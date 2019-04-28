Is Verizon A Utility On Steroids?

Verizon's Stock

Verizon’s (VZ) growth projection, while higher than expected, is unexciting at about four percent for 2019. Cost reductions and a slight improvement in sales resulted in conservative guidance. In the last 12 months, the stock price increased 12%. It has a P/E of 12, compared to the S&P 500 index P/E of 22, and a 4.1% dividend. It is a safe, less regulated utility with upside from the completion of the 5G network in 2021. This should lead to a reduction in costs and improved revenue. It is a buy.

The Verizon Business

The first-quarter financials are summarized below:

Wireless is two-thirds of the sales but ninety percent of EBITDA. Total revenue and EBITDA increased by 1% each, but the picture is brighter than that. Wireless revenue increased by 3.7% and wireless service increased by 4.4%. EBITDA was reduced by accounting changes. Without the accounting changes, it increased by 3.7%. Employment decreased by 10%, mostly in the legacy wired phone and cable businesses, but the full savings will not appear until the third quarter. Verizon will be able to lower costs from ten thousand fewer employees. Verizon is targeting cost reductions of ten billion dollars from 2018 to 2021.

Wireline is the declining wired phone and cable. Also included in the group is Fios, an innovative fiber optic link direct to the home, which provides internet, cable and telephone service. The cable volume is declining and the cable connections decreased fifty three thousand units, while Internet service increased by fifty two thousand. Fios revenue increased but not by enough to offset the declining landline and cable business.

Yahoo and AOL are brands in Verizon Media, but the content is poor. Last year, Verizon wrote down $4.6 billion of acquired goodwill in Media. Verizon now expects to be almost all a telecommunications network company. Content will largely be bought from outside. The Media business generated $1.8 billion in revenue, down seven percent from the prior year. No income data was provided for obvious reasons. Verizon will continue to work this business.

Part of the reason for the low price earnings is the disappointing results in the media business acquisition and the high debt level resulting from the buyout of their former partner. Verizon’s debt is 2.1 times EBITDA. This is down from the prior-year ratio of 2.3 times EBITDA. The principle use of cash is capital spending which is expected to be between 17 and 18 billion dollars in 2019. The next large usage is the dividend. Leftover cash is used to lower debt, and it is likely that Verizon’s credit rating will improve, which will lower interest costs.

5G Network

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg opened the earnings call stating “as the 5G mobility era begins”. Verizon has the world’s first 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis. However, service is limited to select neighborhoods in both cities. The 5G phone they use is operating on 4G much of the time. In May, Verizon will switch to Samsung 10 5G which meets global standards for 5G. This phone costs $1,300 with a premium service fee up to ten dollars a month. The advantage of the 5G is high speed – up to 300 Mbits. This higher speed allows faster responses that are important for games and videos. However, the problems of the network have not been ironed out at this stage and there is work to do to make this a viable reliable system. This 5G test has no impact on Verizon’s profits.

Verizon named the next twenty cities that will get 5G service in the second half of this year. They expect the US network to be completed in 2021. By that time, there will be a larger competitive selection of phones in addition to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Motorola and LG are producing models. Now that Apple (AAPL) has reached an agreement with Qualcomm (QCOM), it could have 5G models in 2020.

5G can provide mobile internet and it could compete with wired internet services. Once the 5G network is completed, new applications will develop. A slower speed 100 Mbits system may provide most of the advantage at lower cost. Verizon has charged a premium price because of the quality of its network. For that reason, it is almost forced to be the leader in 5G, to keep its image as the high quality network.

Conclusions

Verizon is on two tracks. The first track is the current operation that should see gains as the accounting standards no longer lower earnings comparisons and their cost reduction efforts under the program to save ten billion dollars by 2021. Competitors are also reducing costs. Therefore, it is unclear how much of the productivity gains Verizon will be able to keep. The second track is 5G. Verizon has no unique 5G phones or network equipment. 5G will expand mobile usage with more applications, but the value of these applications is unclear. 5G will result in higher mobile usage, but it is unlikely to increase demand for phones in this maturing market. A low P/E ratio and a leading market share make Verizon a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.