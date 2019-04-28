XLF Weekly: Pullback Early Week To 27.14s Before Price Discovery Higher To 27.72s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF's price action.

As noted in last week's XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher. This primary expectation did play out after a pullback to key demand where buying interest emerged, driving price higher to 27.72s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 27.70s.

NinjaTrader

21-26 April 2019:

This week saw a minor pullback in Monday's auction as last Thursday's late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 27.14s, at key demand into Tuesday's auction. Buying interest emerged, 27.16s/27.21s, as balance developed, 27.14s-27.52s, through Wednesday's auction.

Buying interest emerged early in Thursday's trade, 27.22s, near the balance low before price discovery higher ensued. Buying interest emerged, 27.48s-27.51s, at key resistance as minor probe higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 27.56s, ahead of Thursday's close. Selling interest emerged, 27.48s-27.46s, into Thursday's close. A minor probe lower developed in Friday's auction to 27.41s where a buy excess developed, driving price higher as Thursday's late sellers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery higher developed in Friday's trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 27.72s, settling at 27.70s.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw balance development early week above key demand before buying interest drove price higher to 27.72s, forming a structural unsecured high. Within the broader context, this week's price discovery higher continues the buy-side phase as the market challenges the upper bound of the larger key supply area, 25s-27.50s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week's auction will center upon market response to this week's unsecured high, 27.72s. Sell-side failure at this resistance area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 27.90s-28.35s/28.75s-29s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this resistance area will target key demand clusters below, 27.10s-26.90s/26.50s-26.10s, respectively. The highest probability path based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate-term bias (3-6 month) is now potentially shifting buy-side with acceptance above 27.47s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support. Following a period of consolidation in both the broad market and financials' sentiment, financials' sentiment has begun trending higher once again. While not yet at extreme optimism, current key supply, 25s-27.50s, is the first area of real challenge for the buy-side.

StockCharts

Given the resumption in sentiment trend higher and confirming data within the associated derivative (the XLF sector futures contract), XLF will likely see price discovery beyond key supply, 25s-27.50s, in the intermediate term (3-6 months), before levels of extreme bullish sentiment and leveraged capital positioning are present.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.