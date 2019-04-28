Halliburton Isn't Out Of The Woods Yet

International markets are recovering and the US could witness a surge in activity at the Permian Basin from late-2019 as new pipelines are deployed and the majors ramp up drilling.

However, the market is also facing some headwinds, including the fact that some shale drillers in the US have reduced drilling activity and dialed back their production growth plans.

Halliburton (HAL) struggled in North America in the first quarter of 2019, but it is expecting a turnaround in the coming quarters. Although the company's forecast is understandable, I believe investors should remain cautious since the weakness seen in the first quarter could linger on for a while. The good thing, however, is that the international markets are recovering, and the US could witness a surge in exploration work at the Permian Basin from late-2019 which can fuel Halliburton's recovery.

Image courtesy of Halliburton

Halliburton recently released its quarterly results, in which it generated an adjusted profit of $201 million, or $0.23 per share, from revenues of $5.74 billion. The company's profits dropped by almost 44% from last year as it continued facing pricing pressure while revenues were largely flat on a year-over-year basis. I believe the highlight of the quarter was the contrast between the state of North American and international markets, and this is what underpins Halliburton's future outlook.

In the first quarter, the company posted a 7% drop in revenues from North America to $2.75 billion and an 11% increase from international markets to $2.46 billion. The weakness at home is concerning, considering Halliburton is a North America focused company which typically gets a majority of its revenues and earnings from this region.

Halliburton, however, is optimistic about the future. "We believe the worst in the pricing deterioration is now behind us. For the next couple of quarters, I see demand for our services progressing modestly," commented Jeff Miller, Halliburton's CEO. I believe some optimism is justified.

That's because firstly, the oil price environment has improved substantially this year. The US benchmark WTI crude has climbed 37% in 2019 to $66 a barrel at the time of this writing. I believe the prices could remain high due to growing crude oil demand, supply reduction from the OPEC and its partners, decrease in Iranian oil exports, and weak output from non-OPEC producers (ex. North America) due to years of underinvestment. This should give confidence to US shale drillers and encourage them to increase drilling activity.

Secondly, although the total rig count in North America hasn't increased in the last 12 months, the drilling operations have become more intense. For instance, Halliburton's fracking equipment is consuming 30% more sand currently than in 2016. That's leading to equipment attrition. Since oilfield services companies have reduced capital budgets and aren't adding new hydraulic fracturing capacity, the increase in service intensity could create a shortage of equipment. As the demand for oilfield services exceeds supply, the pricing levels should move higher. An improvement in pricing should push Halliburton's earnings and profit margins higher.

On paper, it seems like Halliburton's North America business should start to recover in the coming quarters, but I think the reality could turn out to be slightly different and the actual improvement may get delayed. That's because there's been a change in the mindset of US shale drillers. The oil producers in the US have been focusing on rapidly growing volumes and, in doing so, many outspent cash flows. This includes companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which is one of the biggest operators at the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific shale oil play in the US. Last year, Pioneer Natural Resources posted a strong production growth of 17.5%. But this growth came only after the company spent $3.52 billion as cash capital expenditures which exceeded the operating cash flows of $3.1 billion. As a result, Pioneer ended up outspending cash flows by $420 million ($3.1Bn-$3.52Bn).

But now, these shale oil producers are facing growing pressure from Wall Street to start generating value for shareholders. A number of shale drillers have dialed back production growth plans and will instead spend cash on various shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as dividends. Pioneer Natural Resources, for instance, has cut its drilling, completion, and facilities capital budget from $3.3 billion spent in 2018 to 2.8 billion-$3.1 billion (midpoint $2.98Bn) for 2019. The company will remove rigs and reduce drilling activity as it focuses on generating strong levels of excess cash flows (free cash flows) in 2019 and aims to return cash to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. Other shale drillers have also taken similar steps which have led to a reduction in the US rig count in 2019. This bodes well for shareholders of oil producers, but not for Halliburton.

Image: Author.

In addition to this, shale oil producers are also facing productivity challenges, such as the parent-child well problem, which relates to the poor performance of the new "child" well drilled close to an existing "parent" well and a shortage of sweet spots which has forced some oil producers to move into less productive areas to pump additional volumes. These factors can also negatively impact production growth moving forward.

If shale oil producers continue to keep a lid on spending levels and drilling activity, even as oil prices improve, then the demand for oilfield services could decline. In this case, the tightening of fracking equipment supplies which we discussed earlier may not materialize. Consequently, the pricing environment could remain weak.

That being said, there are some bright spots. The recovery in the international markets is finally gathering momentum, led by national oil companies that have increased exploration work. Offshore drilling is also improving as explorers increase spending and deploy more rigs, particularly in places such as Brazil where Halliburton has recently secured a major contract. As per Halliburton's estimates, international offshore spending will increase by 14% this year. This uptick in spending and drilling work has already fueled double-digit growth in Halliburton's revenues from outside of North America. Note that the company has managed to increase its market share in key geographies in the last four years, which puts it in a better position to capitalize on the international recovery. Moving forward, I believe Halliburton will continue posting strong growth numbers from international markets which will soften the blow coming from weakness at home.

However, I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel for Halliburton's North America business. Exploration work could recover in the Permian Basin as pipeline constraints which have hampered production growth are gradually removed. The Permian oil producers have struggled in the past due to a lack of takeaway capacity which pushed regional prices lower. Some Permian Basin producers who lack firm transportation contracts have been forced to curtail drilling activity. But once pipeline operators such as Plains All American (PAA) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) bring major projects online - such as the 670,000 barrels per day Cactus II line which is slated for the 3Q19 startup - the drilling activity could improve, possibly from late-2019. This should lift Halliburton's price levels and profit margins.

Additionally, the oil majors Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) will also significantly ramp up drilling activity at the Permian Basin in the near future. Exxon Mobil has already said that it will deploy an astonishing 55 rigs at the Permian Basin, where it owns 1.6 million acres, as it aims to increase its regional production by five times to a million per day by 2024. Meanwhile, Chevron, which holds seven billion barrels of resources at the Permian Basin, aims to increase output to 900,000 boe per day by 2023. I believe Halliburton, with its dominating position in the US, could be a big beneficiary of this growth.

Shares of Halliburton have risen by 13.3% this year, underperforming the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which climbed by 27% and the broader energy industry's benchmark fund SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), which posted 17% gains in the same period. I believe Halliburton's stock could continue to underperform in the short-term if the recovery in the North American market fails to materialize. The company's shares are priced 14.2-times next year's earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. Although this makes it cheaper than Schlumberger (SLB), which is trading 21-times earnings, Halliburton is not exactly a bargain. I don't see any compelling reason to buy the stock at the moment, but it is worth closely following since the company's long-term outlook is still looking good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.