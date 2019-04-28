Building Savings Like Playing A Game

Personal finance should be treated with importance much like a company's management and owners focus on its balance sheet, profit and loss and cash flow statements.

2018 7.6% savings rate is way too low for Americans to retire on and the peak in 2012 was just 12%.

I have written recently that we ought to treat our personal financial health like businesses do. Basically, the concept is to look at three aspects of financial health in the form of a balance sheet, income statement and cash flow. My wife has been getting me to do a regular update on our balance sheet and profit and loss on a monthly basis since the start of 2019. I have procrastinated till now, and we have yet to go through our financial situation.

I am guessing this idea is quite insane to most households, but the converse holds true for corporate America. Can any business owner, executive or shareholder manage or invest in a business without an understanding of the company's health? Investors today expect public listed companies to update quarterly and rely on third-party analysts' research and calls with investor relations to decide whether or not a business is in good health.

So one way to stop my procrastination is simply to write this article, to spur myself to do what I think is right and fundamentally important for the family. I plan to do so by treating financial planning like a game.

In a game, players start of with a title like a beginner or noob (newbie) and tasks or missions at that level are really simple and easy to do. Turns out, according to Sean D. Young PHD, small stepladder approaches towards goal setting and sticking to it has some scientific backing to suggest new habits can be formed. And so it must therefore sound logical that the smallest step to building financial health could be the first goal. This could mean reading up, watching online videos on financial education, or it could just be to start a saving activity in the family to save just $1 a month or forgoing just 1 cup of Starbucks coffee each day. In another article, I highlighted that $1 saved today could be worth $45 upon retirement if you are a 25 year old. As Robin Sharma says, every master was once a beginner. So let's begin!

In a game, there are rewards and achievements that are assigned to specific and achievable outcomes at the beginning. The level of difficulty only increases as the player's skills and experience level increases. Hence, picking the smallest next step or mini weekly target could put us well on our way to forming a new and desired habit.

For me, my game quests are to learn through practice and commit through public accountability. That is why I write on Seeking Alpha, and why I honestly share lessons on past erroneous decisions such as my recent investment in Tenet Healthcare (THC). It really depends also on where we start from. More seasoned investors and financial planners should take on more challenging tasks with bigger rewards. Beginners may wish to educate themselves as a good start. Procrastinators (like me) may consider choosing the most fun and easiest step to build momentum. For this article, I would start by assuming it is easier to save than to invest, and arguably, savings create more wealth because it enables us to use savings to invest.

Most of us have a basic goal to meet before we pursue other goals. Housing (or shelter) is one critical goal each household has to address. United States mortgage applications recently registered a sharp decline due to rising mortgage rates according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Mortgage rates are now 4.46% according to the report, from a high of 4.9% late last year.

The simplest form of saving more money that goes straight into the family's profit and loss statement is to consider if regular monitoring and tracking of mortgage rates for refinancing is a good way to start. The concept is not difficult. If rates are lower than what you currently pay for, why not refinance?

Back in 2018, MarketWatch.com reported that over 1.4 million Americans may have lost their shot at refinancing. In 2017, a report stated that Americans could have saved $5.4 billion had they refinanced. Professor Jaren Pope who conducted the study during the period after the financial crisis mentioned that one out of five homeowners pay more than they should. Further, between 2010 and 2012, rates dropped further, and the researchers found that 40% of the original 20% who chose not to refinance still decided against refinancing.

Another simple activity which derives huge savings potential is on the choice of a paying bills on time, especially credit card bills, to avoid payment penalties. One in three Americans is late on a bill, and the average debt in collection is $5,178 according to a 2014 Forbes report. Interestingly, this article proposes a game-like idea for saving, which is to simply put the credit card in a drawer and use cash.

On the personal profit and loss and balance sheet statement, interest on debt and the amount of debt ought to be used for something productive, and excess funds out of free cash flow could be used for any other purpose for enjoyment, donations or meaningful social activities. Many of us spend quite the opposite. We take on debt to fund our pleasures.

The idea is to over time, form a habit of savings. In another article, I wrote that the American savings rate had declined from a 2012 peak of 12% down to just 7.6% in 2018. This is far too low to plan for retirement.

It is also insightful to observe by contrasting the table above against the total personal savings value historically.

While the savings rate grew from 6.2% to 7.6% between 2017 and 2018, total value of savings grew 275% from $384 billion to $1.06 trillion. I infer that the rich guys are actually stashing away more money. I sound like Robert Kiyosaki by making such a statement, but intuitively, this makes a lot of sense.

The ultimate goal is to retire on enough savings such that drawing from the retirement fund does not deplete it. This amount therefore depends on a retiree's lifestyle, cost of living where the person resides, and general state of physical health. However, a common idea is the 4% rule that proposes the ideal withdrawal rate should not be more than 4% of the retirement portfolio.

Big goals can start with small measured and fun activities and mini-goals. I therefore encourage readers here to creatively think of how to get in the habit of treating our finances as an important part of our lives and start with the path of least resistance.

A personal journey for me cutting back on purchasing clothes began with something fun - watching a movie. The True Cost led me to link spending wisely to a social cause and a greater purpose than just financial benefit. It didn't take effort, I love binge watching on Netflix so why not start the savings journey this way?

