Essity AB (ESSYY) CEO Magnus Groth on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Josephine Edwall - Head of Communications

Magnus Groth - CEO and President

Fredrik Rystedt - CFO

Karri Rinta - Handelsbanken

Sanath Sudarsan - Morgan Stanley

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Markets Equities

Faham Baig - Credit Suisse

John Ennis - Goldman Sachs

Linus Larsson - SEB

Josephine Edwall

Hello, and welcome to Essity's Q1 Interim Report for 2019. I am Josephine Edwall, Head of Communications. And today, our CEO, Magnus Groth, will go through the highlights in the report, followed by a Q&A session, where our CFO, Fredrik Rystedt, will join on stage.

So with this, I hand over to you, Magnus.

Magnus Groth

Thank you, Josephine and good morning everyone. And to summarize the first quarter, we had a good start of the year. We had strong organic net sales with higher prices, better mix and higher volumes in all our three business areas and organic sales growth of 4.3%. We continue to see strong contributions from cost savings. However, we have to remember, even though we're now in a New Year, we still have considerable headwinds from raw materials and energy in the quarter, adding up to 350 basis points in the first quarter.

Operating cash flow increased compared to a year ago and earnings per share as well with 20% to SEK2.49 higher. The net sales bridge is positive in all the different buckets here with price mix contributing 3.2% and volume 1.1, which we are very happy about the positive volume growth in all our three business areas while pushing for high prices almost everywhere to find that balance. Currency also impacts very positively, inorganically through the weaker Swedish krona in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA bridge and we seem to be adding some buckets or some different areas to the waterfall here, as we go along. What we see here in the grey part is the organic adjusted EBITDA. Overall, the EBITDA increased by 2%, adjusted decreased slightly, but again we can see here that in spite of the very negative impact from raw materials and energy we compensate for nearly all of that and I will get back to that in a short while through price mix and volume.

Cost savings, as I mentioned, continue according to plan and then and maybe surprisingly in the quarter, a very high other impact of SEK383 million negative and this is as high as it gets. I would like to state, and it's unusually high, and we don't expect it to have that much impact from another line going forward, but in the quarter, we have number of smaller impacts that were all negative. Normally there is a mix of negative and positive here.

We continue to see higher distribution costs in all parts of our business. We had some plant maintenance stop that took longer. It cost more than we had expected in the quarter. That's all managed now. We have stock reevaluation due to the lower raw material prices, some lower volumes produced in parts of the business that also affected negatively.

The trade tariffs that we continue to see between Canada and the US, in spite of that there is now an agreement in some of the other tariffs, and higher A&P on Krona basis but on as a percentage of sales basis coming down, but since we growing so fast the overlaying piece is going up slightly. So that's some of the impacts affecting negatively in the quarter the other line.

And talking about then the positive balancing now of the higher long-term managing costs with price mix. So this shows over time just those components, so volume, cost savings and so on and not inherent, what we're seeing here is that we're very close to the inflection point that we've been talking about now for a long time. The point where we are able to compensate through just pricing mix.

So not volume and cost again, but pricing mix, the higher long-term energy costs and we're getting very close to that. And of course in the coming quarters we will see some more positive impact from pricing, while we will have easier comparables on the raw material and energy costs. So we are actually at the inflection point after this quarter.

Raw material development looks slightly more positive than what we see now for a number of years. However, some words of caution here, because there are some delays, as you know, from when the prices move until we see them in our numbers. It's about 35 days for recycle 5 to 45 [ph] for pulp and six months for oil-based raw materials. And typically here we give some outlook for the next quarter and it's getting really complicated now. So let's see if I remember this.

But actually for consumer tissue we continue to expect a significantly higher raw material cost in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, and this is not so much because of pulp price, which is actually coming down a little bit because of a very negative currency impact.

When it comes down to professional hygiene we also expect to see higher prices in the second quarter compared to a year ago and the same then for personal care, which is based on fluff pulp prices, which as you can see continue to be quite high. Sequentially, it's looking better. We expect, actually mostly then lower raw material costs sequentially, so slightly lower for consumer tissue and for personal care and stable for professional hygiene. So sequentially, it's starting to look better.

There are still uncertainties when it comes to the price development on some of these raw materials. We have seen pulp prices coming down month over month. We expect them to level out and then to start increasing again towards the end of the year. So that's the same information as we have provided previously. So it's not that we expect a big downturn in pulp prices. Again the dollar has strengthened to the krona and to the euro, and this negatively impacts all of these commodity prices.

Finally something about energy that looks quite positive in spite of this. For the next quarter we foresee significantly higher energy costs than the same quarter last year, but lower sequentially and sequentially this is due to seasonality. So a slightly more positive developments still but maybe not as positive as what it first looks like when looking at this graph.

So with that I'd like to move over to the cost savings, say something more about that and as you know when it comes to cost of goods sold, it's not the specific program. It's numerous efforts ongoing continuously throughout the group. Everything from the tissue roadmap, operational efficiency improvements, material rationalization and sourcing savings. And in the first quarter this year, we had savings of SEK186 million. This is slightly lower than our average numbers over the last two years.

We expect on an annual basis the same level of savings as we seen in the last couple of years, which has been around SEK 1billion on an annual basis. So we still feel that this is a good start of the year when it comes to savings and cost of goods sold. And then we have the additional cost savings program that we announced their last fall, that's mainly impacting SG&A costs just to keep this apart and there is no double counting here.

We expect annual savings of SEK900 million with full effect at the end of this year and the - so far the run rate savings are very much on line with our expectations at SEK530 million and the expected headcount reduction mostly then in white-collar positions has now approached 550 out of the 1000 to that's also moving very much according to plan. And as you can see that to the right the impact on SG&A's percent of sale is really massive. So fantastic progress here on cost savings, below then gross margins, so from gross margin to EBITDA margin.

And as you can see the actions continue in all parts of SG&A and improved A&P efficiency is important to note. It is not that we have kept the [ph] A&P here because we have a number of good innovations that we're launching but we're becoming more efficient. So we are really looking at all parts. We were slightly under 5% in A&P as percentage of sales in the first quarter. We expect to be on a similar level to last year for the full year, so slightly above 5% for the full year.

Innovations, and we continue to innovate at a high pace but more than that when it comes to TENA where we actually have a completely new pack format in our retail offering a new logo that were rolling out now for TENA everywhere. So as you can see it's less of a medical look, it's much more of a retail look. It's more feminine also, the products upgraded. So we launch a big range of pants here that are more underwear like. So a big step forward for us when it comes to very tough competition that we're encountering in the retail part of incontinence care business.

So this a big step for us and we will continue to launch additional programs in retail throughout the year with this new logo and with this new pack format and all the test show that this is big step forward for us.

And also before moving on to some more numbers, I would like to mention because we are immensely proud of this in Sweden that we were elected Sweden's most attractive employer based on 6,220 interviews throughout Sweden. So privately held employers with more than 150 employees, there is a ranking and Essity being less than two years old came out on top. So we are very happy that all the work we have been doing with Essity brand but also with our culture, with our values as you can see there our beliefs, is really impacting.

So something that I'd like to brag about in this presentation before moving on to some more numbers. And moving on then to the three separate business areas - there are some bullet points you will actually recognize in all three business areas. The two first ones and the two ones at the bottom.

So for all three business areas as I already mentioned organic net sales benefit both from volume and price mix, and especially we see strong organic growth in emerging markets. This goes for all our three business areas. However, in all three business areas we also continue to see significant raw material headwinds and higher distribution costs.

Looking specifically then at personal care what we can see here is that feminine care continues to grow at the very high rate, mostly in emerging markets in Latin America while baby care is growing very well and I think you've heard this before in Western Europe and in our mature markets, while in some of our emerging market positions, like in northern Africa and Turkey and so on, we - in Latin America, we are struggling both with price and volume and we have actions in place during the year to get back to real growth in baby care.

Medical solutions very importantly came back to growth, 2.9%. So we're happy about that. In market, aftermarket we are seeing improvements, but then we have still one or two markets that are dragging down the overall growth of medical but gradually improving here. And incontinence products, which is of course one of our jewels grossers at a good pace here. So that's developments in personal care.

Consumer tissue, what's really notable here is that's on the adjusted EBITDA margin, up in the right hand corner, our margin is actually now similar to that of one year ago, which means that we have compensated for 430 basis points of headwinds here, mostly with massive price increases, but also all the restructuring that we been doing through the tissue roadmap project.

We see a negative impact on volume through the closure of mother reels capacity, which is now in this quarter, 160 basis points, on volume this will have an impact also in the second quarter, but then it will annualized and we will stop reporting that separately. But still in this quarter the closure of mother reels, which has a very positive impact on margins has a negative impact on growth. In spite of that we have a positive volume overall in the group.

So, again talking about the inflection point, I think that's pretty clear and the growth in emerging markets is partly attributable to Vinda in China, which grew by over 13% but actually also in Latin America in Eastern Europe, we saw very good growth in the quarter.

And another picture than just focusing on consumer tissue where you can see that we actually then are ahead of the inflection point. So we are now compensating. Of course that's just getting back to where we were. So we will continue to work with price increases and in addition to what you see here, which is just pricing mix also with volume improvements and cost savings to continue to drive this development going forward.

Finally professional hygiene again, a very good organic net sales growth of 4%, again strong organic sales growth in emerging markets, the same - not the same slightly lower but still significant from real headwinds in high distributional costs. What may be is specific here is that's emerging markets grew by again double-digit over 15%, in all our emerging markets. In mature markets we continue to see a very positive growth in Europe and the slightly negative growth in North America. However, after more than a year now of a slow development in North America, we are starting to see a gradual improvement.

So even though we had some negative growth in North America, we believe that going forward this will gradually now start improving which is of course very important for our overall performance in professional hygiene. And the margin impact here than that was negative with 160 basis points is partly compensated them with price increases and mix improvements, but only to offset the raw material headwinds by half, and as we go forward as we continue to improve the volumes - and as you know also Q1 is a seasonally weak quarter for professional hygiene, we expect this to gradually move in a positive direction.

To summarize our priorities for the year, very much focused now on the improving the business day by day, which I think we are incredibly good at, so winning over competition gaining market share through strong innovation, strengthening our brands. We will continue with price increases efficiency improvements, cost savings wherever possible. So we're not slowing down in any of these areas.

Very much focusing on growing in the categories with high margins, which is of course Inco, medical, Fem Care, professional hygiene while continuing to focus them on margin improvement in consumer tissue and in baby care. To capitalize on digital opportunities, this is something we're talking about in all parts of the business, both internally for efficiency improvements. But of course also in our go to markets, in our marketing, in our sales, in all parts of the business in order to create sustainable value for U.S. shareholders and for all the other stakeholders.

So thanks for listening. Let's open up for questions, Josephine.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Josephine Edwall

Yes, let's start here in the room.

Karri Rinta

Karri Rinta, Handelsbanken. Firstly about the price and mix you mentioned that there would be some more pricing coming in the second quarter. So when - how should we think about the pricing mix for consumer tissue because you had more pricing last year in the second quarter than what you had in the first quarter. So I guess the question is that should the 5% level be maintained in the second quarter, or is it mathematically coming down because of the higher comparables from last year.

Magnus Groth

Yes, Karri, it's a difficult question. We will sequentially increase prices. Exactly how that will compare to last year's is a difficult question to fully answer, but of course we have raised prices a lot in comparison. But you're absolutely right Q2 last year was also strong in terms of price prices increases. So exactly how that will play out but we will continue to raise prices here in Q2.

Karri Rinta

All right and then secondly on medical solutions, you mentioned that there's one or two countries still underperforming. Is one of those countries U.S., or can you say few more words about the U.S. development.

Magnus Groth

That's correct, and as you know we have changed organization and where were doing a little bit of the same maneuver now in medical as we did a few years ago in incontinence care when we were struggling in the Inco category and we're already seeing some positive signs there. But that will that have a negative impact on medical's growth for the next coming quarters. It takes a while to turn around the business and the U.S. is one of our big medical markets.

Karri Rinta

Then finally a small detail, Easter and invoicing days in the second quarter, how should we think about that?

Magnus Groth

Actually we try not to talk so much about days and we have a couple of businesses where this is impacting. So medical is one and Inco health is another, and to some smaller degree also professional hygiene. So there is an impact but we tend not to talk about this particular if you look at last year. There is a difference of one day actually, so it has very little impact.

Karri Rinta

Correct, thank you.

Josephine Edwall

Any more questions from the room here? It seems there are no questions more here. Do we have anything from the telephone, operator.

Operator

Yes, certainly. [Operator instructions] And right now our first question comes from the line of Sanath Sudarsan. Your line is now open.

Sanath Sudarsan

Thank you very much. Good morning everyone. Couple of questions from me. First one on the pricing momentum and the sustainability of that. I know you said you want to look at to raise pricing but given the input costs have started to moderate a bit, especially pulp prices, how do you see the acceptability of further price increases in the future and you've highlighted before that you need a second round, or third round or fourth round of prices increases. Do you still see that requirement given input cost environment?

And the second one is also on pricing, especially in personal care which you had initially said you wanted to take up more of. How is the transfer getting there? Thank you.

Magnus Groth

So consumer tissue we had a very positive development, as you can see in the first quarter and we're almost through with the second wave. But we have some context still to negotiate and I think that will be an indicator for the momentum in the market and even though pulp prices have eased slightly the consensus in the market is that they will start moving upwards again towards the end of the year and of course our European competitors are also seeing the same negative impact from currency development as we are seeing with the strengthening US dollar to the euro, which is continued into this quarter.

So that's will very much decide how we move on with the third wave, what happens to pulp prices with the development that we expect. Yes we have to continue to raise prices then, but depending slightly on the pulp development and consumer tissue. But to increase our margins of course were not happy with current consumer tissue margins. They should be well above 10% and higher than that. We will need to put all the levers, so higher prices, better mix and more innovation lower costs going forward.

So there will be more price increases coming in consumer tissue. In personal care there is more of a delay, partly because we have the healthcare part where we have three year contracts typically, we are only than one-third standard every year. So we are seeing a positive price mix impact, but that development is a bit slower, and that's where you have a big negative margin gap still compared to a year ago, but we expect that to improve also gradually going forward. You want to add something, Fredrik.

Fredrik Rystedt

No, I think it's exactly as you say, we can never promise price increases, we can only promise that we will try and of course in terms of tissue I believe is still that lot of our competition is - they have now recovered and margins are still low. So there is a need for the whole industry to continue to raise prices also in the slightly more stable raw material environments and nothing really there [ph].

Magnus Groth

And we haven't really seen any announcements or new capacities in consumer tissue in the last year and most of the capacities that were announced and also them built is up and running now. So from that perspective, there's an increase in stability in specifically in Europe going forward.

Sanath Sudarsan

Thanks. Can I just ask more question on the leverage obviously in IFRS 16? Can you just tell us what the impact of this works on your margin? And secondly can you also tell us, your ROCE seems to have kind of depressed this quarter. Is that also a reflection of the higher leverage that you have and does that change your target of 15% ROE?

Magnus Groth

The first question on IFRS 16, it has a slight impact. As you know the rating agencies they already adjust for leasing prior to IFRS 16. In our case if you look at the depth addition of roughly about 3.9, or just below that it was slightly more than what the rating agencies actually estimated. But on the other hand, so was the EBITDA impact. So if you actually look at the ratio net debt-to-EBITDA which is the most important, or gross debt for Moody's, the impact is very, very small. It basically is nothing.

So from a rating perspective, it doesn't actually have an impact. And if you look at - the second question was ROE.

Sanath Sudarsan

ROCE.

Magnus Groth

ROCE, no, this is just a reflection. Yeah, partly it has an impact because of the higher, the higher level of capital employed. So it has an impact. But of course, the major impact there is just result and the capital turnover. And there is also a little bit of currency impact. As you know the average rate is slightly lower than the balance sheet. So that's basically IFRS 16 slight impact, but not explaining the full.

Sanath Sudarsan

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Okay, our next question comes from the line of Oscar Lindstrom. Your line is now open.

Oskar Lindstrom

Hi, just one question from my side, is on the cost savings. Did I understand you correctly, when you said that you guided - you expected that the tissue roadmap COG savings to come in at about SEK1 billion for the full year 2019?

Magnus Groth

Yes, and no. I spoke about that, historically, over the last two years, we've had COG saving totally for the group of somewhere around SEK1 billion and we expect to keep that pace. So that's not only attributable to Tissue Roadmap, but to all the efforts we're doing in tissue but also in personal care and professional hygiene. So the full COG settings run rate, the last two years has been - for the Group has been around the billion and we expect that pace to continue this year.

Fredrik Rystedt

And that's everything. That's of course, everything from material rationalization to fixed cost in the product and whatever we negotiate, bundling of purchasing and distribution, et cetera. So that's all.

Oskar Lindstrom

And a couple of follow-up on this, I mean, does that make any specific assumptions about sort of pulp price rebates or pulp price development?

Magnus Groth

Not pulp price development, but rebates, because only increasing rebates leads to savings, while decreasing rebates has a negative impact on savings. So with the current very high pulp prices, it's - and tight market - it's been difficult to achieve additional rebates. So rebate is actually a smaller part, probably going forward is our assumption, then additional rebates, then maybe the more sustainable the long-term cost saving components that Frederick referred to.

So there is - it's likely to be in that average number, less rebates and more of more sustainable savings.

Oskar Lindstrom

Okay, and then just a final one follow-up here. Could you say anything? I mean, should we expect continued COG savings also in 2020?

Fredrik Rystedt

This is not a program. This is something that's ongoing continuously but we don't really give any outlook. We'll have to see what we can achieve once we get there. But of course, we will continue to work in all of these areas going forward. And we many times stated that as we pull all these levers and work with all these opportunities, and now of course, with the increased opportunities from automation and different digital possibilities, we continue to see new possibilities everywhere, both in administration, but also in our plants and in our go-to-market. So we expect to continue to save on our cost of goods sold, going forward.

Oskar Lindstrom

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Okay, our next question comes from the line of Faham Baig. Your line is now open.

Faham Baig

Hi, thanks, guys. Good morning. Two questions from me as well. Firstly, the question is really to do with the cost of doing business? Because I think you're - you have been realizing more savings then you or the market expected. But it's not so far translating into higher operating profits. And I guess in this quarter, you've got a significant other line, which I wasn't expecting. And if we compare that to the 280 odd in Q4, the moving parts seems to be the stock revaluation and the production stop?

Could we attribute around a SEK100 million of the difference between the quarters to those factors, or is there anything else I should be considering? And on the former point, do you still expect that the $900 million of savings associated with your program is fully falls to the bottom line? That's my first question.

And the second one, quickly probably for Frederick, the tax rate was materially lower than last year. And even on an annual basis over the last couple of years, your tax rates between 23% and 24%. But are you guys still guiding to 25% and 26% for the full year? Could you help me with the moving parts there as well, please?

Fredrik Rystedt

Yeah, maybe I can - yeah. We'll try and answer this together, Faham. So thanks for the questions. Let me start with the first one. You're right, the other line is very high and it's actually higher than you've seen from us before. And there were a lot of different things that Magnus alluded to in his presentation. And some of them are more kind of - I shouldn't say permanent, but at least now for the time being. So distribution is one of them.

The production facility issue, yes, you're right, that is actually that's a fairly material issue, and of course likely to go away. The stock revaluation is not just what's happening this year. It's also relation to what happened last year. So over time, that will also diminish. So you can say this particular quarter, it was a lot.

Just to say that, our view is that it actually is flowing through the cost savings that we have done. So we've actually achieved in SG&A, you can see that also in our SG&A ratio, it has clearly come down.

On the gross margin, you see all these negative things that you see on the other line. So you can say in a way the cost savings that we have made not only in the program, but also in other SG&A activities is actually compensating for some of these gross margin impacts in this particular quarter. And hopefully, over time, we will see less of that other line, as Magnus already alluded to.

On the SEK900 million, on the second question there, yes, that will flow through all the way to the bottom line. I think as we alluded to last time, and also when we presented this program, this doesn't mean that we put a full stop to everything. We continue to do a lot of initiatives in terms of digital, we do a lot of things in terms of A&P, et cetera, and many other initiatives that will promote growth and further expansion of margins. So we're not only saving in terms of efficiency and reducing personnel, we're also investing. So of course, had we not done the program as such, then of course, you would have seen a bigger impact - negative impact on the margin.

So I think just to answer that question, I think we are seeing the cost savings flowing through to the bottom line. We track that very, very clearly and we see that actually happening. And I think that's also true for the full SEK900 million. On a net basis, it will not be SEK 900 million, because we also put a lot of initiatives in place.

And then the third question - maybe you want to add something, Magnus.

Magnus Groth

That's perfect.

Fredrik Rystedt

Okay, the tax rate than it was actually - I mean, first of all, as you know Faham, it's tax is all about the full year, is not about individual quarters. So whatever the tax rate is in one quarter it doesn't necessarily mean that the full year will be as on the same level. However, having said that, we have guided for 25%, not 25%, 26%. That was actually last year. So this was 25% this year, and we actually have some - how shall I put it, hope that we will actually achieve a lower tax rate throughout this year.

So without guiding kind of anything more specific than that we hope that we can achieve the lower tax rate than 25%. And we're quite happy with what was achieved now in the first quarter.

Faham Baig

Great, thank you.

Operator

Okay, your next question comes from the line of John Ennis. Your line is now open.

John Ennis

Good morning, a couple for me, please. The first is on Personal Care. You delivered, I think, 1.6% volume growth, on a pretty tough comp. I wondered if you could give us the volume growth by category. So what incontinence grew by Fem Care, et cetera. And then I wondered whether there is any phasing we should be aware of, i.e., or customers affectively buying in ahead of anticipated price increases later in the year? And if that is the case, can you help quantify the magnitude of effectively that early phasing?

And then my second question is on Consumer Tissue. The 5% price mix, I wonder if you could give us a [indiscernible] on the magnitude of price increases within each of the regions, so between Asia, Europe and LATAM. And then specifically in Asia, I guess we're already lapping the price increases that you put through this time last year. So does the announcement today suggest that there have been further price increases in Asia that you're benefiting from as we move into 2Q and 3Q, or will they just start to slow? Thanks.

Magnus Groth

Okay, I can start with the first and the last question.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yeah.

Magnus Groth

The middle question is for you Fredrick. So specifically in Personal Care, when it comes to volume, we had good growth in incontinence products of 2.8%. And in medical, we were around 3%, which shows that price mix was not the big driver in medical, which has not been our intent either to really raise prices in medical. We're happy about the margins in medical. It's more about driving the growth, the volume growth. So that's in line with our strategies.

And then in Feminine Care, our volume growth was 2%. So we had a lot of pricing there, especially in emerging markets. And then finally, in Baby Care, slightly negative volume of 1%. So very good growth in mature markets, including France, where we launched, as you remember, some time ago, and - but with some negative development in the markets, I mentioned earlier,

Than when it comes to China, specifically or Asia, and you mentioned Vinda, specifically, so I think they made a fantastic strategic move last year, when they increased prices in two steps. And they had a very tough third quarter if you remember with negative volume and so on as a consequence of this. But they really took the opportunity with increasing pulp prices to do this and at the end of the year, and also now after the first quarter they remain the clear market leader in in China with around 16% market share, so well ahead of competition and with higher gross margins than the most competitors.

And now pulp prices, and as before they are swinging faster and more drastically in China then in most other markets. So they came up higher, and now they've been falling also a little bit quicker in China. So we don't really expect to take any more pricing at this stage in China, I will leave that to the Vinda. But more to focus on now, I mean, keeping our position and working with all the other opportunities to improve the mix and growing volumes and cost efficiencies.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yeah and the second question, John was about the pre buying and we saw very little of that. It was actually a slightly positive impact from Brexit. And this was ahead of building stocks actually from our customers, but from a group perspective and also for the different business areas it was marginal. But that was what we could see basically the only thing. The rest of the business did not have that much pre-buying. So you should not expect any bigger impact from that.

John Ennis

Okay, thank you both.

Operator

Okay, our next question comes from the line of Ian Simpson [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. A couple of questions for me. Firstly, I just wondered, in LATAM in Personal Care, where it's clear you're taking pretty significant pricing there. Do you make any adjustments for high rates of LATAM inflation in your accounting as some of your peers do? And then staying within Personal Care, in Baby Care, it's very impressive to see that diaper growth in Western Europe. Is this market share gain in France following your branded launch there, or are there other moving parts we should be aware of? Thank you.

Magnus Groth

Maybe I can start with the first question. We don't have - the relevant country for inflation accounting would have been Argentina. It's actually quite small within our business. So it has a very, very small impact. But we don't have inflation accounting in any of the countries in LATAM. And as I said, it's actually quite very - the difference would have been very small.

Fredrik Rystedt

Okay, yes, we grew by 5.2% in mature markets in Baby, which is extremely good. And our launch in France is doing really well. We are growing market share. But we're actually growing everywhere in Europe, in Western Europe. So both in our branded offering in Northern Europe, and in France, but also very much with our private label, or as we prefer to call them our retail brand customers where we are working since many, many years together with a few selected retail brand customers in developing their brands together with them. And that's also going really, really well.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to follow-up on that, if I may, would I be right in thinking of that growth in Europe would mostly be share gain? I mean, presumably, the market isn't growing 5%?

Fredrik Rystedt

No, that's correct, because the market is more or less flat. But we have been launching new products recently. And we have a good offering, we have good communication and good momentum in Europe, in Baby Care.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Okay, our last question comes from the line of Linus Larsson. Your line is now open.

Linus Larsson

Thank you very much. On the ongoing price initiatives that you're having, could you just talk a bit about the volume pushback that you may have had, and also what's going on in terms of shelf space pricing.

Magnus Groth

So this, I guess refers specifically to Europe and maybe Consumer Tissue. And yes, there is a pushback also this year. So which means that when we asked for price increases, there's a risk of being boycotted not only in Consumer Tissue, but also which means that the retailers then decide not to order from us, which, of course, has a very negative impact on both our top line and on our profitability. And this has now become almost day-to-day life in the European retailer landscape.

So we're seeing some of that, not only in Consumer Tissue, but also in the other categories. And it also happens that when we negotiate Consumer Tissue pricing, we are subject to boycotts, or sanctions also in other categories. So that's day to day business.

And your second question was…

Linus Larsson

Just wonder, where the new price hikes are push through in the value chain?

Magnus Groth

Yes, absolutely. And good point, definitely. So we're seeing new price points on shelf in most countries, and that's very important for us. And for the rest of this year it's very important that we see that these new price levels stick because in some cases, or actually, in many cases, many countries, we are passing barriers, from 199 to 229 and so on, on shelf and it's important that those price levels stick. I mean still the price of a toilet roll, we discussed with Frederick today is close to nothing. I don't know if you're aware, but I mean, it's EUR0.50 EUR0.60 for a toilet roll, which I think is incredibly cheap compared to a cup of coffee or almost anything else considering the benefit.

So I think there should be huge opportunities here for raising prices on Consumer Tissue going forward considering that something we don't talk about that oftenly. Do you agree Fredrick?

Fredrik Rystedt

Fully.

Magnus Groth

Fully, good thanks.

Linus Larsson

That's great. And also, if I may just one follow-up on input costs, so in the quarter, you showed easing raw material cost inflation. If you add together raw material cost and energy costs, that year-on-year cost inflation was a SEK1 billion and it was SEK1.4 billion year-on-year in the fourth quarter. Is the implication of what you're saying that in the second quarter, the year-on-year, cost inflation should ease yet again to something below SEK1 billion.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yeah, we don't give a number Linus. But hopefully that would be the case. And as Magnus already alluded to, I think the open question is, of course the development of the dollar, which is really difficult to predict, but hopefully it's going to be less since sequentially as Magnus said we'll have slightly lower in basically Consumer Tissue and Personal Care and if you take professional hygiene basically stable, so that would be the conclusion. But exact number is always difficult because of the currency.

Linus Larsson

Excellent. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Josephine Edwall

Okay. I was going to say that seems to be the last question, but did you have any other questions on the phone?

Operator

There are no further questions at this time, ma'am. You can continue.

Josephine Edwall

Okay, thank you so much. So before concluding today's conference, we would like to highlight again, we hope to see you all on the Investor Day on May 23, here in Stockholm. And with that any final words from you, Magnus?

Magnus Groth

See you at Investor Day. Thanks for coming. Thanks for listening.

Josephine Edwall

Thank you and goodbye.