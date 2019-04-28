Gold Held Its Value Level As Commodities Slip And The Dollar Hits A New High

The long dollar ETF set a new 2019 high at $26.35 on April 25 approaching its semiannual risky level at $26.39.

The commodities ETF slipped to a close right on its 200-day SMA at $16.31 with its quarterly risky level at $17.13.

The gold ETF rebounded from just below its semiannual value level at $120.36 with monthly and quarterly pivots at $122.00 and $122.53, respectively.

Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs.

The gold trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD)

The gold ETF ($121.37 on April 26) is up 0.1% so far in 2019 and is 9.3% above its Aug. 15 low of $111.06. GLD is trading between its 200-day simple moving average at $118.29 and its 50-day simple moving average at $122.82. Beware that the weekly chart is negative with the “reversion to the mean” at $118.33.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to the 200-week SMA at $118.33 and reduce holdings on strength to monthly and quarterly pivots at $122.00 and $122.53, respectively. My semiannual pivot at $120.36 will remain a magnet.

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

The commodities ETF ($16.31 on April 26) is up 16.3% so far in 2019 and up 20.8% since its Dec. 26 low of $13.50 thanks mainly to the strength in Nymex crude oil. This ETF is down 13.3% from its Oct. 3 high of $18.81. GSG is on the cusp of its 200-day simple moving average at $16.31 with its quarterly risky level at $17.13.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to its 200-week SMA at $15.64 and reduce holdings on strength to its quarterly risky level at $17.13. My monthly value level lags at $14.85. The weekly chart is positive but overbought with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading at 90.87, still above 90.00 as an “inflating parabolic bubble.”

The weekly chart for Nymex crude oil ($63.30 on April 26) is also positive but overbought with its weekly stochastic reading above 90.00 as an “inflating parabolic bubble.” My semiannual value level is $50.84 with weekly and quarterly risky levels at $66.53 and $68.52, respectively.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the Dollar vs. Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

The dollar ETF ($26.31 on April 26) is up 3.4% so far in 2019 and up 13.8% since trading as low as $23.12 in early-2018. UUP is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $25.90 and $25.56, respectively. The weekly chart is positive but overbought with its “reversion to the mean” at $25.05. The latest multiyear high is $26.83 set during the week of Jan. 6, 2017.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to annual and quarterly value levels at $25.47 and $23.89, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to monthly and semiannual risky levels at $26.29 and $26.39, respectively. This range is being tested now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.