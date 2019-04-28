AGNC Investment Corp.: Dividend Cut

The company also expects to decrease its monthly distribution in May.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) released its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that missed consensus earnings estimates, and that triggered a drop in the stock price yesterday. The reason: AGNC announced that it eyes a decrease in its monthly distribution starting in May, which obviously is something that high-yield investors don't like to hear. Shares are again priced at a slight discount to accounting book value. An investment in AGNC based on the new dividend run-rate yields 10.8 percent.

Portfolio Overview

AGNC Investment Corp. is structured as a mortgage real estate investment trust, meaning the company has to pay out the majority of its earnings to shareholders as dividends.

AGNC is an internally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust that predominantly makes investments in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. At the end of the December quarter, its mortgage securities portfolio was valued at $102.2 billion, the majority of which consisted of 30-year fixed rate mortgages.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

It is a mortgage REIT that heavily uses low-cost debt in order to buy mortgage securities. As a result, AGNC has a large of amount of debt sitting on its balance sheet, which is reflected in a high leverage ratio.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

First-Quarter Overview

AGNC's first-quarter results were decent, though the mortgage REIT missed earnings expectations. In Q1-2019, the mortgage real estate investment trust earned $0.52/share in net spread and dollar roll income, its proxy for earnings, which compares to a consensus earnings estimate of $0.56/share.

Here's an earnings snapshot.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

In total, the company produced a 7.3 percent economic return in the first quarter of 2019, which has been the most in recent memory. AGNC's economic returns have been all over the place due to the volatile nature of the mortgage REIT business.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Dividend Cut

Though the mortgage REIT didn't really had that much of a bad quarter, management found it necessary to guide for a reduction in the dividend payout in order to align its dividend policy with earnings expectations.

Management said that it expects to reduce its monthly dividend from $0.18/share to $0.16/share starting in May, which effectively hands shareholders an 11.1 percent dividend cut. The announcement triggered a drop in the share price that accounted for the lower payout and dividend yield going forward.

Source: StockCharts

Based on a new monthly dividend run-rate of $0.16/share ($0.48/share quarterly), an investment in AGNC now yields 10.8 percent.

Book Value And Market Valuation

The net book value increased from $17.54/share in Q4-2018 to $18.21/share in Q1-2019, reflecting an increase of 3.8 percent. This has been the first increase in its net book value since Q3-2017.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Due to the price drop after the earnings release, high-yield investors today pay 0.98x net book value for AGNC's dividend stream, reflecting a slight 2 percent discount from the last reported net book value of $18.21/share.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

AGNC's share price dropped 2.7 percent after the earnings release, but the price could slump further as investors sell the mortgage REIT into the weakness after the dividend cut. Valuation risk remains the single biggest risk factor for high-yield investors, in my opinion. Investors who like to deal with less investment and dividend risk as far as AGNC is concerned may want to have a look at the company's preferred stock layer which offers income investors decent value.

Your Takeaway

AGNC has had a good first quarter, but nonetheless missed earnings expectations and guided for a dividend cut in order to align its payout with lower earnings expectations going forward. I don't think the dividend cut is much of a game changer for the company, but there might be some more selling pressure over the short haul that could drive the stock price a bit lower. I will consider adding to my AGNC position at the $17 price level.

