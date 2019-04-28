The Three Tiers Of Net Lease REITs

While no dividend-paying stock is a true "bond alternative," net lease REITs come the closest of all forms of equity. This explains their recent outperformance.

Not many stocks are true "buy-and-hold forever" investments, or at least, not good ones. Companies that manage to maintain strong balance sheets and pay a rising dividend over multiple decades have proven to be the best (perhaps only) market-beating buy-and-hold forevers.

Net lease real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a special class of publicly traded real estate companies. They own various forms of commercial real estate, typically retail, office, restaurant, and industrial, but what distinguishes them are the lease terms. Net leases are typically 10-20 years long in their initial term and involve few landlord responsibilities.

The term "net lease" covers a few different variations of maintenance and financial responsibilities. A plain "net lease" is one in which the tenant handles its own maintenance but the landlord pays for insurance and property taxes. A "NN" or "double net" lease typically has the tenant handle all maintenance inside the building plus insurance and taxes while the landlord is responsible for roof, structure, and parking lot. If the building is located in a larger retail center with a common area agreement, the landlord may or may not be responsible for common area maintenance. A "triple net" lease is one in which the tenant pays for all maintenance, insurance, and taxes associated with the property, though sometimes the lease requires the landlord to initially pay the expenses only to be reimbursed by the tenant later.

An "absolute triple net" property is one in which the landlord bears zero responsibilities, requiring the tenant to pay directly for all maintenance, insurance, and taxes.

While no dividend-paying stock is a true bond alternative, net lease REITs come the closest of any kind of equity. As you can see above, the more "nets" the lease has, the closer the real estate is to being a bond alternative, or at least being treated as such.

This helps explain net lease REITs' recent strong rally:

Data by YCharts

In December of last year, the Federal Reserve raised the overnight rate and communicated that at least two more rate hikes were in the pipeline for 2019. Moreover, they indicated that their balance sheet contraction would continue on "autopilot," which would also effectively raise interest rates. The market interpreted this as bad news for REITs, especially net lease REITs, as they rely heavily on the debt markets to roll over debt and fund growth.

But then, when the Fed said the equivalent of "oh, never mind about all that" in January, REITs celebrated. Interest rates would stay flat and debt could be rolled over at lower rates. Net lease REITs, in particular, soared higher. Due to the long lease terms and relatively high yields, the market is treating net lease REITs much like long duration Treasuries, which have also outperformed over the last five months:

Data by YCharts

Investors also see the global economic slowdown and fear an oncoming recession, which has spurred increased inflows into the net lease REITs. The outperformance of the big three net lease all stars (which we'll highlight shortly) during the Great Recession make them the go-to safe havens for many investors in these uncertain times.

Data by YCharts

The Buy-And-Hold Forevers

Three net lease REITs in particular — Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and W.P. Carey (WPC) — have been around for decades and have been paying steadily growing dividends since going public. National Retail Properties, the patriarch of the net lease REIT family, has been paying quarterly dividends, rising each year like clockwork, since the beginning of Bill Clinton's first presidential term in 1993. Realty Income, the Monthly Dividend Company© (actually copyrighted) and National Retail's slightly younger twin, has been paying monthly and regularly rising dividends since 1994.

W.P. Carey, Realty Income and National Retail's cousin, has been around since 1973 but began trading publicly in 1998. Since then, it has paid a generous and consistently growing dividend. One of the company's guiding principles is, "Investing for the Long Run." In the last ten years, this longterm mindset has paid off for each of these companies. And as we can see, it is when the market fears an oncoming recession that these companies experience the greatest demand for shares (notice the spike in 2016):

Data by YCharts

When investors are afraid, they pile into Treasuries, thus lowering the yield and making the "bond alternative" net lease REITs correspondingly more attractive.

In the wake of the Great Financial Crisis, these three companies remained steady buyers, providing sources of capital during a severely capital-constrained period of time. They each picked up quite a few good deals during this period as well. W.P. Carey, for instance, bought the New York Times office building in New York City. Realty Income acquired 108 new properties in 2008, 16 in 2009, and 186 in 2010.

Over an even longer time period (the last 20 years), through a combination of maintaining strong balance sheets, investing conservatively, and paying regular dividends, these three net lease all stars have absolutely crushed the market:

Data by YCharts

W.P. Carey splits its investments between the U.S. (63%) and Western Europe (35%) and holds a more diverse portfolio of properties compared to its net lease cousins. While Realty Income and National Retail Properties focus mainly on single-tenant retail properties, W.P. Carey believes the United States is "over-retailed" in terms of retail space per capita than Europe. As such, industrial, warehouse, and office properties each make up a larger percentage of W.P. Carey's portfolio than retail.

Source: WPC 2018 Annual Report

While W.P. Carey has since 1999 been the only multinational net lease REIT among the three all-stars, Realty Income has recently dipped its toe in the water of European real estate and has plans to continue expanding in that market.

Ranking the Net Lease REITs

Given the potential for longterm outperformance of net lease REITs, it would be useful to see how they currently stack up against each other.

Brad Thomas, the godfather of REIT investing, recently penned a great article discussing the reasons to own (or not own) each net lease REIT. The following is an attempt to build on and further flesh out Brad's work. Let's look at some important metrics to gauge the relative strength of each REIT in relation to the others.

REIT WALT (Years) Debt-to-EBITDA Cap Rate / WACC Spread Tenant Quality (Inv. Grade) 5-YR FFO Growth (Total) Current Div Yield Div Growth Streak (Years) TTM FFO Payout Ratio O 9.2 5.3x 1.82 51% 40.55% 3.84% 25 84.9% NNN 11.5 4.8x 2.43 Low 57.8% 3.76% 26 74.5% WPC 10.2 5.8x 1.35 28.8% 65.37% 5.23% 21 89.9% STOR ~14 5.8x 3.37 Low 300.6% 3.97% 5 75.1% VER 8.9 5.9x 1.83 41.9% -21.69% 6.63% 0 77.5% SRC 9.6 5.1x 0.9 44% 21.68% 6.08% 0 74.3% ADC 10.2 4.7x 2.44 61% 244.8% 3.29% 7 79.9%

"WALT" is the weighted average remaining lease term. STOR is the winner here, with NNN coming in a handsome second place.

Debt-to-EBITDA is one measurement of a REIT's debt level. ADC wins this matchup, just barely beating out NNN, though none of the REITs are overleveraged. The median debt-to-EBITDA of REITs that did not cut their dividends during the Great Recession, for instance, was 5.67x. For those that did cut their dividends, the median was 7.23x.

The cap rate to weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) spread will be explained shortly.

"Tenant quality" is a measurement of what percentage of the REIT's tenants are rated as investment grade by a ratings agency. While this gives some indication of tenant quality, it can also be a bit deceptive. NNN and STOR, for instance, would claim that they have their own due diligence methods which gives them confidence in the strength of each tenant and property. STOR claims that ~75% of its leases are "investment grade," though this is essentially meaningless since the contracts were not rated by a third party agency.

Among the others, however, ADC wins the trophy for most investment grade, and O comes in second place.

The five-year total FFO growth is also a bit deceiving. VER shows negative FFO growth because the former company, American Realty Capital Properties, was caught cooking the books in 2014. It's empire-building days came to an end, and the company rebranded as Vereit (Latin, veritas ["truth"] + REIT) as it sold a large portion of its properties. Though the new company has settled about a third of the lawsuits against it from its ARCP days, the legal battles still hang over its head and the company has been a net seller the last few years.

ADC and STOR boast significantly larger FFO growth than the others, primarily because of their size. They are much smaller in terms of total assets, and as such it is easier for them to achieve higher growth rates. For their respective sizes, WPC ($13.4 billion) and STOR ($7.5 billion) come out on top in this category.

Considering their relative weakness recently, it's no surprise that SRC and VER lead the pack in highest dividend yields. But considering its relative strength and consistency, WPC deserves some recognition for its attractive yield, although it comes at the cost of a higher payout ratio.

And then, of course, we have a stark contrast between the all stars — O, NNN, and WPC — and the rest of the pack when it comes to dividend growth streaks.

Now what about that spread between cost of capital and cap rate? Net lease REITs primarily make money from the spread between their cost of capital and their properties' capitalization rate (or "cap rate"). The cap rate is the net operating income (NOI) divided by the purchase price of a property or a portfolio of properties.

To calculate the weighted average cost of capital, I first note the company's balance sheet capitalization (I'll use WPC as an example):

Source: WPC Presentation

Next, I'll take the average dividend yield from the previous four years (6.98%) along with the average interest rate on the debt (3.6%) and weigh them according to their capitalization. With this, I come up with a weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) of 5.7%.

The idea behind the WACC is to gauge a company's cost of capital if it was going to purchase a property by tapping capital markets while keeping the same balance between equity and debt.

Then, to calculate the cap rate, I'll divide the annualized NOI ($1.05 billion) by the company's gross assets ($14.9 billion) to come up with an implied cap rate (ICR) of 7.05%. (Or I might just use the average acquisition cap rate of the most recent full year from the company's annual report, if available.)

The higher the spread between the cap rate and the WACC, the better. WPC has a relatively small spread of 1.35.

Let's compare WPC's spread to the WACC/ICR spread of other net lease REITS.

W.P. Carey (WPC):

Cap Rate = 7.05%

WACC = 5.7%

Spread = 1.35

Realty Income (O):

Cap Rate = 6.4%

WACC = 4.58%

Spread = 1.82

National Retail Properties (NNN):

Cap Rate = 6.9%

WACC = 4.47%

Spread = 2.43

STORE Capital (STOR):

Cap Rate = 7.9%

WACC = 4.53%

Spread = 3.37

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC):

Cap Rate = 6.92%

WACC = 6.02%

Spread = 0.9

Vereit Inc. (VER):

Cap Rate = 7.0%

WACC = 5.17%

Spread = 1.83

Agree Realty Corp (ADC):

Cap Rate = 7.0%

WACC = 4.56%

Spread = 2.44

One thing to note about this spread is that it is based on the current cash yield of its properties and does not count the future rent escalations built into most net leases. The weighted average cap rate should rise at a 1-1.5% annual rate over time.

Three Tiers Emerge

Based on the collected data, it seems that there are three distinct tiers of net lease REITs.

The Top Tier consists of the proven all stars: O, NNN, and WPC — the Three Wise Men, if you will. These companies have demonstrated themselves to be shrewd capital allocators over long time periods.

The Mid-Tier consists of two promising but as-yet unproven contenders: STOR and ADC. STOR has grown rapidly, boasts an impressive spread between cost of capital and cap rate, and has certainly been boosted by the Berkshire-Hathaway seal of approval. But its tenant mix is the big unknown. Though it insists that three-fourths of its leases are "investment grade," its tenants are mostly in the lower-middle and middle market space and are largely unrated. Seventeen percent of its portfolio is made up of restaurants — two-thirds of that full service. The next 16% of tenants are in the early childhood education, fitness center, or movie theater spaces. When forced to endure an economic downturn, the strength of these properties will boil down to the strength of the franchisee or corporate guarantee.

Sure, 91% of STOR's portfolio is subject to master leases, but the same could be said for many senior housing and skilled nursing REITs that are struggling right now. As Warren Buffett says, it's only when the tide goes out that we find out who's been swimming naked.

ADC is in a somewhat similar position. It began paying dividends in 1993 but unfortunately had to cut its payout by 22% during the Great Recession. It has steadily transformed its portfolio and balance sheet since then, and at this point, the company appears quite strong. But it is still relatively small in size and offers a very low yield (though a slightly faster dividend growth rate).

The Bottom Shelf net lease REITs consist of those that have struggled in recent years but are working hard to turn their respective ships around — VER and SRC. VER should be free and clear of all lawsuits from its former ARCP days in the next year or so, but it also has a few other (smaller) challenges. First, a larger percentage of its leases are flat (lacking built-in rent escalations) than its peers, which will limit same-store growth. Second, a large portion of its restaurants are still Red Lobster, though it has been working to cut its Red Lobster exposure down to size.

SRC also lifted a burden from its shoulders recently when it spun off its troublesome properties (including bankrupt ShopKo) in a master trust (SMTA). The company is working to liquidate the master trust as quickly as possible, giving itself a maximum of three years but attempting to complete the liquidation much sooner than that. However, it will not be easy to offload unattractive properties, such as those occupied by a bankrupt tenant, so this process will likely take longer than the company would prefer. This still leaves SRC exposed, though somewhat more indirectly, to ShopKo. It also leaves SRC (market cap of $3.5 billion) exposed to SMTA's enormous pile of debt ($2.14 billion).

Takeaway

The net lease all stars — O, NNN, and WPC — make up a large segment of my defensive Galley-ship portfolio and have played a large part in my ability to trounce the market over the past year. But these companies also perform well over long periods of time by sticking to a simple, consistent business model.

The two contenders — STOR and ADC — currently do not offer high enough yields to make them attractive, in my opinion. But they are worth keeping an eye on in the economically troubled years ahead.

The two bottom shelfers — VER and SRC — do offer a higher yield to compensate for their struggles, but that yield has come down since the rising tide has recently lifted all net lease boats. Though I have enjoyed attractive total returns from these since adding in the previous few years on weakness, I will be looking to trim shares opportunistically in the days and weeks ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, NNN, WPC, SRC, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.