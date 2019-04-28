Ferrari: Due For A Pit Stop

During what's been a pretty uneventful year for auto manufacturers, Ferrari (RACE) has been the star performer within the group. The stock is up over 45% from its December lows vs. a much less impressive 10% return for its respective industry group. Peers like Toyota (TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) are barely up single digits, and Tesla (TSLA) has been a disaster. While there's no disputing Ferrari has sped to the lead among the group, I believe the stock is getting ahead of itself short-term. The fact that annual earnings are decelerating in combination with revenues is not ideal. I believe this to be a prudent time to take partial profits in the stock where we sit at the $136.00 level.

While the major auto manufacturers group has put up a 30% return since the 2016 lows, Ferrari has been a star performer as it's managed to enjoy a return ten times, at roughly 325%. This exceptional performance is thanks to a powerful earnings trend and consistent double-digit revenue growth. Unfortunately for investors in the stock, the company's growth looks to be tapering off and decelerating on both the top and bottom lines going forward. Ferrari managed to put up average annual earnings per share [EPS] growth of 34% between FY-2015 and FY-2018, but this growth is screeching to a halt since. Fiscal 2019 earnings per share are expected to log only a 3% increase based on current estimates, and FY-2020 EPS growth is expected to come in at 8%. There's no question that this growth is still respectable and any growth is positive, but the first hint of deceleration in a high-growth stock can often be cause for concern. We saw the same thing happen with Facebook (FB) last year, and it ended up being a rocky year for the stock as the stock traded hands from growth investors to value investors and lagged the market significantly.

Below is a look at Facebook's annual earnings per share, and we can see the clear deceleration in growth that wounded the stock medium-term. The company went from high double-digit and triple-digit growth from 2014 through 2017 to low double-digit growth in 2018 and 2019 based on their estimates. This deceleration from high-growth to medium-growth resulted in the stock taking a pounding, and Ferrari's growth is going from medium-growth to low-growth which may result in a similar fate.

Above we can see Facebook's growth in annual EPS, and the trouble it had in 2018 after growth slowed materially. Below we can see Ferrari's annual EPS since 2013, and how growth is also screeching to a halt for FY-2019, with low double-digit growth expected for FY-2020. While the stock has commanded a P/E ratio of 35-40 based on its exceptional growth from 2015 through 2018, the current P/E ratio of 34 is a little based on this projected slowdown.

To better visualize this slowdown, I've built the below chart of Ferrari's annual earnings per share. As we can see, the slope of the earnings trend was powerful and on a steep ascent for 2015 through 2018, but is now slowing as we head towards 2020.

The other problem for Ferrari is in the revenues department. Healthy and sustainable growth in earnings requires consistent top-line growth, and Ferrari has no difficulty maintaining revenue growth from 2017 through the first half of 2018. However, and as we can see from the below table, revenues are now also decelerating going forward which will make it difficult for the company to achieve the steady slope in their earnings trend they enjoyed from 2015 through 2018.

As we can see from the below table I've built of Ferrari's revenues the past two years, the company has gone from seeing low double-digit growth to negative growth in the past two quarters. This is a material deceleration and can often be a red flag for a growth company.

Looking at the below chart of Ferrari's quarterly revenues, we can see that revenues have essentially gone nowhere since Q2 2017 and have just traded in a sideways range during the same period when earnings are up 30%. This suggests that the earnings growth is from cost-cutting measures, rather than the ideal driver for earnings; increasing revenues.

Based on the deceleration in earnings growth and revenue growth, I believe the stock is fairly priced at these levels, and the easy money has been made. This does not mean the stock is a short or an outright sale, but it does suggest that this may be an opportune time to take some profits.

So let's take a look at the technical picture:

As we can see from the below daily chart, the stock has a reasonable amount of supply towards near $140.00, and this has been a spot that sellers have shown up in the past. While it's certainly possible that the stock can get through this level at some point in 2019, it seems unlikely this is going to happen after a near parabolic run off the lows since December.

Moving to the weekly chart, we can see a similar picture. The stock is currently trading in a large base between $95.00 and $150.00 but is starting to see some selling pressure show up in the form of slightly above average volume on the weekly chart. It is entirely possible that the stock could reach prior resistance near $150.00 before backing off, but I would be surprised if sellers did not show up in this area unless this quarter shows a material change in revenue growth.

Finally, looking at a daily chart from a trend following perspective, the stock continues to trend higher above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This suggests that the stock is clearly in an uptrend and that holding the stock is fine, but I do believe it's getting a little ahead of itself short-term. In addition, the stock looks be stalling even as the market continues higher. This suggests that the stock is not a market leader, but instead a market performer at best.

Based on the fact that Ferrari's stock is a little extended short-term and is seeing a slight pick up in downside volume, I believe this is a prudent time for position traders to take partial profits in the stock above $136.00. The company is seeing a material deceleration in revenue growth and earnings growth, and the stock is now closer to fairly valued after its 45% bounce off of its December lows. While I believe higher highs are certainly possible long-term (12-18 months) as earnings will continue to make new highs based on estimates, I think the current valuation is priced close to perfection above $136.00 if 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates stay where they are. A P/E ratio is absolutely warranted for a company putting up annual earnings growth of 20% or higher, but this P/E ratio is a little rich in my opinion for a company with annual earnings growth expected to come down to 5% per year using an average of 2019 and 2020 estimates.

