Dividend Increases: April 22-26, 2019 (Part 1: Industrials And Financials)

Part 1 of this article covers dividend increases announced for stocks in the Industrials and Financials sectors.

I like monitoring dividend increase announcements to identify candidates for further analysis and to update my portfolio's projected annual dividend income.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the past week, 27 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table presents a summary of dividend increases announced for stocks in the Industrials and Financials sectors. See Part 2 of this article for coverage of the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Webster Financial (WBS)

WBS is a bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company provides commercial, small business and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, and trust and investment services. WBS was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The board of directors of WBS has declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share. The new dividend is 21.21% above the prior dividend of 33¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on May 20 to shareholders of record on May 6, with an ex-dividend date of May 3.

Evercore (EVR)

EVR is an independent investment banking advisory firm that provides advisory services to prominent multinational corporations on significant mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and other strategic corporate transactions. The company also has a successful investment management business. EVR was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 16.00% to 58¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is May 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 14 to shareholders of record on May 31.

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

PH is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision-engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. Customers include original equipment manufacturers and end users in industries such as manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, and equipment industries. PH was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 88¢ per share, an increase of 15.79% over the prior quarterly dividend. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 9, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 7.

Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

UFPI, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company primarily sells its products under the ProWood, Deckorators, and UFP-Edge names. It serves retail, industrial, and construction markets. UFPI was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The board of directors of UFPI has declared a semi-annual dividend of 20¢ per share. The new dividend is 11.11% above the prior dividend of 18¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 30, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 15.

WSFS Financial (WSFS)

WSFS operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. WSFS was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recently, WSFS increased its quarterly dividend by 9.09% to 12¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is May 8 and the dividend will be paid on May 23 to shareholders of record on May 9.

Home Bancshares (HOMB)

HOMB operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company operates in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, and New York City. HOMB was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 8.33% to 13¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 5 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, AMP, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. AMP was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005.

The board of directors of AMP has declared a quarterly dividend of 97¢ per share. The new dividend is 7.78% above the prior dividend of 90¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record on May 6. The ex-dividend date is May 3.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

SASR operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC markets. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. SASR was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Recently, SASR increased its quarterly dividend by 7.14% to 30¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 8. The ex-dividend date will be May 7.

Lazard (LAZ)

LAZ is an international holding company based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company’s Financial Advisory segment provides services related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, and other strategic matters. Its Asset Management segment offers various investment solutions and investment management services. LAZ was founded in 1848 in New Orleans.

LAZ will pay a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share, an increase of 6.82% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record on May 6. LAZ will trade ex-dividend on May 3.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

NDAQ is a holding company that provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services across six continents. As the creator of the first electronic stock market, the company’s technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries. NDAQ was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NDAQ will pay a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share, an increase of 6.82% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable June 28, with an ex-dividend date of June 13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Founded in 1868 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, CFR operates as the holding company for Frost Bank, offering a wide range of banking, investment and insurance services to businesses and individual customers across Texas. CFR operates more than 120 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas.

On April 25, the company declared a dividend of 71¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.97% increase. The dividend is payable on June 14 to shareholders of record on May 31. CFR will trade ex-dividend on May 30.

WW Grainger (GWW)

GWW is a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating supplies and other related products and services. The company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions primarily in the United States and Canada, but also has a presence internationally. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

On April 24, the company declared a dividend of $1.44¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.88% increase. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 13.

Metlife (MET)

MET is engaged in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. The company operates through five segments: United States; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. MET was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.76% to 44¢ per share. The dividend is payable June 13, with an ex-dividend date of May 6.

Invesco (IVZ)

IVZ is a publicly owned investment management firm that helps investors achieve their financial objects. Operating in more than 20 countries, IVZ provides a wide range of investment strategies and offerings to retail and institutional clients. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recently, the board of directors of IVZ declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 3.33%. The dividend is payable June 3, with an ex-dividend date of May 9.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

WABC is a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank, which serves individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company offers various deposit products and a comprehensive loan portfolio, including commercial and residential real estate and construction loans. WABC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

The board of directors of WABC has declared a quarterly dividend of 41¢ per share. The new dividend is 2.50% above the prior dividend of 40¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 3, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on May 17.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, PH, AMP, and NDAQ.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

PH's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in PH in July 2009 would have returned 17.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AMP's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in AMP in January 2009 would have returned 21% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NDAQ's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NDAQ in January 2009 would have returned 14.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table covers ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Industrials and Financials sectors. See Part 2 of this article for ex-dividend dates of stocks in the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 30-May 13, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 2.09% $59.27 10 5.50% $1.24 05/14 05/31 Ameriprise Financial AMP 2.65% $146.63 14 11.90% $3.88 05/03 05/17 TD Ameritrade AMTD 2.32% $51.73 9 19.00% $1.20 05/06 05/21 Brown & Brown BRO 1.01% $31.68 25 10.50% $0.32 05/07 05/17 Citizens Financial CFG 3.56% $35.97 6 N/A $1.28 04/30 05/15 Columbia Banking System COLB 1.53% $36.71 9 19.50% $0.56 05/07 05/22 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.45% $57.11 6 61.30% $1.40 05/01 05/23 Eaton Corp ETN 3.39% $83.77 10 9.50% $2.84 05/02 05/17 Franklin Electric FELE 1.22% $47.50 27 8.90% $0.58 05/01 05/16 WW Grainger GWW 1.97% $291.91 47 8.30% $5.76 05/10 06/01 Heritage Financial HFWA 2.37% $30.41 9 17.60% $0.72 05/07 05/22 Home Bancshares HOMB 2.70% $19.25 8 26.00% $0.52 05/14 06/05 Independent Bank Group IBTX 1.77% $56.37 6 35.10% $1.00 05/03 05/16 Investors Bancorp ISBC 3.72% $11.82 7 37.10% $0.44 05/09 05/24 Invesco IVZ 5.70% $21.77 9 7.00% $1.24 05/09 06/03 JB Hunt Transport Services JBHT 1.06% $98.32 16 9.90% $1.04 05/02 05/17 Lazard LAZ 4.77% $39.42 11 12.70% $1.88 05/03 05/17 LegacyTexas Financial LTXB 2.53% $39.48 9 10.80% $1.00 05/03 05/20 Matthews International MATW 2.08% $38.39 24 13.40% $0.80 05/03 05/20 Matson MATX 2.22% $37.85 7 5.80% $0.84 05/08 06/06 Metlife MET 3.90% $45.10 6 13.00% $1.76 05/06 06/13 Mobile Mini MINI 3.04% $36.22 6 N/A $1.10 05/14 05/29 Northwest Bancshares NWBI 4.12% $17.49 10 6.30% $0.72 05/01 05/16 OceanFirst Financial OCFC 2.73% $24.91 5 5.30% $0.68 05/03 05/17 People's United Financial PBCT 4.11% $17.26 26 1.50% $0.71 04/30 05/15 Provident Financial Services PFS 3.36% $27.38 9 7.90% $0.92 05/14 05/31 Parker-Hannifin PH 1.92% $183.00 62 10.60% $3.52 05/09 06/07 Rockwell Automation ROK 2.17% $178.43 9 11.80% $3.88 05/10 06/10 Rollins ROL 1.07% $39.10 17 18.50% $0.42 05/09 06/10 Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR 3.45% $34.83 8 11.40% $1.20 05/07 05/15 1st Source SRCE 2.34% $46.07 32 9.20% $1.08 05/03 05/15 S&T Bancorp STBA 2.74% $39.44 6 10.20% $1.08 05/01 05/16 Tompkins Financial TMP 2.49% $80.35 32 4.70% $2.00 05/06 05/15 Westamerica Bancorporation WABC 2.56% $63.97 27 1.40% $1.64 05/03 05/17 Webster Financial WBS 3.03% $52.85 8 17.80% $1.60 05/03 05/20 Wells Fargo WFC 3.75% $47.96 9 7.40% $1.80 05/09 06/01 WSFS Financial WSFS 1.11% $43.23 5 21.30% $0.48 05/08 05/23 Wintrust Financial WTFC 1.31% $76.56 6 33.40% $1.00 05/08 05/23 Zions Bancorporation ZION 2.46% $48.75 6 51.60% $1.20 05/15 05/23

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.