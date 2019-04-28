Does The Dip In Kronos Worldwide Shares Present A Buying Opportunity?

The price of titanium dioxide declined sharply in 2018, and it extended the trend since the beginning of this year amid increasing supplies and declining demand.

Kronos Worldwide's shares have been under pressure over the past year amid concerns over falling demand and price of titanium dioxide (TiO2).

Kronos Worldwide's (NYSE:KRO) shares have been under pressure over the past year amid concerns over falling demand and price of titanium dioxide (TiO2). Its share price started plummeting from $29 at the beginning of fiscal 2018 to 52-weeks low of $10 at the end of 2018. The stock is currently trading close to $14 - with a dividend yield of almost 5%.

Investors are wondering whether the dip in Kronos share price is presenting a buying opportunity. In this article, we closely look at its market fundamentals, financial numbers and dividend safety to gauge the further trends.

Long-Term Market Fundamentals are Strong Despite Bleak Short-Term Outlook

The performance of Kronos Worldwide is directly correlated with the demand and price of titanium dioxide. On the other hand, the demand and price of titanium dioxide depend on the global economic environment.

After years of significant growth, the price of titanium dioxide started falling over the past 14 months. The price of titanium dioxide declined sharply in 2018, and it extended the trend since the beginning of this year amid increasing supplies and declining demand.

There are several factors that are impacting the titanium dioxide market. The declining global growth prospects are among the biggest factors for the decline in titanium dioxide price. The global GDP growth figures are also presenting a bleak outlook. The IMF estimates global GDP growth in the range of 3.3% this year.

Despite short-term macroeconomic factors, the long-term micro- and macro-economic factors are positive. Titanium dioxide is mostly used in industries, namely paint & coatings, plastics, varnishes, and paper. The high growth in paint & coatings industry alone consumes almost 50% of global titanium supplies. Plastics, varnishes, and paper consume 40% of global supplies.

Paints & coatings market is growing at a high-single-digit rate over the years, due to rapid growth in construction activities in developing regions and Asia-Pacific. Paints & coatings industry is expected to reach $227.70 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 5.3% according to Grand View Research. Moreover, global plastic production has been increasing at a sharp pace amid increasing use of plastic in various applications such as consumer goods, automotive, electronics and construction.

Poor Financials Could Also Weigh on Share Price Performance

The company has reported a high double-digit decline in fourth-quarter sales and earnings. Its Q4 TiO2 sales volumes declined 22% Y/Y to 106K metric tons, mainly due to the decline in sales from the European and export markets. The production volume also plunged 9% to 136K metric tons while the average selling prices dipped 3% Y/Y.

Declining sales along with higher raw material costs had also created a negative impact on its margins and earnings. Its gross margin declined to 28% in the final quarter of 2018 from 39% in the same period last year. The Q4 operating margin dipped to 13% from 27% in the year-ago period. Consequently, the company's earnings dropped significantly by 42% in Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The Dividends are Still Safe

Kronos Worldwide strongly believes in its cash generation potential. This is evident from the latest dividend increase of 6%. The company currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, yielding around 5%. Its dividends are safe despite the decline in cash flows. The company generated $189 million in operating cash flows in fiscal 2018 compared to capital requirements of $56 million. Thus, Kronos was left with $132 million in free cash flows, which are more than enough to cover dividend payments of $80 million.

The company's liquidity position remains strong amidst negative earnings and cash flow growth. Its cash and cash equivalents were standing close to $373.3 million at the end of fiscal 2018, up 16% from fiscal 2017. Moreover, the company has reduced long-term debt by 4% to $455.1 million.

Investment Thesis

Although Kronos shares jumped slightly since the start of this year, the rally in its price was only supported by the huge boom in broader market indices and the overall bullish sentiments towards the stock markets. The S&P 500 index jumped close to 17% since the start of this year.

Kronos Worldwide's shares are likely to remain under pressure at least in the short term amid bleak market fundamentals and macroeconomic headwinds. However, the long-term dividend investors could use the dip in its share price as a buying opportunity. Its dividends are safe, and the long-term fundamentals are strong for the titanium dioxide market, thanks to its usage in several key products and growing industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.