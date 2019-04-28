Lowe's Is A Great Stock, Just Not For Dividend Investors

While I'd recommend capital growth investors to buy Lowe's, dividend investors would be better off with Home Depot.

Lowe's is a fantastic company. There is no denying it.

Written By Sam Kovacs

Note: My father Robert & I publish analysis of dividend stocks through this joint account. While we work together, I lead the analysis of stocks with yields below 3.5% and Robert focuses on those with higher yields. You can read more about our Machine Assisted Dividend Investing (MAD) model here. You can also read about my transition as an investor here. All financial data presented in the article from mad-dividends.com is sourced directly from the S.E.C. while price data is sourced from IEX.

Introduction

As of today, Lowe's Companies (LOW) has a dividend yield of 1.68% and is trading at $113.97 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment, LOW has a Dividend Strength score of 41 and a Stock Strength score of 90.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Lowe's Companies for the foreseeable future.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Lowe's Companies Inc. is a home-improvement products dealer. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling.

This article will be divided into two parts: dividend strength and stock strength.

I look at stock and dividend strength as 2 distinct subjects. A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Stocks which rank high in stock strength are likely to produce good returns for capital gain investors. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

For a stock’s dividend to be qualified as strong, it needs to a) be safe and very likely to be maintained; and b) have the potential to grow many times in upcoming years.

Therefore, we can break down dividend strength into two dynamics: dividend safety and dividend potential

To evaluate the dividend safety, I will look at payout and coverage ratios. LOW's dividend potential will be derived by analyzing the current dividend yield as well as the history of revenue, net income and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

65% of Lowe's Companies' earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 27% of dividend stocks.

Operating cash flow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. LOW pays 25% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 50% of dividend stocks.

To finish my assessment of LOW's payout ratios, I turn to free cash flow payout, which gives an idea of the company's ability to pay its dividend after paying for its Capex. Lowe's Companies has a cash flow payout ratio of 35%, a better ratio than 59% of dividend stocks.

Lowe's Companies' payout ratio is very satisfying according to these 3 metrics. The payout is very low, which indicates the company can safely increase the dividend at an aggressive rate.

30/01/2015 29/01/2016 03/02/2017 02/02/2018 01/02/2019 Dividends $0.8700 $1.0700 $1.3300 $1.5800 $1.8500 Net Income $2.71 $2.73 $3.47 $4.09 $2.84 Payout Ratio 33% 40% 39% 39% 66% Cash From Operations $5.14 $13.04 $6.36 $6.03 $7.44 Payout Ratio 15% 19% 20% 26% 25% Free Cash Flow $3.73 $8.40 $4.38 $4.00 $5.33 Payout Ratio 24% 13% 31% 40% 35%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Analyzing interest coverage ratios with payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

LOW can pay its interest 4 times, which is better than 18% of stocks. This level of coverage is on the lower end of what we like to see. It probably hints to the fact the company has quite a bit of debt. Nonetheless, it is generating plenty of cash flow.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that LOW’s dividend is safe. The dividend is covered by less than half of earnings and cash flow which is very satisfying.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (i.e.: its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

Source: mad-dividends.com

Lowe's Companies' dividend yield of 1.68% is better than 34% of dividend stocks. This last year, the dividend grew 17% which is slightly more than their 5-year CAGR of 15%.

The aggressive dividend growth is appreciated, but at 1.68% dividend yield, are we getting enough dividend growth? And more importantly, for how long can the company maintain this growth rate?

Source: mad-dividends.com

Over the previous 3 years, Lowe's Companies has seen its revenues grow at a 6% CAGR and net income decreased at a -3% CAGR. It is important for a company to continue growing revenues and net income in order to continue paying and, importantly for a dividend investor, growing its dividends.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Assuming 15% dividend growth for the next 7 years, if the company fails to significantly grow - which is unlikely - the dividend could require close to 100% of free cash flow.

And even then, the yield on cost 7 years from now would be only 4.5%. It’s tough to get excited by those numbers when you consider you could invest in a competitor which is growing at a better rate and which yields 2.6%.

Dividend Summary

The dividend is safe, no doubt about it, since it represents such a low percentage of LOW’s free cash flow. The growth isn’t in jeopardy either, at least not for the next 7-9 years.

However, the yield is just too low to get me truly excited. While the company has managed to grow its top line at a decent rate, earnings just haven’t followed suit.

LOW has a dividend strength score of 41/100.

Stock Strength

Looking at dividend strength with no regard to other fundamental factors is a mistake many dividend investors make. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

Within the company's stock strength score, we look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

To assess a company's stock strength score, I look into the fundamentals underlying these factors separately.

Value

It has been proven time and time again, that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios gives a stock a value score out of 100.

LOW’s value ratios:

P/E: 40.13x

P/S: 1.33x

P/CFO: 15.30x

Dividend yield: 1.68%

Buyback yield: 0.96%

Shareholder yield: 3.64%

These values would suggest that LOW is more undervalued than 60% of stocks, which is sufficient. This places Lowe’s in the lukewarm stocks. Neither a bargain, neither super expensive, valued in a similar way to the median stock.

Value Score: 60/100

I also draw PE lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's PE range, and therefore serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above suggests that LOW is trading above its 5-year average PE. In fact, the negative earnings in the last quarter of 2018 have made Lowe’s multiple expand considerably. While the stable sales, cash flow and dividend compensate somewhat, Lowe’s won’t be on many value investors' watchlists.

Momentum

Stocks which have appreciated recently are the most likely to continue going up. Most dividend investors disregard momentum and are happy buying on the way done.

I believe this to be an investing mistake which can have dire consequences. Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

Lowe's Companies' price has increased 24.15% these last 3 months, 18.07% these last 6 months and 37.46% these last 12 months, and now currently sits at $113.97.

Source: mad-dividends.com

LOW has better momentum than 90% of stocks, which I find to be fantastic. The stock has triumphed over the S&P 500, resisting subpar earnings and now challenging new heights. The stock is likely to continue this rise during the next 12 months.

Momentum score: 90/100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth - or even decreasing liabilities - and will produce high levels of cash flows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks which dramatically increase their financial leverage.

LOW's Debt/Equity ratio of 8.5 is better than only 8% of stocks. Lowe's Companies' liabilities have increased by 5% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 20.1% of LOW's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Lowe's Companies has better financial strength than 43% of stocks.

While Lowe’s generates lots of cash, its leverage is considerable and expanding. This isn’t super worrying because Lowe’s can cover it, but we must remain aware of the risks financial leverage add to any investment opportunity.

Financial Strength Score: 43/100

Earnings Quality

Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

Lowe's Companies’ Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -14.4% puts it ahead of 67% of stocks.

125.8% of LOW's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 56% of stocks.

Each dollar of LOW's assets generates $2.1 of revenue, putting it ahead of 94% of stocks.

Based on these findings, LOW has higher earnings quality than 92% of stocks. This is very satisfying, not only do Lowe’s assets generate high amounts of revenue, the company also has considerable negative accruals, which is positive.

This paints a good picture for Lowe’s long-term earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 92/100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 90/100 which is fantastic.

Lowe’s has the ideal profile of the stock which can beat the market in the upcoming 12 months: great momentum, decent value, and the doubtful levels of leverage are more than made up for by high earnings quality.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 41 and a stock strength of 90, Lowe's Companies is a subpar choice for dividend investors.

It is the type of company which I would recommend owning in a “capital appreciation” account, but not in a dividend growth account.

If the dividend yield were in the 2-2.5% range, I’d definitely consider it. But as brutal as it is, 15% dividend growth isn’t sufficient for a sub 2% yielder.

As a dividend investor, it would be easier to get excited about Lowe’s if Home Depot (HD) wasn’t its main competition.

You get a pure competitor, with a higher yield, higher dividend growth and more solid fundamentals. For me, it’s a no-brainer.

While Lowe’s is a great company, and if I were investing for capital appreciation, I’d want to own both HD and LOW, I’m investing for dividend income. Therefore, I can’t justify owning LOW when I could just buy more HD.

I will nonetheless keep it on my watchlist, for it is a stock I want to watch for the upcoming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.