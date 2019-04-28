Raise Your Bets On Tencent

Perfect World Mobile became the world’s top-grossing mobile game last month. I estimate that it grossed more than $160 million.

My February 26 buy recommendation for Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) is already a winner. The stock is now trading well above the February 26 closing price of $44.02. Yes, China has a more strict approval process on new games. However, I insist that Tencent’s games (like the $1.93 billion/year China-only Honor of Kings) are good enough to keep boosting Tencent’s growth in the $148 billion/year video games industry.

I am now even more bullish on Tencent. The company’s latest mobile game for the Chinese market is prepping-up to be another multi-billion dollar franchise. Chinese authorities approved Tencent’s Perfect World Mobile last January. Perfect World Mobile was launched in China on March 6.

As per SuperData Research, Perfect World immediately became the world’s top-grossing mobile game last month. It managed to dethrone Tencent’s mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game, Honor of Kings.

(Source: SuperData)

Why It Matters

Tencent’s Honor of Kings has been the world’s top-grossing mobile game for the past two years. Based on its 2018 revenue of $1.93 billion, Honor of King’s average monthly revenue is $160.8 million. I deduced that Perfect World Mobile likely grossed more than $160 million last March to unseat Honor of King as no.1.

Of course, this guesstimate is not 100% going to Tencent. Apple (AAPL), the rightful owner of iTunes China app store, gets a 30% cut on iOS-based purchases. The intellectual property owner and developer of Perfect World Mobile, Perfect World Co., Ltd., also gets royalty fees/share.

Going forward, Perfect World Mobile can only probably contribute up to $100 million/month to Tencent’s top line. This can go higher if Tencent releases an English/International version. Tencent released an English version of Honor of Kings, Arena of Valor. The same thing could happen to Perfect World Mobile.

Tencent partly blamed a slowdown on video games for its largest quarterly profit drop in Q4 2018. The massive early success of Perfect World Mobile could help reverse the -1% drop in Quarter-over-Quarter revenue in online games last Q4.

(Source: Tencent)

My $100 million/month revenue from Perfect World Mobile can move the needle for Tencent’s $3.59 billion/quarter (24.2 billion RMB) online games business segment. It should please Tencent investors that newcomer Perfect World Mobile is now out-grossing NetEase’s (NTES) mobile RPG game, Fantasy Westward Journey.

Like Perfect Word Mobile, Fantasy Westward Journey is a mobile port of NetEase’s PC version of Fantasy Westward Journey. Publishing Android/iOS ports of popular PC games is a profitable habit for Tencent. Honor of Kings was also a mobile rework of Tencent-owned League of Legends – the world’s current no. 2 top grossing PC game ($1.4 billion in 2018 revenue).

Tencent’s successful PUBG Mobile is an Android/iOS port of the hit Battle Royale PC game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. As per Sensor Tower’s March estimates, PUBG Mobile grossed $65 million last month. This can grow higher once China’s regulators approve monetization for the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

Tencent is also an effective marketer of its PC-inspired mobile games. The chart below shows just how Tencent tenaciously grew PUBG Mobile’s monthly revenue.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

My fearless forecast is that PUBG Mobile can become a $100 million/month tailwind for Tencent once Chinese regulators approve monetization for it inside the Middle Kingdom. PUBG Mobile’s China version is playable there since last year, but it is still not yet approved for monetization.

No Cannibalization

Investors should not worry over Perfect World Mobile possibly cannibalizing the strong $1.93 billion/year revenue stream of Honor of Kings. These games belong to different genres. Perfect World Mobile is of the MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) type. MMORPG players are of different kind compared to MOBA gamers.

Most MMORPG players like solo leveling (or party-based up to 4 or 5 players) and hunting boss monsters to get powerful weapons/items. After they get to a decent level and have excellent gears/weapons, they will join guild-based or realm-based fights against other players. The real-time multiplayer combat in MMORPGs usually involves fifty to thousands of players.

MOBA gameplay usually requires a 5-man team going against another team of five players. They seek to destroy each opposing team’s defensive and grand base tower. MOBA is heroes-based. Players try to acquire (and master) as many heroes as they can so they can be more effective in 5-versus-5 skirmishes.

Tencent became king of PC and mobile MOBA games with 100% ownership of League of Legends and Honor of Kings. Tencent has also emerged as the king of mobile MMORPG games thanks to Perfect World. Success in more game genres will help Tencent retain its no. 1 position in video games. This is very important because the $148 billion video games industry has not shown any sign of slowing down.

The continuing release of more advanced/powerful smartphones and tablets will compel more people to play PC-level games on their mobile devices.

Conclusion

I am betting that the early financial success of Perfect World Mobile will inspire more retail/institutional investors to increase their position on Tencent. I want to see TCEHY back to its 52-week high of $54.90. This company did not deserve last year's pummeling ignited by fears over China's more restrictive games approval process.

Chinese regulators are again approving monetization of new games for the local market. Tencent has another promising monetizable mobile MMORPG game called Journey to Fairyland 2. This new game can join Perfect World Mobile and PUBG Mobile in uplifting Tencent’s $3.59 billion/quarter online games segment. My guesstimate is that Perfect World Mobile and PUBG Mobile alone can increase this quarterly revenue by $600 million.

We should all raise our bets on TCEHY/TCTZF. This stock’s forward P/E of 5.10 is notably lower than NTES’ forward P/E of 25.15. This unfair valuation will not last long. Let us make a buy-in before the greater investing herd starts going after the current bargain status of Tencent’s stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, AAPL, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.