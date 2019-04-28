Macerich: Blue-Chip REIT At A Deep Discount

MAC owns some of the United States' best retail assets. It has improved its portfolio and grown its dividend, even in the face of bricks-and-mortar retail headwinds.

By Samuel Smith

Macerich (MAC) is a high-yield, blue-chip real estate investment trust that offers investors a safe, growing, and attractive stream of income.

Macerich continues to improve its portfolio, and the company has exhibited the ability to survive the current challenges facing the retail industry. We believe the current dividend is sustainable, and at 7.4% makes Macerich one of the more attractive high-yield dividend stocks. You can see our full list of high-yield dividend stocks here.

Given its solid balance sheet, stable business model, and deep discount to its net asset value, we believe that MAC stock is a buy.

Business Model

MAC is one of the country’s leading owners, operators, and developers of major retail real estate. The company is incorporated as a real estate investment trust, "REIT," and owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. The company has a significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago, and the Metro New York to Washington DC corridor.

In fact, MAC’s retail real estate portfolio is arguably the highest quality in the United States and has continued to improve its fundamental performance even as the “retail apocalypse” has afflicted many of its peer bricks-and-mortar retail landlords.

Since its share price’s fall from all-time highs above $90 in 2015 to ~$40 today, MAC’s average sales per square foot has increased nearly 15% (and increased by 10% in 2018 alone), ABR is up ~8.5%, same-store NOI has increased by nearly 19%, occupancy has remained stable in the very healthy 95-96% range, leasing spreads remain positive at double-digit percentage rates, and occupancy cost has fallen by ~50 basis points as sales per square foot growth has outpaced ABR growth. Finally, the portfolio tenant quality has also improved considerably during that time span as entertainment, dining, and non-apparel retail tenants have taken on an increased presence in MAC’s properties, and its tenant bankruptcy watch list has declined while it has also reduced its department store rental income exposure to 3.7%.

The company has invested heavily in a concept called “Brand Box” which it is using to give it a competitive advantage over fellow retail landlords by enabling MAC properties to offer data analytics and other services to e-tailers looking for a physical presence while also reducing their up-and-running time to three weeks instead of the typical six months.

Its performance over the past five years has kept its properties very competitively positioned alongside fellow A-mall peers such as Simon Property Group (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO) as its sales per square foot, occupancy rate, leasing spreads, and Class-A mall exposure currently rank second and its ABR and property attractiveness (based on 15-mile radius population, median household income, and total available household income) rank first.

All told, Macerich’s high-quality and well-located portfolio gives it a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining high-quality tenants with solid pricing power through its network effect and economies of scale. Regardless of the continued growth in e-commerce at the expense of physical retail stores, the emerging omnichannel and “last mile” concepts in the retail industry will ensure there is always demand for quality retail stores in attractive locations, something that MAC has in spades. As the weaker retail properties close and get redeveloped into other purposes and weaker retailers continue to go out of business, MAC’s competitive positioning and pricing power should only get stronger. Its more attractive anchors and tenants drive higher foot traffic and therefore attract more tenants and higher rents as retailers would much rather neighbor popular stores than dying department stores.

Additionally, its dominant properties also insulate it from competition as it is extremely unlikely that a competing landlord will develop a new retail property near a Macerich property. Furthermore, its attractive mix of retail, dining, service, and entertainment tenants makes it a very efficient one-stop experience for shoppers and people going out for date nights and other recreational outings. When combined with their location in densely populated and high-income regions, these properties have the potential to generate a high amount of sales and foot traffic for retailers, adding an advertising/brand awareness element to their value proposition for prospective tenants.

Recent Results

Q4 results were strong for MAC. Sales per square foot were up 10.0%, driven by 15.3% growth from the unconsolidated portfolio while the consolidated portfolio still grew by 4.8%. Clearly MAC properties are weathering the “retail apocalypse” well. Meanwhile occupancy costs declined to 12.4%, the lowest point in at least six years, meaning that MAC’s properties are more competitively positioned than ever. Occupancy also increased by 30 basis points sequentially while re-leasing spreads remain in double digits at 11.1% with average base rent growth of 3.7%. These numbers show that MAC’s pricing power remains strong as well since it is not having to make major rent concessions to retain and attract tenants to fill up its properties.

Growth Outlook

Macerich has been unable to generate meaningful growth in funds from operations per share over the last decade, and recent years have been particularly challenging as the company’s revenue has actually declined. However, much of this decline has been due to property dispositions (over $4 billion worth over the last six years) as well as some bankruptcies to weaker retailers. Looking ahead, we expect Macerich to return to 2% annual FFO/share growth over the next half decade for several reasons.

First, expiring leases over the next three years have lower average ABRs than the current average ABR. Second, management is pretty much done with asset sales. Third, low-margin and unpopular anchors such as Sears, J.C. Penney (JCP), and Macy’s (M) will be replaced with higher-margin attractive tenants as redevelopments get completed.

Finally, MAC is actually developing new properties (Fashion District Philadelphia, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and Los Angeles Premium Outlets).

Fashion District Philadelphia is a complete transformation of an urban retail property in the heart of City Center, which will connect its tenants with millions of commuters, visitors, and upscale residents. This project is a joint venture with PREIT (PEI) to redevelop the 850,000 square foot center in the second largest East Coast MSA, downtown Philadelphia, and the grand opening is planned for September 2019.

Scottsdale Fashion Square is the dominant shopping destination within the Phoenix Valley. The new development will include the creation of an all-new entrance near Neiman Marcus and the addition of new restaurants, including Nobu and Ocean 44, along with a fitness center in an 80,000 square foot expansion that will elevate and enhance the shopper experience at this already iconic shopping destination. A flagship Apple Store, and an industry leading co-working concept, are also recent additions that have significantly boosted the attractiveness of the property. The property already generates sales in excess of $1,100 per square foot and should see even further productivity after the redevelopment projects are completed at the end of this year.

Finally, Los Angeles Premium Outlets is planned to be a 565,000 square foot open air, luxury outlet center in Carson, CA. Located in a dense, high-barrier-to-entry, urban market, the property is ideally situated with 2,500 lineal feet of frontage along the high-traffic Interstate 405 Freeway just 11 miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, with close proximity to numerous other heavily utilized freeway arteries in Los Angeles and no major retail or outlet centers in the area. It is a 50/50 joint venture with Simon Property Group and is expected to open in fall 2021.

Balance Sheet

Unlike many lower-quality mall REITs, MAC has the balance sheet flexibility to complete its redevelopment investments without having to cut its dividend. In fact, the board just raised the dividend at the end of last year, and this year’s FFO/share guidance puts the payout ratio at ~81%, implying that the chances of a cut in the near term are very small.

Of course, this payout ratio does not account for all of the redevelopment CapEx that the company is putting its cash towards. However, the balance sheet flexibility and confidence in the dividend also come from the fact that (1) MAC has ~$1 billion in liquidity between annual free cash flow, line of credit availability, and cash on hand and (2) with its huge sales per square foot and attractive locations, MAC has an extremely attractive portfolio with capabilities offered through its Brand Box program that make it appealing to retailers, e-tailers, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use tenants of all stripes that it can encumber as necessary on attractive terms to bridge any potential cash flow gaps until its redevelopments are completed. MAC can also sell JV stakes in its properties at very attractive cap rates if it wants to keep leverage down as it redevelops.

Though its debt to EBITDA is higher than SPG’s, MAC’s leverage ratio is still considerably lower than TCO’s and PEI’s, and its debt to capital and debt to assets are both the lowest among all mall REITs. Finally, it has a well-balanced debt maturity profile, putting it at minimal liquidity risk.

Risks

Continued e-commerce growth is obviously one of the primary risks facing MAC today. The fact that the U.S. is significantly over-retailed on a square foot per capita basis relative to other developed countries only magnifies this risk. However, MAC’s superior market positioning, strategic dispositions and redevelopments, and sustained robust performance in the face of this industry transition give us confidence that its properties will survive and thrive as retail continues to change.

Recession is also a risk given the significant impact it had on the business during the 2008-2009 period. However, we believe that MAC’s flexible balance sheet options and portfolio quality will enable it to weather a moderate recession fairly well and still yield strong, long-term total returns to patient investors.

Valuation

MAC’s dividend is at the highest level it has been in years (and double where it has typically been over the past seven years) while its share price is at levels not seen since 2010 (and less than half of its peak back in 2015).

Furthermore, MAC is currently trading at a steep discount to its historical P/FFO level (~11x v. 16.4x 10-year average and all-time high above 20x). This compares to TCO (which has more leverage and similar quality assets), which trades at ~14x FFO.

Additionally, according to SNL, it trades at a discount to NAV above 30% and trades at less than half what it did back in 2015 when real estate giant SPG offered $95.5 per share for the entire company (which was ultimately rejected by MAC's management claiming that it did not fully represent the value of the company).

Dividend Analysis

MAC cut its dividend substantially during the past recession, but has grown it for eight years in a row since (including 2019). While the dividend has grown, FFO/share has not over the past several years. As a result, the payout ratio has increased from 67.4% in 2016 to an expected 83.6% this year. While this is still fairly safe coverage and the dividend should be fine given the company’s healthy liquidity and quality pool of unencumbered properties, if another severe recession hits in the near future, the dividend could be at risk. However, if the economy remains solid and the company can return to FFO/share growth in the near future, dividend growth should continue.

Conclusion

MAC has stable cash flows with highly visible growth potential. The improved quality of its portfolio, achieved through the disposition and development process, positions the company well for the coming years despite the expected continued shift towards e-commerce. Meanwhile, its share trade at record low valuations given the level of the growing dividend and high quality of its properties. Given its low-single-digit FFO/share growth outlook, 7.34% dividend yield, and expected valuation multiple expansion as the company returns to growth, MAC should be able to generate annualized total returns in the mid-teens over the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.