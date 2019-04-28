Horizon Pharma: Teprotumumab To Become A Key Commercial Asset In The 2020s

Horizon Pharma (HZNP) reported overwhelmingly positive phase 3 results of teprotumumab in patients with thyroid eye disease (‘TED’) in the first quarter. The results exceeded those observed in the phase 2 study on the primary endpoint and all the secondary endpoints have been met. Add a very good safety and tolerability profile in an area of unmet need and you should get a (very) successful drug, potentially a blockbuster. I believe teprotumumab could prove to be Horizon’s best acquisition to date.

Teprotumumab phase 3 results – an example showing how everything can go right from phase 2 to phase 3

It is not often that we see a drug report much better results in a phase 3 study. This was the case with teprotumumab. The phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint, a 2-millimeter improvement in proptosis, or bulging of the eye. 82.9% of teprotumumab patients achieved the primary endpoint compared to 9.5% of placebo patients. That’s a 73.4% difference and compares very favorably to 69% versus 20% in the phase 2 trial, or a 49% difference.

Source: Horizon Pharma presentation

The company did not share too much additional data as it is preserving it for presentation and publication at medical conferences and in journals at a later date but did share the following – all secondary endpoints also met statistical significance with a p-value less than 0.001:

Overall responder rate at Week 24 (the primary endpoint in the phase 2 trial).

CAS responder rate at Week 24.

Change in proptosis through Week 24.

Diplopia improvement at Week 24.

Change in GO-QOL through Week 24.

On top of great efficacy, teprotumumab was generally safe and well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with phase 2. There were three serious adverse events in the phase 3 study – one in the placebo arm and two in the teprotumumab arm. The first serious adverse event on teprotumumab was pneumothorax and was considered unrelated to study drug, and the second was an infusion reaction after which the patient had to discontinue the trial.

This is what you want to see from a good drug in a clinical study:

The vast majority of patients responding to the drug.

Almost all patients completing the treatment course.

A good safety and tolerability profile.

As a reminder, Horizon is doing a great job with Krystexxa, which demonstrated a 42% response rate in the phase 3 study and which has safety and tolerability issues, mainly immunogenicity - a good portion of patients can't finish the six-month treatment course and a good portion of patients cannot be treated as the body develops an immune response to the drug. I expect Horizon to do even better with teprotumumab.

Horizon still stands behind its peak sales estimate of more than $750 million for teprotumumab, but there are potential upside drivers to that estimate.

The first upside driver could be re-treatment. The open-label extension part of the phase 2 study has shown that 53% of patients remain responders one year after treatment cessation. I see no reason why patients who lose response cannot be treated again (assuming they remain in the active stage of the disease) and this is what Horizon will be testing in the open-label extension part of the phase 3 study.

The second potential upside driver is patients getting treated longer than 6 months to induce a response. But after seeing the phase 3 results where the vast majority of patients respond within 6 months, this is probably not as large a growth driver.

As a reminder, the company’s peak sales estimates are based on the annual incidence of TED, not the prevalent population. But considering the active phase of TED lasts three years on average, I would not assume a much larger addressable market.

And finally, the third potential upside driver is international expansion. Horizon has no ex-U.S. presence at the moment and has sold off ex-U.S. rights for most of its products (or didn't have ex-U.S. rights, to begin with). The company’s plan here is unclear to me, so, I don’t have expectations for ex-U.S. markets for now and leave ex-U.S. contribution (be it through a partner or company building/acquiring its own international infrastructure) as upside to my estimates. And my estimate range is $750 million to $1 billion.

Given the strength of the data and Horizon potentially pricing the drug higher than I anticipate (approximately $100,000 per patient per year) as well as the potential upside drivers I covered above, I believe this estimate range could prove as conservative. For example, I think the company could actually price the drug in excess of $250,000 or $300,000 per patient per year, which translates to a $3.7 billion to $6 billion market in the United States alone (based on the estimated patient population in the 15,000 to 20,000 range). And this is a patient population that is easily identifiable and eager to get treated and nothing else works well (steroids are commonly used off-label, but do not have an effect on proptosis). And Horizon has shown it can have deep market penetration, as evidenced by 50%+ United States market share with Procysbi and Ravicti. But let’s cross that bridge when we reach it.

Comments and updates on the rest of the business and pipeline

Horizon also beat Q4 2018 EPS and sales estimates and guided 2019 net sales in line with Street estimates. The company expects 2019 net sales in the $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion range, while the Street consensus at the time of the report was $1.24 billion. The guidance translates to low single-digit sales growth in 2019 and reflects the significant pricing headwind for Krystexxa due to the 340B hospital program changes that affect 20-25% of Krystexxa’s net sales, but management still expects Krystexxa sales to grow in the double digits in 2019.

The rest of the product portfolio is not exactly thriving. The other orphan/rheumatology products are unlikely to grow sales more than high single digits/low double digits (Ravicti, Procysbi, and Rayos) while Actimmune is probably going to be flat in 2019.

The primary care segment is unlikely to grow and Horizon’s guidance probably assumes a modest decline in sales. Prescription volume declined for all primary care products in 2018 and they actually benefited slightly from improved net pricing compared to 2017.

On the other hand, the long-term outlook looks good for the orphan/rheumatology segment. Krystexxa is not anywhere near its peak sales potential and teprotumumab should start contributing in 2020 and more meaningfully in 2021 and beyond.

I also expect Horizon to become more aggressive on the M&A front considering teprotumumab’s success and the expected improvements in operating leverage in the following years. Horizon's financial position was further improved by the equity offering in March, where the company raised $326.8 million in net proceeds and used the proceeds and cash on hand to reduce debt by $550 million.

I would expect the company to do one or two teprotumumab-like tuck-in development stage deals a year going forward. This is the “invisible” value driver for the stock in the following years – the market does not value things that aren’t there yet and neither do I. And Horizon has shown time and again it can make good deals and create shareholder value through M&A.

And finally, something may come out of the company’s internal pipeline. I believe Krystexxa’s peak sales potential could improve meaningfully if the MIRROR study shows that adding methotrexate can significantly improve response rates. And Horizon also expects to launch a clinical trial of Krystexxa in kidney transplant patients which represent approximately 30% of the addressable market. There are also some preclinical gout programs that may enter the clinic in 2020, including HZN-003 and PASylated uricase technology. Horizon is also collaborating with HemoShear Therapeutics to discover and develop novel therapeutics for gout.

Risks to thesis and additional considerations

On the risk side, we have uncertainty around the primary care segment. CEO Walbert clearly outlined on the Q1 earnings call that he believes Horizon is best suited to run that business and collect cash flows and redirect them to the orphan/rheumatology segment and M&A. I believe that by saying that, he is removing investor/market pressure to divest the business and I also think there really aren’t any buyers for the primary care segment. I think this segment will either be sold down the road or die a slow death with moderately declining sales in the following years. This segment remains a burden on the company’s valuation, but not its cash flows – it is still very profitable.

The other risk is the company not meeting its long-term goals, mainly with Krystexxa and teprotumumab. But as I pointed out, I actually see upside to long-term expectations for these two products rather than downside.

Horizon’s financial position is in the best shape it’s been for quite some time and especially after the March equity offering and debt paydown. I expect the net debt/EBITDA ratio to continue to trend lower in the absence of M&A, or to trend slightly higher as the company does additional tuck-in, teprotumumab-like deals in the following quarters. And as 2021 approaches, I expect more substantial EBITDA growth as teprotumumab becomes a profit center and as Krystexxa drives additional operating leverage (along with the modest contribution from the rest of the product portfolio). And as Horizon's share price recovers, I think the company may use equity as currency for future acquisitions in addition to cash on hand.

Competition is another risk to consider, but these risks have subsided lately considering the missteps of the main potential competitor to Krystexxa (Selecta's (SELB) SEL-212, a combination of ImmTOR and Pegadricase) and the delayed development timelines. Selecta decided to do a phase 2, head-to-head trial against Krystexxa instead of starting a phase 3 trial, which effectively delayed its arrival to market by more than a year. And I think Selecta's head-to-head trial, even if SEL-212 is shown to be superior, could turn out to be not as relevant. After all, Selecta is using an immunomodulator in its SEL-212 combination while Krystexxa isn't and Horizon is working to change that in the MIRROR trial, where it is adding methotrexate to Krystexxa. A case series clinical trial has demonstrated 100% response rates in nine patients as opposed to a 42% response rate in Krystexxa's trial. Of course, I don't expect the response rate of that combination to be near 100%, but I think 60%+ is possible.

On the additional considerations side, I will mention Horizon’s valuation relative to the peer group the company aspires to join – orphan drug companies. I believe the EV/sales is the appropriate multiple to compare to competitors given the different stages of margin expansion of each company. As the transition to an almost exclusively orphan/specialty drug company is near completion, I would expect Horizon’s EV/sales multiple to expand closer to the low end of its peer group. I do not expect Horizon to trade at a premium to its peer group, at least not until the company divests its primary care segment.

Source: Ycharts.com

And finally, it is worth mentioning that Horizon entered into a Rights agreement with its rights agent in the first quarter. Each Right represents the right to purchase one-fifth of an ordinary share of the company and expire on February 28, 2020. The company commented that (emphasis added):

The Rights Agreement was adopted in response to the takeover environment in general, particularly in light of the Company’s evolution into a biopharma company focused on rare diseases and rheumatology, the Phase 3 clinical trial results of its rare disease drug candidate teprotumumab announced on February 28, 2019 and the market opportunity for KRYSTEXXA and teprotumumab and is not in response to any specific approach to the Company or perceived imminent takeover proposal for the Company.

This likely means the company is making sure it is prepared if a hostile offer comes and/or to force the potential acquirer to negotiate rather than become hostile.

Conclusion

Teprotumumab’s phase 3 results were outstanding and have de-risked a major part of the company’s pipeline. I believe teprotumumab is likely to become the company’s most valuable asset in a few years (unless Krystexxa-methotrexate combo significantly improves response rates in uncontrolled gout patients versus Krystexxa monotherapy). I also expect Horizon to become more active on the M&A front now that teprotumumab is de-risked. I believe the risk-reward still favors the long side.

