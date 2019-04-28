MongoDB To Acquire Realm For Mobile App Development Tech

In acquiring Realm, MDB increases its presence in the mobile app and serverless developer communities as they use native databases to push speed and functionality to the mobile network edge.

Realm has developed a mobile application development platform and database to assist mobile app developers in creating better database-driven apps.

MongoDB said it will acquire Realm for $39 million in cash.

MongoDB (MDB) agreed to acquire Realm for $39 million in an all-cash transaction.

Realm has developed a mobile database and synchronization platform for mobile application developers.

With the deal for Realm, MDB gains greater access to large developer communities in mobile and serverless application development as a complement to its Atlas and Stitch products.

San Francisco-based Realm was founded in 2011 to make it easier for mobile application developers to create modern apps with collaborative elements, and superior user experiences.

Management is headed by CEO David Ratner, who was previously President, Enterprise of Syniverse.

Below is an overview video of Realm's database functions:

Realm’s primary offerings include its platform and database modules.

Investors have invested approximately $40.2 million and include Khosla Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, and numerous individual investors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, as smartphone usage has grown at a tremendous rate, demand for better mobile app experiences has also grown.

The forecast through the end of 2019 is for a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.9% in the U.S.

The main drivers for this expected growth increasing premium smartphone penetration, faster mobile connectivity, wider spectrum of mobile applications that consumers want to use.

A competitive vendor that provides a similar mobile database service is SQLite.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

MDB disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $39 million in cash, but didn't provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of January 31, 2019, MDB had $466 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $469 million in total liabilities, of which $138 million was deferred revenue.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2019, was a negative ($48.8 million).

In the past 12 months, MDB’s stock price has risen 281%vs. the tech software ETF's rise of 26%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have beaten consensus EPS estimates consistently over the past six quarters:

Analyst ratings are fairly split between Buy, Outperform, and Hold, and the consensus price target of $131.00 implies a 5.7% downside potential for the stock from its current price of $138.98 at press time:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven and has dipped recently. This appears to be generally uncorrelated to the stock's continued rise in value.

Commentary

MDB is acquiring Realm as a complement to its Atlas database and serverless platform.

As MongoDB President & CEO Dev Ittycheria stated in the deal announcement,

Realm is incredibly popular with mobile developers because it makes it easy for them to work with data to accelerate innovation, which is very consistent with our own philosophy. This acquisition is a natural fit for our global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas, as well as a complement to Stitch, our serverless platform. We look forward to working closely with Realm's strong engineering talent and the vibrant developer community to capture additional share in the database market by giving developers a far more flexible, intuitive and comprehensive way to work with mobile data.

With the deal for Realm, MDB also obtains relationships with the mobile and serverless developer communities, as there are currently more than 100,000 developers using the Realm system, which has been downloaded more than 2 billion times.

Use cases for the capabilities that Realm enables include offline-first, improved user experience, Internet of Things, and digital transformation by pushing faster solutions to the network edge.

While the deal won't move the needle for MDB's stock in the short term, it gives investors a signal that MDB is making opportunistic (and cost-effective) acquisitions to stay at the forefront of emerging database use cases.

