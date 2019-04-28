Q1 Results Of Aker BP Disenchanted The Market, But Not Me

On April 26, Norwegian upstream company Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), which I previously covered in January, published its Q1 report. Unfortunately, I can't say that there was a plentitude of improvements that could be genuinely appreciated. The market wanted solid revenue growth, improved EBITDA, operating profit above expectations, considerable EPS, and sizeable free cash flow. Contrarily, Aker BP reported an 8.7% drop in total income, EBITDA decreased by 18%, and EBIT tumbled by 35% QoQ. The reduction in the carrying value of the Ula/Tambar by $68 million backstabbed; that not only pushed IFRS EBIT down but also hammered PBT, which dropped to the lowest level in five quarters; net profit has also taken a hit, as far as the technical impairment was "not deductible for tax purposes" (see p. 2). 96% effective tax rate ruined EPS, which fell 6.3x to only $0.03, the weakest level compared to all four quarters of FY18. Previously, in 4Q18 Aker BP also reported an impairment, but of lesser scale, only $20.2 million.

Indeed, not an inspiring result. The market reacted with a sell-off; on April 26, on the Oslo Stock Exchange, shares fell 6.15% (see chart on the Oslo Børs website). Nevertheless, I do not regard all of the above as an impetus for bears to revive, as bulls still have room to run. Though the market's perception of the report could be justified and understood, I believe a reasonable investor should not consider Q1 figures as harbingers of gloom and instead should prioritize the short-term and medium-term prospects cemented by the Johan Sverdrup oilfield and existing portfolio of other sanctioned projects that will drive Aker BP's production to more than 200 kboepd in FY20 (see p. 21), pushing the market capitalization higher.

The Valhall field. Source: akerbp.com

Q1 production

Despite "reduced gas injection due to compressor motor failure" (see slide 7), which led to lower production at Skarv, total output went slightly up to 158.7 kboepd (compared to 158.6 kboepd in 1Q18 and 155.7 in 4Q18), in-line with 2019 target of 155-160 kboepd. The Valhall area was the principal production driver with a 15.6% increase compared to Q4, spurred by new wells and respectable efficiency. However, higher volumes sold were not enough to offset the impact of lower prices ($63.9 per barrel of oil and $0.24 per standard cubic meter of gas); as a result, petroleum revenues decreased to $858.1 million compared to Q4 revenue of $946.5 million.

At the moment the production costs of Aker BP are quite high, $12.3 per barrel, impacted by high maintenance activity at the Valhall and Ula, but with new oilfields on stream (both sanctioned and non-sanctioned) costs will gradually come down to ~$7 by 2023 (see p.22).

Focus on the long-term prospects, not temporary disappointments

So, there are a few reasons why I do not concur with the market's reaction. First and foremost, Aker BP has not unlocked the value of its most precious asset, the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, one of the five largest fields on the NCS, yet. The company has an 11.5733% interest, Equinor (EQNR) is the operator. First barrels from Phase 1 are expected in 4Q19; the project is, fortunately, on track with no delays, and the FY20 top line will fully reflect the gargantuan impact of the field. I have emphasized that in all my previous coverages and should reiterate it again. Certainly, this year investors should not expect frenetic growth, as the company will start to benefit from the Johan Sverdrup oilfield only in late 2019. On the contrary, they should be prepared that 2019 petroleum revenue will most likely drop to $3.61 billion only to jump to $4.99 billion in FY20 spurred by the Johan Sverdrup and Ærfugl.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from S&P Capital IQ

According to analysts' assumptions, 2019 EPS could also decrease YoY to $1.16 from $1.32 in FY18.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from S&P Capital IQ

However, in 2020-2023 EPS is forecasted to go up consistently and reach $3.09 in FY23.

Cash Flow Analysis

Despite ruined net profit, which disappointed the market, the firm had quite substantial operating cash flow, as the non-cash impairment was added back to IFRS net earnings before tax, and the company actually paid only $105.9 million in taxes compared to $238.7 million (a 96% effective rate) reported on the P&L statement. Net CFFO margin was far above the net margin, equaled whopping 69%; hence, Aker BP had prodigious earnings quality. In Q1, because of robust CF generation, the firm remained FCF-positive despite quite high investments in fixed assets, exploration, and licenses; the company had levered FCF of $79.3 million (after payment for removal and decommissioning of oil fields) and FCF margin of 9.24%, which I regard as a decent and respectable level.

The NOAKA project

An essential matter worth highlighting is that the CEO again mentioned the NOAKA (North of Alvheim Krafla Askja) during the conference, pointing out that "our partner is currently undertaking technical reviews of the PQ concept." I touched upon that important project in the stock coverage published in January. The NOAKA project, which contains 33% of Aker BP's 2C resources, consists of a few appraised discoveries (Askja/Krafla, Frigg, Frigg Gamma/Delta, Frøy, Fulla, Langfjellet, and Rind). The energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie called the project "a game changer for the North Sea." According to the chart on page 21, a sizable portion of Aker BP's production after 2022 depends on the NOAKA. So, the future of the company is dependant on the pace of progress towards FID and first oil.

Valuation

The closest peer of Aker BP the NCS-focused Swedish Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNF, OTCPK:LNDNY) has not presented its Q1 report yet. So, I will update the detailed comparison covering Lundin's Q1 results. Now I should point out that Aker BP's P/E (ttm) of 37.75x on the Oslo Stock Exchange is still considerably above the Norwegian market median of 13.4x, and also above the US median P/E of 18.28x. The primary culprits are low trailing twelve months EPS ($0.88 vs. FY18 EPS of $1.32), suppressed by high taxes, and incorporated high-growth prospects, which persuade investors to pay more per every dollar of profits. At the moment P/S (ttm) of the company equals 3.3x; with no changes in the ratio, the firm could be valued ~$16.39 billion in 2021 (a 37% upside from the current market cap of $11.96 billion) assuming that Aker BP will reach petroleum revenue of $4,993 million anticipated by analysts who expect the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 and Ærfugl to prop up sales.

Final thoughts

Despite a few Q1 disappointments, Aker BP remains an attractive oil player with a generous dividend and prodigious growth prospects. Apart from that, in March, the firm made the Froskelår discovery (gross volume of 60-130 mmboe) and again proved itself as a competent and successful wildcatter; so, the long-term organic growth might be even more robust. After the earnings announcement, the market capitalization was hammered. However, it's utter nonsense to focus on temporary profit drop caused by higher taxes and neglect the long-term prospects. I reiterate my bullish outlook considering that in FY20 the company will benefit from first oil from the Johan Sverdrup, while the non-sanctioned projects will secure production growth up to 300 kboepd by 2023 (the NOAKA can boost it to ~400 kboepd in 2023 and ~500 kboepd in 2025).

So, the firm has a bright and prosperous future secured by lucrative operations in the North Sea. What is more, in 2019, Aker BP will return $750 million to shareholders in the form of dividends; most importantly, each year it will add $100 million until 2023 when shareholder rewards will amount to $1.15 billion (see p. 11 of the presentation); now it has a ~6.27% dividend yield with the potential to reach more than 8% by 2023.

The risk investors should keep in mind is that the market might be concerned with the lackluster progress of the NOAKA project. It is not entirely evident if the share price currently reflects it, yet, I believe that protracted delay can cause investors to raise concerns. Also, Brent price gyrations are of great importance, as the oil market sentiment and share price performance of upstream companies are inextricably linked.

Note: Because of unsatisfying liquidity, ADR performance does not reflect the ordinary share price dynamics precisely. If one considers going long, the Oslo Stock Exchange will be a better choice. The company's ticker is AKERBP.

