Mayville Engineering IPO: Positive FCF And Growing EBITDA

Using 6x-8x EBITDA, the total enterprise value of Mayville Engineering should be equal to $342-$456 million. With this said, if the company can raise enough money to pay all its debt, the total enterprise value should be more significant.

With EBITDA growth of 38% and positive and stable FCF, Mayville Engineering (MEC) will most likely attract the attention of value investors. Taking into account the total amount of debt, which is not small, Mayville should sell close to 6x-8x EBITDA. If the company can raise a substantial amount of proceeds to pay its debt, its EV/EBITDA ratio should decrease. However, with the current financial risk, investors should not spend a lot more. With these features in mind and taking into account the 2018 FCF of $18.9 million, private equity analysts should review this name. Perhaps they can manage to create a deal to transform Mayville Engineering.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 1945, Mayville Engineering is a manufacturing partner offering a wide range of tooling, coating, production fabrication, assembly, and aftermarket components.

The company’s clients operate in different industries, including the automotive sector, construction, agriculture, and military among others. The prospectus mentions long-lasting contracts with blue-chip companies, which the market will most likely appreciate. Clients contact Mayville for its technical know-how accumulated through many years in the industry. Besides, keep in mind the following lines about the size of Mayville Engineering:

According to The Fabricator, we have been ranked as the largest fabricator in the United States for the past eight years in a row (2011 – 2018). We are more than two times the size of our next largest competitor, based on The Fabricator’s projections for 2018 revenue for metal fabricating companies. Source: Prospectus

Source: The Fabricator

Mayville Engineering offers a wide range of capabilities including laser cutting, metal stamping, and roll forming among others. Also, the company offers different solutions to clients, such as prototyping, design, and engineering for manufacturing. The image below was taken from the company’s website:

Source: Company’s Website

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, with an asset/liability ratio of 1.35x, the company’s financial situation appears to be stable. With that, investors will likely assess the total amount of financial debt and the cash in hand because the financial situation may get worse in the future.

With only $3 million in cash before the IPO, the company does not own a large amount of liquidity. Mayville's most valuable assets are property plant and equipment worth $123 million, intangible assets worth $82 million, and goodwill worth $69 million. Investors should understand clearly that these assets cannot be sold quickly in order to obtain liquidity. See more details in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, in 2018, the total amount of financial debt was $179 million. It is worrying as the amount of cash in hand is not sufficient to pay the debt. See a list of liabilities in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Taking into account the total amount of financial obligations, what matters is when the company should pay the debt. As shown in the image below, shareholders may not worry in 2020 and 2021. However, in 2022 and 2023, the company should pay a total of $148 million. See below more details on the total amount of contractual obligations:

Source: Prospectus

Positive Free Cash Flow

Value investors will probably appreciate that FCF was positive in 2018 and 2017. Last year, FCF amounted to $18.9 million, and the CFO was equal to $36.7 million. In 2017, the company reported the FCF of $19.5 million. With stable free cash flow, Mayville Engineering should interest most private equity firms. The cash flow statement is shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement: Operating Margin Equals 6%

In 2018, net sales increased by 13% amounting to $354 million. It is an impressive revenue growth for a company founded in 1945. Old entities usually don’t report revenues growth. With that, the net income is small, equal to $5.2 million and $17.9 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Note that the operating margin is also tiny. It was equal to only 6% in 2018. See below for more details on the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

With that about the income statement, Mayville Engineering reported a favorable 11.8% EBITDA margin, EBITDA of $41.8 million, and EBITDA growth of 38%. See below for more details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

Shareholders

The list of shareholders is not that positive as no well-known institutional investors acquired shares before the IPO. It is likely that investors would wonder why the company did not sell shares to other investors before going public. The table below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The market may not appreciate the expected use of proceeds. While Mayville plans to use the money for general corporate purposes, it also expects to repay debt. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

We intend to use these net proceeds to repay our outstanding indebtedness (which may include setting funds aside in a deferred compensation trust to cover part or all of our deferred compensation obligations) and for general corporate purposes (which may include future acquisitions). We are continuously reviewing possible acquisitions, however, as of the date of this prospectus, we have no current plan or agreements in place with respect to any future acquisitions. Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

Most companies competing with Mayville Engineering are private. The list of peers shown below includes Andersen Industries, Kapco, Ru-Mar, ATACO Steel Products, Weco, Dimic Steel, and Julien. Owler provided the image below showing the company's peers:

Source: Owler

Other metal fabrication stocks trade at 4.2x-22x TTM EBITDA with EBITDA margin of 6.3% to 15% and Debt/EBITDA of 0.08x-2.7x. See below more details on the valuation of competitors of Mayville Engineering:

Source: Ycharts

Taking into account the amount of debt of Mayville Engineering, the company cannot trade at more than 6x-8x EBITDA. It is appealing that the EBITDA margin of Mayville is more significant than that of most competitors. However, the financial risk appears to be too elevated to pay more for the shares.

In 2018, Mayville reported EBITDA of $41.8 million and EBITDA growth of 38%. Taking into account these figures, forward EBITDA of $57 million is reasonable. Using 6x-8x EBITDA, the total enterprise value of Mayville Engineering should be equal to $342-$456 million. With this said, if the company can raise enough money to pay all its debt, the total enterprise value should be more significant.

Investors should remember that in 2022 and 2023, Mayville Engineering should pay a total of $148 million. With this in mind, if the company cannot raise adequate money to pay its debt, the EV/EBITDA ratio may decline from now until 2022-2023.

Conclusion

While some metal fabrication stocks sell at 22x TTM EBITDA, Mayville Engineering cannot trade so high. The main issue is the company’s financial risk and contractual obligations payable in 2022 and 2023. Taking into account the financial debt before the IPO, Mayville should trade close to 6x-8x EBITDA. With that, if Mayville can receive enough money to reduce its financial debt, the EV/EBITDA ratio should increase. Concerning the cash flow, value investors should appreciate the 2018 FCF of $19.5 million. Private equity analysts and the analysts making DCF models should enjoy this feature.

