And final question, it's a broader one. I think it was touched on in the opening comments in terms of Minerals business. Kind of regardless of the year-on-year development in mining services, I guess, looking to kind of a bit more detail around what you're seeing on the economy. It sounds from the comments that you haven't really seen any change in terms of customer - I guess customer activity levels or customer plans on the mining service side. And I just - I guess, looking for a bit more detail in terms if there was any trends to think about which are not obvious in the numbers?

Pekka Vauramo

I don't think we can say that there is new trend or anything like that existing in the marketplace. Of course, the atmosphere in the industry changes as sort of a cycle evolves onward. At one point of a cycle, there's shortage of everything. And at one point of a cycle, there's oversupply of everything and there is some cyclicality in service as well.

But we see still a steady demand of, I would say, all lines in our business. Spare parts are doing fine. Our Life Cycle Services is doing fine. Our consumables has done well during the quarter. So there's many good positive things that we see. But of course, I mean, sales are more steady than in the equipment side and orders as well, I mean, more steady than in the equipment side.

And we never see similar growth percentages in service side, unless we acquire something big major in the service side. That's the way to grow faster there in that area. But our penetration in service altogether is a fairly good one. And we don't see any sort of rapid opportunities like that at this moment.

Andrew Wilson

That's very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Davies from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Robert Davies

Yes. Thanks everyone for taking my questions. My first question is just really on your current activity within your mining business. Whether you could give us some color on how much of that business is really coming from upgrades versus capacity expansion? And then maybe if you could expand on some of your kind of opening comments around the improved activity on greenfield and some pick up across the board there? Can you just give us some color on the sort of commodities or regions in particular where you're seeing that improved activity?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. Clearly, on commodity, which truly doesn't matter so much for us because our strength is really in sort of crushing and grinding and basically, everything that is mined needs to be crushed and needs to be milled. But we see activity, of course, in copper and we do see activity in battery metals.

Those are, I would say, project businesses and major projects and greenfields that we do see. Then we see expansions, primarily in copper as well. There's some activity in the iron ore side of it - side of the business, but I would say that it's a healthy balance between a few bigger projects and then upgrades or this kind of almost like it's wrong to say day-to-day business, but product orders in the mining side.

Robert Davies

That's great. Thank you. And then just maybe one follow-up, just on the Flow Control side. Could you give us color - obviously, the oil price has been extremely volatile over the fourth quarter of 2018 and early 2019. How does that really sort of impact the day-to-day base business and service and maintenance activity to some of your customers? Do you just ignore that? Or does it sort of swing back and forth as the oil price goes up or down? And if you could just give us some color on the service activity within Flow, that would be helpful. Thanks.

Pekka Vauramo

We are in Flow, of course, much more in the downstream side, in refining side of the business. And of course, that is also affected by the oil price. But I think, in fact, it's much more the refining margin that is impacting that side of the business. They cannot ignore it because if there are sudden changes in the oil price, then at one point, the refining margin will become squeezed or so.

But I'm sure that we do see the activity of IMO 2020 in our business at this moment and that is speaking for modifications. Sometimes they are projects, sometimes they are sort of a service upgrades. Sometimes they are shutdown services that we end up doing. So the impact of that one goes all over our Flow business, but it's sort of positive impact that we see.

Robert Davies

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tanuj Agrawal from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Tanuj Agrawal

Hi, good morning. My first question on the demand outlook per se. When you say it's - so you've changed the wording of it, saying that the demand outlook is now stable at the current level or remain at the current level. So it has changed from earlier when you said that it is expected to continue to grow. So I mean, I read more as a flat demand outlook rather than a growth. I mean, what prompted you to change that?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. I tried to explain that we see so many contradicting or opposite trends in the marketplace. I mean, whatever you read on macro, it's all negative. But then when you look into inside the industries, there's many positive trends that are happening here. And I think it's kind of difficult to see that which one will be the stronger one, whether it's the macro or whether it's the various industry trends that we see. And that's why we concluded that activity remains on high level.

We have not seen slowdown of any activity at this moment. And we see still very, very strong demand in mining side going forward as well, but we came to a conclusion that let's highlight the word high in our outlook. It is flat, but we want to highlight that we continue to operate on high level.

Tanuj Agrawal

Okay. But it is flat. So maybe we can expect orders to kind of moderate more - moving onto the next six months?

Pekka Vauramo

Well, we'll see that one during the coming quarters.

Tanuj Agrawal

Okay. Another one is on the pump business moving. So I thought - should we see this move as more of a renewed effort to push pumps to customers at this time of cycle, wherein pushing the pumps is more easy than it was a couple of years when we were coming off a super cycle?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. Pumps, I mean, when I look at the pumps business, how that is handled inside the company, it has so many connections with our Minerals side of the business that much more sort of a natural home of pumps business was within Minerals. Yes, we do have an intention to push more pumps out and we are doing that all the time and we are very focused with our pumps organization to do that.

We are developing new pumps. There was even pump on BAUMA, a huge big pump on display in BAUMA just recently and we have lots of activity going there. But it's - more naturally, it is part of our Minerals business than Flow business and that's why we moved it.

Tanuj Agrawal

Okay. And just following that, is it that moving pumps out of flow makes flow a pure valves business as of now? And so does this give you an opportunity to go after specialty valve players, which are more focusing on F&B and pharma?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. I wouldn't speculate with that one. But of course, it is - our valves businesses is very focused on oil and gas and pulp and paper, maybe a couple of other niches in the process industries. Valve business, it's a very solid valve business. I think we are amongst top tier of valve companies when you look at the margins. We are not the biggest, but we can say that we are probably one of the most beautiful ones in that respect in our valve business.

Tanuj Agrawal

Okay. And just the last one and a follow-up on, again, the Minerals margin. Maybe I did not completely understand when you said about how we should think of the margins going ahead as in terms of - as your sales catch up, as you invoice more going ahead in H2 and 2020 and you see further cost absorption with lower mix, how should we think about margins?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I think it is a combination of the negative impact from the fact that we have more equipment versus services as you can see from the orders coming in. At the same time, obviously, volume brings operational leverage and then we are working on the productivity. And those are basically items you will need to consider in your estimates.

Tanuj Agrawal

Okay. Thanks. That's all. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Markus Almerud from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Markus Almerud

Hi, good afternoon. Markus Almerud from Kepler Cheuvreux. Want to follow-up a little bit on Robert's questions on the greenfields. It's one of the first times in a long time that someone has been talking about greenfields taking part in the equation. And then you mentioned copper and lithium and other battery metals in the mix. Can I just ask how - is it mainly the battery metals or is it a lot of copper as well?

And then linked to that, I know that before, in the last upturns, then, people have been telling me that the plant equipment was always among the first ones ordered because the lead times were longer. Would that be the case this time as well? And hence, would you see yourself as a leading indicator of the projects coming?

And then finally, WoodMac is expecting larger projects to come in 2020 and 2021. When would you expect orders for those projects to be signed if that would actually be the case?

Pekka Vauramo

What was the - what orders you said? I didn't get that one.

Markus Almerud

The greenfield orders.

Pekka Vauramo

Greenfield orders.

Markus Almerud

So starting with the greenfield orders. So just - you were talking about battery metals and copper. So just a follow-up on that is it more battery metals and copper right now or is it a fair mix?

Pekka Vauramo

That is copper, of course. Volumes are so much bigger in the copper side. And of course, the big picture is that according to forecast, the copper consumption will double during the next 10, 15 years. And at the same time, the copper rates will be lower in new deposits and copper will have to be mined from deeper and rock seems to be harder as well as the mines go deeper. So there is much more to be crushed and to be milled in that regard.

Yes, the battery metals, they are interesting projects and lots of battery factories are being built according to forecast. I mean, it's a huge number in fact. And the metal consumption is there. But currently, the investment activity - there is mining investment and it's important for us. But by far, the traditional coppers and iron ores and the like are mean much more for us than battery metals.

Markus Almerud

And would you say that your discussions regarding new project has intensified in the recent past?

Pekka Vauramo

I would say so.

Markus Almerud

It's interesting. And then finally then, so WoodMac in their expectations of expansionary CapEx for 2020 and 2021, especially in copper, is for the large projects that come in 2020 and 2021. If that would be the case, when do the customers place the orders with you? At what time in the processes, so to speak?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. It's always difficult to say when they said large projects are coming in the stream in 2020 or 2021. Is it the announcement and what phase of announcement it is? It's very difficult to comment on that one. But obviously, when it's a clear go ahead for a project, when there's all the approvals are in place, when all the engineering has been done, typically, the long lead items are the first ones that will be ordered. Very often, following the announcement, there needs to be access prepared to the site and that is the first activity that takes place.

With some of our longest lead time items, let's say that with heaviest equipment that we offer, it's almost impossible to get anything at shorter than six months delivery time and sometimes it takes closer to a year or even more than a year to deliver some pieces of the equipment. And then, of course, comes the installation time on top of that one before start up.

So it's really difficult to say a general rule. It depends on so many things. But of course, fixed installations tend to be longer lead items than mobile equipment, in general. And that's why we see a lot of volatility in this type of business where we are.

Markus Almerud

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And as there are no further questions, I will hand the word back to the speakers for any closing comments.

Juha Rouhiainen

All right. Thank you, everybody. This concludes our first quarter 2019 conference call. Thanks for joining us. We will be leaving shortly for our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and we'll be back talking about our second quarter results on July 25. So in the meantime, we say thanks for this, and enjoy the spring. Bye-bye.

Pekka Vauramo

Thank you.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.