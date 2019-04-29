Why Corn Prices May Bottom: Midwest Flooding, El Nino And Solar Cycles

While the stock market has marched to new highs in recent days, other than crude oil ETF (CO) and much of the rest of the energy complex; most commodities have trended sideways or have fallen sharply over the last year. Natural gas prices ETF (UNG) are approaching its lowest level in months due to a warm end to winter and spring and increased production, while grain prices continue to struggle in the midst of the continued Trade War with China, but more importantly a rebound in global production over the last several years.

In fact, as the image above of the S&P GSCI Agriculture index reveals, most agricultural commodities (led by grains) have fallen some 40-50% from their highs set back between 2010-2012. Back then, severe droughts were blanketing much of the world, gold prices were over $1500/ounce and worries about global inflation and an Arab Spring may for extreme panic by grain importers.

It was just a couple years ago, in 2017, that Purdue University agricultural economist Ken Foster indicated in his Purdue University Agricultural Outlook that:

“It was less than a decade ago that many were expressing dire food security concerns as food prices rose strongly on demand from biofuel production and food demand in other parts of the world. Farmers and other participants in the food and agricultural industry responded with increased supply and now, after several good grain harvests in the U.S, agricultural commodity prices have fallen dramatically. Thus, the most important reason for some lower grocery store prices have happened lower farm prices. Abundant harvests over the past three years have reduced the prices farmers receive."

Well, things have gotten only worse for most agricultural commodities since 2017. The iPath Bloomberg Grains Total Return ETN (JJG) continues to make new contract lows.

Sunspots, El Nino and Midwest Flooding

There has been much debate with regard to low sunspot activity likely causing extremely cold winters ahead and volatility in global weather patterns and hence, potentially higher commodity prices. I personally believe that the warming oceans, (brought on by methane release and man-made Carbon Dioxide) will mitigate any potential effects of low solar activity coming up. There are many atmospheric forcing factors that go into making weather volatile. One of them, of course is El Nino. It just so happens that the present weak El Nino that the world is experiencing is coinciding with a period of very low solar storm activity on the sun. For an interesting article I wrote recently about the incessant snows out west for ski resorts and the easing of the California drought, please go here

The chart above reveals the current decline of solar activity. The yellow stars represent the snowiest winters out west since 1978. Two out of three occurred during low solar cycles. This winter, will make the third one in a row.

So what could take the corn ETF (CORN) market out of the doldrums? Certainly, global corn stocks are huge, soil moisture is great across the Midwest and no global drought is on the horizon? However, there has been two major spring flood situations since 1990 that created a rally in corn during May and June. This was because, historical cool-wet weather made it nearly impossible or Midwest farmers to plant. Those two years were 1993 and 2008. Historically, rain makes grain. However, flooding could cut U.S. corn acres by at least 1-2 million acre in the coming weeks. Global weather has been bearish soybeans ETF (SOYB) for well over a year. Even Trade War hopes with China will NOT be enough to jump start this market unless there is a summer Midwest drought. For a recent article I wrote about Midwest flooding back in March, please go here

Anyway, weak El Nino conditions could possibly be a bullish factor for sugar prices this summer ETF (CANE), with potential dryness in Southeast Asia, and I will also be watching the effects of El Nino on global cocoa production for clients. However, I expect El Nino to weaken by summer and fall. For the grain market, my in house proprietary long range weather forecast program (below), illustrates some potential analog years I will be using to forecast global crop production and "potential" price moves for many agricultural and energy commodities. The blue dot highlighted by the arrow on the lower right of this chart shows that December-March rain/snowfall was some of the wettest ever. The associated analog years to look at, are highlighted with similar winter weather patterns by the vertical blue lines.

Source: Jim Roemer's CLIMATECH ANALOG TOOL

The wet Midwest weather could affect sales of chemical companies and other agricultural products. I will discuss this further in some future reports on Seeking Alpha. In the meantime, I look for corn prices to potentially bottom in the near future, and if May weather turns out nasty with more historical flooding a modest rally in prices could be on the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CORN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.