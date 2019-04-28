Walmart Stock Is Overpriced, But Worth Keeping A Lookout For A Better Entry Point

As I pointed out on many occasions in the past year or so, I feel that time has come to start shifting one's portfolio towards stocks that are more resilient in the face of a coming economic downturn. Some of the classical defensive stocks that one thinks of when thinking of battening down the hatches are consumer staples, such as Kraft Heinz (KHC), which I already covered and bought. This one in particular turned out to be anything but a safe haven, given its particular problems. I also identified less conventional safe haven stocks I own, such as Cameco (CCJ), which can also be considered to be a safe haven due to the non-cyclical nature of the uranium market. In other words, it does not necessarily move down together with the global economy. I believe Walmart (WMT) is also one such candidate, which is less than conventional given that it is a retailer, therefore can be considered to be cyclical. While retailers may not come to mind when thinking of a defensive stock, I believe that Walmart may actually benefit from the coming economic slowdown. If we take a step back to contemplate the likely nature of the next economic downturn, and then think of Walmart's business model, it may be easy to conclude that this may be one of the best safe haven stocks one could own going into the next global economic downturn, whenever it will arrive. The only problem is that it is currently massively overvalued.

Walmart continues to post solid results in some respects, but razor-thin profit margins are becoming worrisome

With revenues of $510.3 billion for fiscal year 2019, which was a 2.9% improvement on the previous year, it speaks to just how big of a giant this company is. Net earnings of $6.7 billion suggests that profit margins continue to get thinner. It was yet another decline, this time of 32.4% compared with the previous year. Given how thin those margins have now become, it should come as no surprise that the percentage drop was so steep. Profits only make up 1.3% of revenue, meaning that a few tenths of a percentage point change either way can lead to a huge change in profits from one year to the next.

Data source: Walmart

As we can see, there is a definite trend of narrowing profit margins, which is not only a Walmart-specific problem, but rather a years-long trend within the retail industry. It is important to keep in mind the fact that this is a longer-term trend of retailers generally facing hardship. We are seeing more and more store closures everywhere we look within our own neighborhoods, therefore this trend we are seeing in Walmart's profits should not come as a surprise. This negative trend within the retail industry should stop once enough weaker retailers will be weeded out.

Walmart currently overvalued

There may be many ways to justify Walmart's current stock price and valuation. Its stock is higher at this moment by over 15% compared with the highest point it reached at any point in 2015, despite the profits chart above suggesting that perhaps the opposite should have happened. We should keep in mind that this is in part due to the stock markets having a pretty strong run since then. In fact, Walmart is lagging the overall market since 2015. The Dow Jones index is currently about 45% higher compared with its highest point in 2015. Within this context, Walmart's own rise may not seem all that dramatic, or out of step with overall trends.

When looking at other indicators, however, it does seem that Walmart has gotten way ahead of the overall market trends.

Source: Macrotrends

As we can see, a combination of rising share prices and declining EPS makes its current valuation rich, even by today's market standards, where pretty much the whole market seems a bit rich. Needless to say that this is not an ideal entry point for this company's stock.

Worth keeping an eye out for a good entry point

Despite the declining profitability trend in this company, I think this may be a company to watch as we will eventually go into another global economic downturn. It goes without saying that Walmart's stock would have to decline significantly before one could seriously think of deciding on investing. At the same time, we should not ignore the potential this stock has to thrive within what more and more investors see as hard times ahead for the global economy, therefore the stock market. In fact, Walmart could be a net beneficiary of an economic downturn. The way I see it, the resulting drop in consumer confidence should trigger an increase in consumer interest in shopping at Walmart, which built itself a solid reputation as a low-cost retailer. If consumers will increasingly feel the need to save money, Walmart will undoubtedly become a popular destination. The increase in consumer traffic may even make up for existing regular consumers cutting back in response to economic hardship.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank Of St.Louis

As we can see from the chart, consumer confidence seems to have stagnated, and some early signs that it is ready to capitulate may be evident from the data recorded in the past few months. This may be one of the first signs that things may be moving into Walmart's favor in relation to most other retailers.

If one stops to ponder the likely nature of the next global economic downturn, it may become even more obvious why Walmart may be an excellent investment choice in coming years. In the aftermath of the next economic downturn, there will be almost none of the drivers that brought us out of the last economic crisis to pull us out as they did the last time around. There will be no massive Chinese fiscal stimulus, or the deficit spending increase we saw here in the US and to some extent in Europe and elsewhere. The world's major central banks are also more or less still in stimulus mode, or freshly out of it, with little room to even come close to repeating the stimulus programs that we saw unleashed a decade ago. The inevitable conclusion must therefore be that following the next economic downturn, we will mostly experience a recovery that may seem more like stagnation to most people.

An increasingly dispirited and insecure consumer will become the indisputable advantage of low-cost Walmart, in relation to most other major retailers. Today may not be the best time to buy this stock, given that it is significantly overpriced, while we may still see some quarters or even a few years of declining profit margins. But perhaps it might become a great opportunity into a downturn, or out of it, in the early stages of a recovery. That is, only if the price will be right.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC, CCJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.