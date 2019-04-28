Goldman Sachs BDC: Great BDC Income Play, But Here Is Why I Sold 50% Anyway

However, limited net interest income (and valuation) upside in light of the Fed's changed interest rate policy made me reduce my position.

I have sold half of my long position in business development company Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) this week in order to scale back my BDC overweighting in my investment portfolio due to rising valuations in the sector. That being said, though, Goldman Sachs BDC remains a decent choice for income investors who seek to invest into a quality stream of dividend income. Shares are probably about fairly valued and have limited upside at this point. An investment in GSBD yields 8.7 percent.

Why I Sold Goldman Sachs BDC

I sold 50 percent of my stake in Goldman Sachs BDC last week in order to realize capital gains related to a business development company whose share price has risen 12 percent year-to-date. My cost basis on Goldman Sachs BDC is $18.42, meaning I have realized an 11.8 percent capital return on my investment, for four reasons:

The stock market has surged in 2019 and major stock market indices are at all-time highs, which is generally not a bad time to consider selling some winners. I am reducing my exposure to the BDC sector, which also previously made me scale back my investment in Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC). I have discussed my motivation to sell ARCC in my article titled "Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position." The Federal Reserve scaled back its interest rate path in late March and guided for no further rate hikes in 2019, which will limit Goldman Sachs BDC's net interest income upside. Goldman Sachs BDC, in my opinion, is about fairly valued today, implying limited additional upside potential.

Defensively Structured Investment Portfolio

Despite my decision to sell, Goldman Sachs BDC's investment thesis remains largely intact, which is also the reason why I keep 50 percent of my original position for the foreseeable future.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a defensively structured debt investment portfolio since the company largely invests in relatively secure first and second lien debt.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio was valued at $1.38 billion at the end of the December quarter and included 72 different portfolio companies with a Median EBITDA of $26.9 million.

Here's a more detailed portfolio breakdown.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Change In Fed Policy Limits Goldman Sachs BDC's Net Interest Income Upside

The Fed has decided to take a way more cautious stance with respect to interest rates in late March, essentially guiding for no more rate hikes this year. This effectively limits the net interest income upside of companies with large floating-rate asset bases, like Goldman Sachs BDC. At the end of the December quarter, 96.6 percent of Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio was linked to variable rates.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

The Dividend Should Be Sustainable

Unless there is a major economic downturn that triggers a sector-wide increase in loan defaults and corporate bankruptcies, Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend is moderately safe.

Goldman Sachs BDC has had exceptional credit quality: The company's non-accrual ratio, which essentially indicates the amount of non-performing loans where the collection of interest payments and the repayment of the principal are at risk, has consistently remained below one percent. As a result, Goldman Sachs BDC is one of the best business development companies in the sector that investors can buy, in my opinion.

Goldman Sachs BDC's solid distribution coverage further suggests that dividend risks are not that high. The business development company covered its dividend payout in each of the last twelve quarters with net investment income, which builds confidence and improves investors' margin of dividend safety.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Goldman Sachs BDC is a higher-quality BDC due to its defensive portfolio construction, low non-accruals and decent distribution coverage. Hence, the company's shares are selling for a premium to net asset value, and have done so for a while. Today, GSBD requires investors to pay ~1.17x net asset value for its 8.7 percent dividend.

Data by YCharts

Downside Risks

A U.S. recession, in my opinion, together with a decrease in interest rates are the two single biggest risk factors for the business development company right now. In any case, general market risks are growing, in my view. With stocks near all-time highs and investor sentiment increasingly bullish after a flurry of corporate earnings that surprised to the upside, it is a good time to take some profits in investment vehicles that have had a good run.

Your Takeaway

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio, credit quality and dividend coverage still look good, but selling 50 percent of my position into the strength with the stock market trading near all-time highs makes sense, especially in light of the change in the Fed's interest rate policy that will effectively limit Goldman Sachs BDC's NII-upside going forward. The lack of NII-upside could also limit the BDC's upside potential in terms of valuation. I will consider re-buying Goldman Sachs BDC at the $18 price level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.