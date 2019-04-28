Cost Synergies Will Grow Wood Group's Margin Despite The Short-Term Challenges

Diversified Portfolio Will Keep John Wood Group Steady

John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF) delivers engineering and technical services to the energy operators and industrial customers across the world. The company has a variety of projects in the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries that will propel growth in the future. Robust downstream activity in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and in the U.K. can drive the company's growth in 2019. Following the AFW acquisition in 2017, the company expects $210 million synergistic benefits to accrue by 2020. The company's margin should see a positive impact of the cost synergies in 2019. The uptrend in government spending in the U.S. and Canada related to environment & infrastructure solutions should also benefit the company in the medium- to long-term. The stock is relatively undervalued at the current level.

I do not expect WDGJF to offer very high returns, but its diversified business portfolio can reduce risks typically associated with the energy companies. The impact of project close-outs is Wood Group's near-term challenges. Its debt level has risen significantly following the AFW acquisition. Slow progress on non-core asset disposals and delayed recovery in oil and gas environment can prolong the company's plans to deleverage its balance sheet.

Which Geographies Look Promising For Wood Group?

From FY2017 to FY2018, Wood Group's revenue share from the U.K. and Europe decreased from 17% to 13%. According to the data provided by Baker Hughes, the average rig count in Europe was down by 8% in 2018 compared to 2017. In the first three months of 2019, the rig count in this region has increased, which if sustained, can improve the company's 1H 2019 revenues and earnings.

In the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, the average rig count went up by 2% and 9%, respectively, in 2018. This benefited Wood Group's Asset Solutions EAAA segment due to improved activity in the operations solutions business. Revenues from the segment increased by 9% in the second half of 2018 compared to the first half of the year. Operating margin also improved due to the settlement of a litigation matter in India and the adverse effect of currency devaluation in Angola.

Segment-Wise Analysis

In comparison, the Asset Solutions Americas segment remained resilient in 2H 2018 versus 1H 2018. The company's revenue share from the U.S. increased marginally to 43% in 2018 following increased activity in power, downstream, and chemicals sectors as well as in the U.S. shale pipelines and facilities. Although the crude oil price remained volatile in 2018, the fundamental factors favored a rebound in price in the last quarter of the year. In 2019 so far, the positive momentum has continued, resulting in a 45% rise in the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price since the beginning of the year.

In the in Asset Solutions EAAA segment, activity in the Middle East, Papua New Guinea, and Australia are expected to propel growth. Plus, modification work in the North Sea can also contribute.

The Specialist Technical Solutions (or STS) segment solves complex technological challenges. In 2018, Wood Group supplied programmable digital control technologies to a UK nuclear site. In FY2018, increased volumes in STS and minerals processing, automation and control contributed to an 8% revenue growth and margin improvement. However, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts in mineral processing in Australia and South America, the automation and control scope, and TCO projects - the projects that have been driving revenues for the company are nearing their completion.

In FY2018, the Environment & Infrastructure Solutions (or E&IS) segment revenue growth was the most stunning among WDGJF's segments (128% up compared to FY2017). Through this business, the company provides consulting, engineering, project, and construction management services. Increased U.S. government and industrial spending drove activity revenues and operating margin higher in FY2018. The uptrend in government spending in the U.S. and Canada is expected to continue in FY2019, although the U.S. government shutdown can impact the growth adversely.

Industry Outlook

In this context, it would be worthwhile to discuss the company's outlook on the energy industry. As the crude oil price continues to strengthen, onshore operations can improve in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and in the U.K. Growth in the demand for chemical projects have led to higher investment in capacity building in the Middle East, Asia, and the U.S. However, the rising crude oil price can lead to higher feedstock price, which can hurt downstream sector's profitability. Along with the traditional energy business, WDGJF sees opportunities for environmental consultancy services in the U.S. and Eastern Canada. In the metal business, the company expects increased demand for precious minerals such as gold will drive growth.

AFW Acquisition: Impact On The Risk Profile

Having discussed the top line, let us now see how the company's bottom line was impacted. In FY2018, Wood Group's adjusted earnings increased by 8% compared to FY2017. The adjustments include $183 million related to restructuring, synergy delivery, impairment charges, and the guaranteed minimum pensions. Looking closely at the company's benefits from the acquisition, we need to look back at Wood Group's acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler (or AFW) in October 2017. The acquisition provided AS Americas with engineering, procurement, and construction capability. It also enhanced its capabilities in the downstream & chemicals market. Since the acquisition, the integration has delivered $600 million in revenue synergies and $55 million cost synergies in FY2018. Looking at the success of the integration, the company has increased its target for annualized synergies by 24% to at least $210 million in the next three years.

The combination has altered the risk profile of Wood Group's combined business. In its reviews, some of the Amec Foster Wheeler contracts are considered overly risky, and hence, it decided not to pursue some of the government overseas contracts. For example, it has exited the Guam contract in the Pacific. Only one of the Amec Foster's legacy contracts made it after the integration. Since Wood Group's risk appetite is generally lower than Amec Foster's, it simplified its risk management, contracting, and tender review process. It remains to be seen whether an alteration in the risk profile affects the company's future contract terms, which can also affect backlog and revenues.

An Edge In Various Engineering Field Expertise

If you look at WDGJF's contracts, it has secured 60 multiyear contracts that are valued over $600 million. The projects are spread over North America, the Far East, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Some of the notable contracts include an EPC, commissioning, start-up and operation support in Trinidad; a terminal expansion project in Texas, a crude oil-to-chemicals complex for Saudi Aramco and SABIC, asset management services in the Philippines for Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) deepwater gas to power project. Most of these contracts leveraged Amec Foster Wheeler's various capability and expertise.

The company's ability to leverage its expertise to foster cross-functional sales is also notable. With Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (or ADNOC), its long-term relationship in providing asset solutions services has now permeated to providing project management consultancy services. It also leveraged its early engineering and design of the refinery expertise in receiving an STS specialist expertise project. The ability to offer a variety of engineering services opens multiple revenue channels, which adds to its cash flow stability.

Outlook for 2019

Given the drivers mentioned above, WDGJF's management expects revenue to increase by ~5% in FY2019 compared to the previous year. Higher activity in the downstream and chemicals industry in the Gulf Coast is likely to result in higher revenues. In the upstream, a turnaround in the offshore market will also add to the company's revival, given its presence in the offshore engineering and early-stage FEED projects. These factors will drive the Asset Solutions Americas segment in 2H 2019.

Coming back to margin, as the company realizes the cost synergies from the AFW combination, its adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $716 million, which at the projected revenues would translate into 6.2% EBITDA margin in FY2019, which would not only be higher than FY2018 (5.7% margin), but also higher than FY2017 (6.0% margin). Higher operating margin will also translate into higher cash flow. We will discuss that next.

Effect of IFRS 16 adoption

Before we discuss cash flow and balance sheet, I want to highlight one of the critical accounting changes that the company applied since January 1, 2019. This year, it adopted IFRS 16. IFRS 16 will change the accounting for property leases, as these leases are moved on to the balance sheet. As a result, the company anticipates an increase of $650 million in net debt. In the income statement, rental charges will be replaced with depreciation and interest charges, which will increase EBITDA by $170 million.

Dividend Yield

In FY2018, WDGJF paid a dividend of $0.113 per share, which equates to forward dividend yield of 1.71%. Its dividend has grown by 13.4% in the past five years.

Cash Flow And Debt Reduction Target

In FY2018, Wood Group's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $541 million, which was a 260% increase compared to FY2017. An 86% rise in revenues led to the growth in CFO. Investors should also note that the company's accounts payable increased in FY2018. Its capex was $37 million in FY2018.

The company's credit facilities amount to $1.7 billion, approximately 55% of which has been utilized by the company until December 31, 2018. Roughly $161 million of its debt in 2019 and $1.1 billion between the next two and five years are due to expire without further refinancing.

Wood Group plans to reduce net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 1.5x. In comparison, the company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 2.2x by the end of FY2018. It has identified asset disposal opportunities that can fetch $200 million to $300 million. However, it may take longer than what the company anticipated because of slower progress on non-core asset disposals, slower-than-expected recovery in oil and gas, and working capital commitments.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Wood Group is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~9.9x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.9x. From FY2013 to FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.1x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Wood Group's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the industry peers' average multiple compression, which implies its EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the peers' (OTCPK:SAPMY, OTCPK:SBFFY, and CLB) average of 13.8x. So, WDGJF can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

What's The Take On WDGJF?

Wood Group is looking to grow through capital projects and its focus is on the energy sector. Robust activity in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and in the U.K. in the downstream sector can drive the company's growth in 2019. Following the AFW acquisition in 2017, the company expects $210 million synergistic benefits, which can add to the company's margin in 2019. The uptrend in government spending in the U.S. and Canada related to environment & infrastructure solutions should also benefit the company in the medium- to long-term.

Wood Group's challenges in the oilfield equipment & services industry are due to the oversupply of equipment and the impact of project closeouts in the near future. Its debt level rose significantly following the AFW acquisition. Slow progress on non-core asset disposals and delayed recovery in oil and gas environment can prolong the company's plans to deleverage its balance sheet. The company's stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. The stock may not offer high returns, but its diversified business portfolio can reduce risks typically associated with the energy companies. Investors can expect a steady dividend income from this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.