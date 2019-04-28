JFR: Senior Loan CEF With Fully Covered 7.69% Yield At A -12.21% Discount

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers one month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

In our latest monthly "The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report", the Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) emerged as the top-ranked "high-high-low" D x Y x Z fund. It closed yesterday with a discount of -12.21%, a one-year z-score of -1.0, and a yield of 7.69%.

JFR is classified as a senior loan fund by CEFConnect. It holds $670 million in AUM and was incepted in March 2004. It uses 38% leverage and charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.37%. The expense ratio charged is below average for the peer group (1.64%).

According to JFR's website:

The fund seeks to achieve a high level of current income by investing in a portfolio of adjustable rate senior loans and other debt instruments. At least 80% of its managed assets will consist of adjustable rate loans; at least 65% of these must be senior loans secured by specific collateral. Other loans may include unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans. The fund uses leverage.

Portfolio

Some key fund characteristics are shown below. The fund holds 356 securities, with an average bond price of $93.76. 19.38% of the holdings are foreign, and the duration is only 0.68 years, which we should expect for a senior loan fund.

(Source: Nuveen)

In terms of portfolio, the fund holds 86.4% in senior loans and also has a small allocation of 9.3% to corporate bonds. Overall, JFR is a fairly standard loan fund.

(Source: Nuveen)

As expected, the majority of the holdings are in non-investment-grade securities, with only 15.1% in BBB issues, the lowest rung of the investment-grade ladder.

(Source: Nuveen)

The top industries are media (10.8%), hotels and restaurants (9.9%), and software (8.5%).

(Source: Nuveen)

Valuation

Valuation-wise, the current discount of -12.23% is significantly wider than the one-, three- and five-year averages of -9.83%, -5.02% and -6.73% respectively. Hence, JFR is attractively priced relative to its historical average. However, the one-year z-score of -1.0 suggests that it isn't extremely underpriced.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Distribution

In terms of distribution, JFR yielded 7.64% at market price and 6.73% NAV at yesterday's prices, with 100% coverage. The fund managers appear to wish to closely align distributions with earnings. Over the last year alone, the monthly distribution rate has changed three times ($0.062 --> $0.0575 --> $0.0600 --> $0.0615).

(Source: CEFConnect)

Performance

In terms of performance, JFR trails the peer group over one-, three- and five-year time frames, although it leads at 10 years. Specifically, it ranked 16th out of 29 funds over one year, 16th out of 25 funds over three years, 20th out of 25 funds over five years, and 5th out of 16 funds over 10 years.

(Source: CEFConnect)

We can see that the fund's share price and NAV have not yet quite recovered from the damage inflicted to it during last December's mini-credit crisis event.

Data by YCharts

Here's the full senior loan CEF peer group for your perusal. Funds are arranged in order of decreasing one-year NAV performance.

Overall, JFR is about as standard as they come in terms of senior loan funds. The low expense ratio and currently attractive pricing are somewhat offset by the underperformance of the fund vs. the peer group over one-, three- and five-year averages. Not a fund to get especially excited about either way right now, in my opinion. Instead, consider the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC), the third-ranked D x Y x Z "high-high-low" fund. ARDC has a peer group-leading +3.51% NAV return over the last year, coupled with a -13.03% discount, -0.6 z-score, and 8.67% yield on 105% coverage. We own ARDC in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio.

We're currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews. SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.