Coca-Cola Needs To Get Coffee Right

In its earnings report Coca Cola says it expects to release Coca-Cola Coffee in more than 25 global markets by the end of the year.

Note: All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Sweet and Caffeinated Redemption

This week, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reported better than expected earnings to the delight of investors. The financial results were impressive as net revenues increases 5% in Q1 2019 and organic revenues increased 6%.

One of the more exciting takeaways from the conference call and forward guidance is that Coca Cola is expected to release Coca-Cola Coffee in more than 25 global markets by the end of the year. Coca-Cola is not a complete stranger to the coffee business as we will dive into below. In the past, there have been a few hiccups surrounding Coke's coffee ventures and this time the company going to want to redeem themselves. In this article, we review why this particular coffee venture could be a great fit for the company, what has gone wrong in previous coffee ventures, and how it should positively impact them in the future.

The Keurig Debacle

In the 2014 Coca-Cola acquired approximately 10% of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and partnered in the launch of Keurig’s new cold beverage platform, Keurig Kold. "As part of the original partnership agreement between the two companies, announced in February 2014, Coca-Cola acquired an equity stake that eventually reached about 16 percent of Keurig. In December 2015, Keurig entered into a merger agreement with JAB Holding Company by which JAB acquired Keurig". Source: Keurig KOLD Platform to Be Discontinued

Eventually, due to several issues including cost of the machine and pods, soda trends and hardware issues with the actual machine, Keurig Kold was discontinued in 2016. The price of the machine was over $300 which was considerably expensive when compared to competitors machines. Additionally the Coca Cola pods that were offered for sale provided poor value when considering what the cost of an actual Coke beverage was at retail prices. As noted above, Keurig was eventually sold to JAB in which Coca-Cola netted a gain of approximately $25 million. Although this was a nice profit, it was an operational blunder in entering into this market. Source: Coca-Cola Press Release

Costa Coffee Investment

Coca-Cola has made another sizable coffee investment by purchasing Costa Coffee for $5.1 billion.

Source: Whitbread

The acquisition of Costa Coffe and strategy going forward was touched on in the Q1 2019 earnings press release, "During the quarter, the company completed its acquisition of Costa Ltd., which gives Coca-Cola a significant entry point into hot beverages and a global platform in coffee. In the second quarter, the company will begin to leverage Costa's scalable platform across formats and channels with the introduction of Costa ready-to-drink products."

The Costa transaction is a significant one for Coca-Cola. The company clearly feels that there is room in the market to grow and capture market share from the competition.

Source: Investor Presentation - Proposed Acquisition of Costa Ltd.

Costa has close to 4,000 retail outlets and operates in over 30 countries given Coca-Cola impressive scale immediately. As discussed, below the new Coca Cola coffee and energy drinks can complement Costa Coffee by allowing consumers choice while not deviating outside the Coca Cola family of products. The fact that the brand is already established should lessen the complexities surrounding launching a new brand from both a financial and brand recognition perspective. On the earnings call, the company stated that want to bring Costa ready-to-drink to the market towards the end of the second quarter. From a geographic perspective, Coca-Cola will be doing this in markets where Costa Coffee already has a presence.

What's Next?

On the earnings call, Coca-Cola Chief Executive Officer & Director Chief James Quincey discussed the new launch of Coke coffee “Coke coffee was designed to reach consumers during specific occasions and channels like the mid-afternoon energy slump at work. We've learned from these pilots, and we now plan to launch in more than 25 markets around the world by year-end". The strategy is to capture another occasion to enjoy another Coca-Cola product without detracting away from other Coca-Cola products. The mid afternoon beverage is a specific way that Coca-Cola feels that they can do this. The company is targeting emerging markets to accomplish this. "But in the emerging economies, only a quarter of what they drink is a commercial beverage. So there is still a lot of, in a way, creating of the occasions and connecting of brands and benefits to certain occasions. So there's opportunities to expand categories and to leverage the blurring at the edges". Source Q1 2019 earnings call press release.

Source: Coca-Cola website

By simultaneously being able to offer the Coca-Cola coffee beverage and Costa coffee, the company has an opportunity to penetrate a market segment that they have not fully excelled in. With general trend for sugary drinks declining, coffee offerings provide a perfect fit for Coca-Coca to diversify and effectively hedge some of their core product offerings.

Risks To Consider

There is the obvious risk that the coffee strategy will not be implemented as planned and markets will not be fully captured. By having two coffee type products in addition to Cokes new energy drink, there is a risk of market saturation. This would ultimately impact sales, income and make Coca-Cola re-evaluate their hot beverage strategy.

It can't be overstated just that there is a declining market for Coke as evidenced by developed market soda sales. In addition, it is clear soda consumption has been falling steadily within North American markets based on consumer preferences and general health guidance. Further, rising soda taxes may continue to eat away at profits from the core business of Coca-Cola which could impact its coffee strategy if additional funds or resources are needed to focus on other company priorities.

Takeaway

Coca-Cola needs to take advantage of their brand awareness and scale to execute its coffee strategy. The company does not want to experience repeat of the Keurig Kold transaction from an operational perspective. There is clear optimism from management that there is room in the hot beverage market for Coca-Cola to thrive. If the strategy is executed appropriately, it will ultimately strengthen already strong beverage powerhouse and increase shareholder value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and/or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.