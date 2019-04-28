Spiders Are Just Below Its All-Time Intraday High As QQQ Sets A Fresh All-Time Intraday High

Today, I show the daily charts with their key technical levels.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

A warning continues to brew on the weekly charts for Diamonds, Spiders and QQQ as their 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings are above 90.00 which I describe as an “inflating parabolic bubble.” Transports and Russell 2000 are overbought with readings above 80.00.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings:

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years. The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading and I found that the slow reading worked the best. The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently, I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10% to 20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an “inflating parabolic bubble” as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being “too cheap to ignore.”

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Diamonds ETF is in bull market territory 22.3% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26 and is 1.5% below its all-time intraday high of $269.28 set on Oct. 3. The all-time closing high is $267.67 also set on Oct. 3. The 2019 high is $266.86 set on April 23. Remember that Dec. 26 low was a positive “key reversal” day as the close was above the Dec. 24 high. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 93.31, up from 92.23 on April 18 as an “inflating parabolic bubble.” My weekly, annual, monthly and semiannual value levels are $262.15, $257.94, $255.08 and $243.47, respectively, with a quarterly risky level at $279.04, which would be a new high.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Spiders ETF is in bull market territory 25.5% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76 and is knocking on the door of its all-time intraday high of $293.94 on Sept. 20. The all-time closing high was set the same day at $293.58. The 2019 high is $293.49 set on April 26. Remember that Dec. 26 was a “key reversal” day as the close was above the Dec. 24 high. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 95.67, up from 94.52 on April 18 as an “inflating parabolic bubble.” My annual, monthly and semiannual value levels are $285.86, $272.17 and $266.14, respectively, with a weekly pivot at $291.37 and quarterly risky level at $297.56, which would be a new high.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The QQQ ETF is in bull market territory 32.9% above its 2018 low of $143.46 on Dec. 24. QQQ set a new all-time intraday high of $191.22 on April 25. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 95.83 last week, up from 94.54 on April 18 as an “inflating parabolic bubble.” My monthly, annual and semiannual value levels are $171.67, $169.27 and $167.53, respectively, with a weekly pivot at $191.48 and quarterly risky level at $194.29, which would be a new high.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

IYT is 26% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24. The ETF is 6.6% below its all-time intraday high of $209.43 set on Sept. 14. The closing high of $208.48 was set the same day. The 2019 high of $200.42 was set on April 24. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 88.65 last week, up from 87.62 on April 18. My monthly and semiannual value levels are $177.59 and $159.63 with my annual pivot at $196.35 and quarterly risky level at $204.78 which does not project to a new all-time high.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

IWM is 25.8% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26 and is 8.7% below its all-time intraday high of $173.39 set on Aug. 31. The all-time closing high at $173.02 was set the same day. The 2019 high is $159.50 set on Feb. 25. This ETF is back above its 200-day simple moving average at $155.87. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 81.73 last week, up from 80.88 on April 18. My monthly value level is $143.05 with semiannual and annual pivots at $154.80 and $157.49, respectively, and my quarterly risky level at $166.03.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.