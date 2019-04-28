This Is Why GDP Will Top 3% This Year

The U.S. first-quarter GDP report was well above expectations but no surprise there. Economic data has not been as bad as feared and expectations for GDP growth had been on the rise. The GDPNow tool shows the Atlanta Fed GDP outlook rising sharply over the last month but even it failed to capture the strength of the economy.

What was surprising about the GDP, for some people, was how strong it actually was. Good GDP was expected but today's number topped the Atlanta Fed's estimate by 0.5% and the blue-chip consensus by nearly 1.0%. Strength was seen in Personal Consumptions Expenditures, Inventory, Exports, and Government Spending. The first three, Personal Consumption, Inventory, and Exports, are hallmarks of strong, sustainable economies.

The Kansas City Federal Reserves Labor Market Conditions Indicator has been indicating a period of +3% growth for some time. The Labor Market Conditions LMCI has accurately predicted every U.S. economic expansion since it was conceived. These periods are marked by average growth above 3.0% with spikes to 5% and higher. I will admit that it has taken a long time for that signal to bear fruit but here we are, coming off a year of 3.0% average quarterly GDP growth and posting a first-quarter +3.0%.

The LMCI has been holding steady over the last two quarters, down this month but up slightly for the past six, and trending at long-term highs. The Momentum Index, I would like to point out, is also trending at long-term highs and rebound sharply after dipping in the previous months. As a whole, the LMCI is showing robust labor market conditions, conditions marked by high job availability across a broad array of industries, declining unemployment, and notable shortages of employees (The Beige Book has made note of these shortages every month for at least a year).

The current outlook for 2019 GDP growth is in the range of 2.5%. For GDP growth to average 2.5%, the economy will have to shrink and that is not at all what the FOMC or anyone else is predicting. The current consensus is for GDP to rebound in the second half and, if that is the case, we could easily see full-year GDP growth top 3% and possibly push 4% if labor trends hold up, and I see no reason why they won't.

The best part is that inflation remains low. The GDP PCE price index came in at a tepid 0.6%, falling from 1.5% in the fourth quarter, with core PCE prices equally low. At the core level, ex-food and gas, PCE prices rose only 1.3% which is well below the FOMC's 2.0% target and down 0.5% from the fourth. The monthly PCE price index delivered with the income and spending data concurs; inflation is running cool and trending down off of a peak.

Basically, we have strong growth with low to no inflation environment. An environment in which the FOMC is not expected to raise rates, what you might call Goldilocks conditions.

Looking at the CME's FedWatch Tool tells the tale on interest rates. The market is currently pricing in about a 70% chance for a rate cut, not a rate hike, and that is likely to change as the year progresses. If next week's NFP is as strong as the GDP then the odds of no-policy-change from the FOMC are likely to increase.

Larry Antonatos hit the nail on the head the other day during Brookfield's quarterly real assets market update when he highlighted risks to the market. While underlying inflation is low and apparently well contained, rising wage inflation is a potential problem that needs to be monitored. Mr. Antonatos is a managing director and portfolio manager with Brookfield's Public Securities group. Brookfield is, of course, a leader in real assets and infrastructure investing with over $350 billion under management.

Wages have been growing at a pace above 2.5% for over two years now and recently spiked to near 3.5%. If wages continue to accelerate or even hold steady at this pace they could easily have a negative impact on corporate profits and the economy. Until then, rising wages are yet another positive sign of economic health. Rising wages are fueling consumer health and that in turn is fueling strength in consumer names, especially consumer discretionary names.

The Conclusion

My conclusion is simple. The economy slowed at the end of last year, due to the trade war and FOMC interest rates, but that slowdown has not had a lingering impact on the economy. First quarter GDP is well above expectation and driven by an array of factors the point to sustainable growth. Other indicators, specifically the Labor Market Conditions Index, support the idea of robust GDP growth so the first quarter results are more the norm than the anomaly. With all this in mind, first quarter GDP at 3.2% and an expected uptick in activity in the second I see no reason why U.S. GDP won't top 3.0% in 2019.

Coming Soon! The Technical Investor! A newsletter where I combine technical analysis with earnings, dividends, and economic analysis to find high probability investments for long-term oriented, growth and income investors. If you want capital gains, income, and income growth this is the newsletter for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,XLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.