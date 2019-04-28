Turning Points For The Week Of April 22-26

My recession probability is still at 20%, but it's a weak reading. I'll probably drop to 15% if next week's employment report is strong.

The 1Q19 GDP rose due to several one-off factors. The final domestic demand numbers are probable better to use.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction -- to see if we've reached an economic "Turning Point."

General conclusion: I'm keeping my recession probability in the next 6-12 months at 20%. But that's a "weak" 20%. The leading numbers are stronger. The leading employment data is stronger. Leading housing market is softer, but the Fed's more dovish stance should help to stabilize the market. The yield curve is the primary reason for my bearishness and it's improving. The coincidental data is pretty good. The GDP number was odd; a number of one-off occurrences (strong state and local spending; a sharp drop in exports) were responsible for the 3.2% gain. The 2.7% increase in gross domestic purchases is probably a better number to use.

Leading Indicators

This week, there was a large increase in initial unemployment claims (emphasis added):

In the week ending April 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 230,000, an increase of 37,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 192,000 to 193,000. The 4-week moving average was 206,000, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 201,250 to 201,500.

According to the report, there was a large increase in California and Connecticut. Still, the 4-week moving average remains at low levels and is still below its low from last fall:

However, hours worked is still at its lowest level in five years:

Hours are the first employment metric companies cut. It allows them to lower costs without losing key personnel.

While the yield curve has improved, it is still at very narrow levels:

The left chart shows the difference between the 10, 7, and 5-year CMT and the 3-month treasury bill. While the spread has widened over the last few weeks, it is still at very tight levels. The 7, 5, and 3-year/1-year spread remains modestly negative.

Finally, the 10-year/3-month spread has turned modestly positive:

Leading indicators conclusion: there's a decent amount of improvement. The 4-week moving average of initial claims is still low and the yield curve is widening a bit. Overall, things are moving in the right direction.

Coincidental Indicators

This week's big news was the 3.2% increase in 1Q19 GDP. This was an odd report. Let's start with the "guts" of the data: PCE and investment spending.

Two categories of PCE spending -- durable goods (in blue) and non-durable goods (in red) contracted mildly. Only spending on services (in green) increased. This shouldn't be surprising. Auto sales have probably peaked for this cycle and retail sales were down in the first few months of the year. However, retail sales have rebounded and hit a cycle high.

But the data is fine on a Y/Y basis:

Investment continues to be a bit weaker than we'd like: Equipment spending (in blue) barely increased; investment in structures (in green) continues to be weak as well. On IP spending was strong.

But, Y/Y investment spending growth was modest.

In the latest quarter, equipment and structure spending grew at modest rates, but was still positive.

If the "guts" of the report were a bit strange, what accounts for the large increase? For starters, state and local government spending rose 3.9%, probably to compensate for the government shutdown. That's the biggest increase since 1Q16. Imports declined by 3.7%, which is the largest decline in the last four years. I think the better numbers to use are either final sale to domestic purchasers (+2.3%) or gross domestic purchases (+2.7%). Still, either is better than the very weak 1Q readings we've seen for most of this expansion.

Have we dodged a recession? The probability is definitely weaker. However, let's see how next week's jobs market data turns out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.