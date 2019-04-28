Equifax Acquires PayNet For Credit Underwriting Database

EFX is carefully expanding its data sources to help customers make better and more profitable credit decisions based on larger and more comprehensive data sets.

PayNet provides improved data for leasing and commercial lending firms to base their underwriting decisions on.

Equifax has acquired PayNet for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Equifax (EFX) has acquired PayNet for an undisclosed amount.

PayNet has developed a commercial lending database and related service for commercial leasing and lending firms to the SMB market.

EFX is gaining a proprietary, alternative data provider as it seeks to differentiate itself beyond commodified, legacy, credit data into a broader set of credit signals for its customers.

Target Company

Skokio, Illinois-based PayNet was founded in 2000 to assist commercial lenders and leasing firms with improved data upon which to make credit underwriting decisions.

Management is headed by President and Co-Founder William Phelan, who was previously Portfolio Manager at Trustmark Insurance Company and a Senior Consultant in the Ernst and Young Special Services Group.

Below is an overview video of PayNet's approach:

Source: Equipment Finance Advisor

PayNet’s primary offerings include a range of data products for commercial lending, leasing, and commercial banking customers.

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Energias Market Research, the global lending software market is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11% from 2017 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth an increased demand for automation among financial institutions seeking lower processing costs.

While PayNet is primarily a data provider, the data provision market is complementary to the lending software market and is likely to experience comparable growth characteristics.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

EFX didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal value was likely a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, EFX had $223.6 million in cash and equivalents and $4.0 billion in total liabilities, of which $2.6 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $350 million.

In the past 12 months, EFX’s stock price has risen 10.8%vs. TransUnion's (TRU) rise of 4.0%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises has generally exceeded consensus estimates on the positive side over the past 12 quarters:

Analyst ratings are largely split between Buy and Hold and the consensus price target of $118.53 implies a 5.4% downside potential for the stock from its current price at press time of $125.26:

Analyst sentiment in the most recent earnings call has shown a distinct upturn, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

Equifax has acquired PayNet to build out its proprietary data business, in this case for leasing decision-making to small and medium businesses.

As Equifax CEO Mark Begor stated in the deal announcement,

Equifax is focused on being a global leader in differentiated data, advanced analytics, and technology that creates innovative solutions and insights for our customers. We are intensely focused on adding unique and valuable data assets to couple with our industry-leading data and analytics capabilities. The PayNet acquisition brings unique and valuable commercial leasing data assets to our leading commercial data assets and insights capabilities to enhance decisioning and access to credit for small and medium-sized businesses.

The new acquisition is being folded into Equifax' United States Information Solutions unit.

While the deal is probably a small one on its own merits, it indicates to investors where EFX management is focusing its acquisition resources.

The firm wants to expand its alternative and proprietary data sources and combine them with its analytics technologies to help creditors make better and more profitable decisions.

I expect to see more targeted and opportunistic acquisitions in the alternative data space by EFX as it seeks to differentiate itself beyond legacy, commodified credit information into a much larger universe of decision signals.

