Wix.Com: Break-Even Is Likely A Question Of Time

Investment Thesis

Over the last three years, shares of Wix.com (WIX), a website development platform, have been gradually appreciating. This is likely a result of strong sales growth, proving the company’s business concept is sound. Even though the company has struggled so far to translate this success into its bottom line, financial statement analysis suggests Wix is likely to break-even as soon as it manages to take control over its costs of goods sold.

Corporate profile

Wix.com is a web development platform facilitating businesses to create and run online presentations and various tools such as reservation and scheduling apps, online stores and other. The company has currently a little over 2000 employees in offices all over the world such as Tel-Aviv, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Kiev, Vilnius or Berlin. The majority of the company’s revenue (~83 percent) comes from one year+ subscriptions services such as web hosting and domain parking, whilst the rest comes from short term deals which represent around a third of the volume of all new subscriptions. Over the last 8 years, the company’s revenue base has become substantially more diversified, with a greater proportion of revenues coming from Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Source: Wix.com 2018 Q4 earnings presentation

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the quarterly earnings call, the company’s management reiterated the company's vision to 'enable everyone to create their dreams online' and provided revenue guidance of 25-26 percent for the next year. Besides this qualitative outlook, the management also discussed its strategy for the upcoming quarters which was indicated to evolve primarily around entering new markets and expanding its current product offerings (with possible removal of the lowest-priced packages). In the past quarter, the company benefited primarily from churn minimizing efforts, investing in the 'go to market' segment and increasing demand from web agencies.

Firm revenue growth amid red yet improving bottom line

A closer look at the company’s financials reveals that the company has already managed to proof its business concept and is likely soon to prove its competence. Despite negative operating earnings this year, Wix’s EBIT Margin has been gradually improving. As the company’s SG&A expenses as a percentage of annual revenues have been on a decline, it seems the best possible way to break-even will be through taking control over the COGS (or cost of revenues), which according to Wix's latest 2018 10-K report, include items such as bandwidth, hosting, customer support software solutions and call center costs, along with domain name registration costs, share-based compensation, personnel and other related overhead costs.

So how much is Wix.com approximately worth?

In the light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, I estimate Wix's shares to offer a positive return potential (with an expected 3-4 year annualized rate of return potential between -11 and +40 percent). According to my model assuming 40 percent annual revenue growth decreasing by 5 percent each year, 49.9 million shares outstanding diluting at 5.9 percent annual rate and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 6x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover around $178 USD.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key company-specific risks

If the company fails to retain and attract new users and grow premium subscriptions at a sufficient rate, its future prospects may be negatively affected.

If the company’s marketing and selling activities fail to generate enough traffic to the company’s website, the company’s financial results and operations may be adversely affected.

A decrease in renewal rates of the company’s existing premium subscription could negatively impact collections and revenues, resulting in delayed or lower than forecasted profitability.

If the company fails to maintain its reputation and enhance its brand, its business may be materially adversely affected.

If the company fails to develop and introduce new products and keep up with the rapid technological changes in the industry, its financial results may be harmed.

The company is subject to varied data protection laws and regulations which create obligations as well as risks of failing to comply with these laws.

If the company fails to maintain a consistently high level of customer service, brand, financial results, its business may be harmed.

With international presence and operations, the company is exposed to non-negligible foreign exchange currency risk.

If third parties fail to deliver service and solutions they promised in a timely fashion, the company may incur operating difficulties and face harmful consequences.

If new competitors emerge, the company’s margins may come under pressure.

The bottom line

To sum up, Wix is a fast-growing innovative web development company, facilitating cost-efficient and accelerated website creation. The company has a healthy focus on growing the first line of its income statement and has been successfully mitigating its losses on the bottom line. At the current pace of improvement, I believe the company is just steps from turning fully into black figures which can help to sustain the stock’s long run momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.