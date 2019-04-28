MPLX: Strong Balance Sheet And Cash Flow Secure The 8%+ Yield

The balance sheet is conservative with an investment grade rating, while the distribution is covered and currently yields ~8%.

MPLX is well-positioned to capitalize on growth in the Appalachian region. The company is self-funded with strong DCF/unit growth prospects for the foreseeable future.

By Samuel Smith

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a high-yield Master Limited Partnership, or MLP, that is investing heavily in growth projects without issuing new equity and keeping leverage down. While its concentration in the Appalachian region and significant bet on LNG do give the business model some risks, this is offset due to the long term and fixed fee nature of its contracts.

Given its solid balance sheet, stable business model, and future growth prospects, we believe that the market is discounting MPLX units right now.

Business Model

MPLX, LP is a master limited partnership that was formed by the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in 2012. The business operates in two segments: Logistics and Storage – which relates to crude oil and refined petroleum products – and Gathering and Processing – which relates to natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It currently owns a high quality portfolio of assets, including 10,000 miles of crude and refined products pipelines, 62 light product terminals, 56 million barrels of refined product storage capacity, Marine operations that include 20 owned towboats and more than 255 owned and leased barges, 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas gathering capacity, 8.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity, and 610,000 barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity.

MPLX derives the majority of its distributable cash flow, or DCF, from its logistics assets, which operate under 5-10 year contracts on take-or-pay terms, making them very stable in terms of cash flow and commodity-price resistant. The company’s gas gathering contracts are even longer-term at 10-15 years with much of that capacity also under take-or-pay contract terms. As a result, the majority of MPLX’s cash flow is locked in under stable, commodity-resistant long-term contracts.

Additionally, MPLX’s economies of scale and network of strategically located assets give it competitive advantages and combine with its long-term fixed fee contract structure to give it earnings stability. By integrating its asset network, it should unlock further opportunities for value chain capture. This will be facilitated through its nationwide footprint that enables connectivity to key supply sources and demand hubs. Additionally, MPLX’s broader, integrated system increases capability to capture value from market dislocations and the value chain integration enhances profitability and elevates businesses beyond the sum-of-their-parts.

Recent Results

On February 7th, 2019, MPLX released Q4 and full-year 2018 results for the period ending December 1st, 2018. Distributable cash flow for the quarter equaled $701 million ($0.88 per unit) compared to $445 million ($1.09 per unit) in Q4 2017. Note that significant unit issuance caused the per unit numbers to decline, despite showing growth on a company wide basis. However, this unit growth was due to the company buying out its IDR obligation, something which should create value for investors in the long run. Additionally, DCF distribution coverage still remained very conservative at 1.36x, up from 1.26x in 2017.

For the year, MPLX reported $2.78 billion ($3.65 per unit) in DCF, compared to $1.63 billion ($4.20 per unit) in 2017. MPLX ended the quarter with a consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.9x versus 3.6x in the prior-year period. MPLX also provided an outlook for 2019 and 2020. Distributable cash flow is expected to come in at $3.1 billion (~$3.90 per unit) in 2019 and $3.5 billion (~$4.41 per unit without an increased unit count) in 2020. In addition, MPLX said that is does not anticipate needing to issue public equity in 2019 or 2020 to fund growth capital.

Growth Outlook

One of the biggest tailwinds for future DCF/unit growth is the fact that the company is no longer bound by IDRs. As a result, MPLX can now retain enough cash flow to fund an aggressive expansion program for its assets while also not having to worry about returns being substantially diluted. This factor is especially important given the attractive near-term growth outlook for Appalachian gas production, where MPLX’s assets are well positioned to capitalize. MPLX also has a substantial growth runway to developing a significant asset base at the developing NGL market hub in the northeastern United States which could eventually give it NGL exporting capabilities.

This outlook should add additional fuel to the fire already raging in its growth engine. As previously discussed, MPLX recently reported strong results for its final quarter of 2018, with revenue up 58%, net income up 82%, EBITDA up 60%, and DCF up 57%. This continued its streak of reporting strong growth each quarter for the past 3+ years. While unit count grew by 95%, this was primarily due to the buy out of its IDRs, which should save MPLX investors considerable money over the long term and greatly reduce the company’s cost of capital. Additionally, since DCF grew by over 70% for the year, per-unit dilution was minimal. As already mentioned, MPLX does not foresee needing to issue more equity for the foreseeable future, so this unit-holder dilution was likely truly a one-time strategic move by management.

MPLX is investing in several growth projects to capitalize on its attractive growth outlook and expects many of them to come online by the end of 2020. These include the reversal of the Capline pipeline from Illinois to Louisiana, the Omega 1 Expansion and Omega 2 Processing Plant, Sherwood Processing Plant and Fractation, Smithburg Procession Plant, Apollo Processing Plant, Preakness Processing Plant, the Gulf Coast C2+ Fractation, Marceullus/Ultica Rich - and Dry - Gas Gathering, and Western Oklahoma - STACK Rich-Gas and Oil Gathering, among others. Most of these will be coming online this year, producing significant additional DCF/unit growth in the coming years.

This year alone, management expects to retain ~$900 million in DCF which it will use to self fund growth projects. It then expects to use the additional DCF coming online this year to retain a whopping $1.5 billion in 2020. This equates to expected 12.12% DCF growth in 2019 and then 12.82 DCF growth in 2020.

While growth should begin to subside in the years to come following that, this will still produce strong overall growth over the next half decade as we expect DCF/unit to grow by at least 3.5% annually on average over that time frame (accounting for some new equity issuances, though this should decline substantially from recent years).

Balance Sheet

In addition to its impressive growth runway and significant retained cash flow projections, MPLX also boasts a strong balance sheet. Its current leverage ratio remains under 4x (below industry average), it has very strong interest coverage (~6x), has a low average interest rate of 3.6%, and an investment grade credit rating (BBB from S&P).

With ~$3.3 billion as of the end of 2018, a very low cost of debt, and a rapidly growing amount of retained cash flow, MPLX should have all of the liquidity it needs to fund growth projects and grow its distribution without having to issue new equity. While the balance sheet is not as impressive as some of its blue chip peers, it is still more than sufficient to continue supporting strong returns for investors without incurring any significant risks.

Risks

MPLX has pinned a significant portion of its fortunes on the future production levels of the Appalachian region. As a result, weaker-than-expected production volumes could mean significant underperformance and losses for investors.

Additionally, MPLX has a large amount of goodwill and intangible assets (~$3 billion) from its MarkWest merger, which as always, puts a firm at risk of future losses if the expected synergies and benefits of the merger do not materialize.

Finally, future renewals of contracts and their rates, demand for NGLs, interest rate movements, environmental activism, legislation, and regulations, and the growth of renewable energy are all factors that are largely out of MPLX’s control and could have significant impact on its business model in the years to come. While its business model and current situation are quite stable and lower risk, investors should not be lulled into a false sense of safety and equate it with a conservative bond-like investment.

Dividend Analysis

In addition to raising the quarterly distribution for 24 straight quarters, MPLX has a very strong five-year average distribution growth rate (nearly 40%). However, over the last four years, the average distribution growth is a much more realistic, yet still impressive 13.9%. The distribution is also quite safe, with a 1.36x DCF coverage ratio in 2018.

However, in 2019, distribution growth is expected to slow to a mere 1.58% as management is focused on retaining a large amount of cash flow in order to avoid having to issue equity and keep its leverage ratio down while investing in new growth projects. All in all, however, for a company yielding 8% and growing its distribution, the distribution is very safe.

Valuation

Combining its attractive distribution yield with its solid growth outlook and low P/DCF multiple, MPLX looks very undervalued. While MPLX does not lend itself to a nice average historical valuation, especially with both the cash flow per share and share price jumping around significantly in the last seven years, the elimination of the IDRs gives us more clarity on valuing the business.

Given its slightly weaker balance sheet relative to peers Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), 8 to 10 times expected distributable cash flow - implying a 10% to 12.5% shareholder yield - with solid growth prospects is a reasonable starting place for the business securities. Additionally, its distribution yield is considerably higher than EPD’s and MMP’s despite having similar growth prospects.

MPLX warrants a higher valuation multiple. As a result, we think the P/DCF multiple will expand by ~3.5% per year over the next half decade, combining with the 8% yield and 3.5% annual growth to produce ~15% annualized total returns.

Conclusion

MPLX has a very stable and lower risk business model with abundant growth investments underway. Additionally, given its strong balance sheet, abundant liquidity, and self-funding capability, it should be able to drive strong DCF/unit growth with minimal downside risk over the next half decade. Despite these positive qualities, the market is stubbornly valuing the company at a steep discount, with units yielding 12% DCF based on current pricing and 2019 DCF/unit projections, of which the company is paying out 8%. As a result, we believe the units could return ~15% annually over the next half decade, making MPLX a great investment option for income, growth, and value oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.