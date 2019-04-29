Helmerich & Payne - A Tough Road To Past Glory

I consider Helmerich & Payne as one of the most influential companies in the US onshore drilling category which turns the company stock into an excellent long-term investment.

However, the onshore drilling sector is extremely volatile and may experience a new period of adaptation in 2019 called a "shale maturation."

Helmerich & Payne reported a net income of $60.89 million or $0.55 per diluted share from operating income of $95.15 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (Q1'19).

Investment thesis

The Tulsa OK-based Helmerich & Payne (HP) is a contract drilling company which is leading market share in the top three U.S. basins, which makes the company particularly sensitive to any shifts in this particular region.

24% in the Permian Basin with 114 rigs. 39% in the Eagle Ford Basin with 39 rigs. 26% in the Scoop/Stack with 25 rigs.

Despite slowing market conditions experienced in the second fiscal quarter, H&P managed to maintain pricing in the super-spec market space, with a rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - increasing to $25,624 for the quarter in line with the company guidance.

The US Land operations represent 350 rigs or 89.7% of the total fleet, of which 68% is contracted.

U.S. Land segment, we exited the second fiscal quarter to 226 contracted rigs, which was a decrease of approximately 1% than the number of active rigs quarter-to-quarter. H&P maintained over 20% U.S. Land market share from quarter-to-quarter. (conference call).

The investment thesis is quite simple here. I consider Helmerich & Payne as one of the most influential companies in the US onshore drilling category which turns the company stock into an excellent long-term investment with a dividend of $2.84 per share in a yearly dividend at an attractive yield of 4.83%.

However, the onshore drilling sector is extremely volatile and may experience a new period of adaptation in the US land sector in 2019 called a "shale maturation." I recommend holding your long-term position now and trade short-term about 30% of your position using technical analysis.

Paal Kibsgaard - Chairman and CEO of Schlumberger (SLB) - said that investments in North America might go down 10% in 2019, in the conference call: (Please click here if you want to read my latest article about SLB)

The recent strength in the price of crude oil, with Brent again breaking through the $70 per barrel level, is supporting this outlook. We also see clear signs that E&P investment sentiments are starting to normalize as the industry heads towards a more sustainable financial stewardship of the global resource base. Directionally, this means higher investments in the international markets simply to keep production flat, while North America land activity is set for lower investments with a likely downward adjustment to the current production growth outlook.

E&P operators are expected to steadily reduce drilling activity in the US and instead concentrate investments on draining down the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUC") with a total of 8,500 DUCs as of March 2019 according to the EIA, which was over 8,700 in November 2018.

The U.S. land rigs revenues represent 86.3% of the total revenues of the company and show how vital any change in this region can affect the company. The Operating revenues totaled $622.2 million, up 28.9% year over year and the average rig margin also increased by 29.9% to $11,486 per day.

Unfortunately, HP has underperformed the oil sector and is now down over 18% from a year ago even if the stock price managed an active recovery since early January 2019.

The recent severe oil prices drop on Friday after some comment from OPEC+ which is thinking of ending production cut in June may further dampen this situation. President Trump's tweets about oil prices too high are not helping either.

John W. Lindsay, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[W]e added significant term backlog at attractive rates and margins, and our total number of super-spec FlexRigs increased to 230 at quarter end, representing more than 40% of the industry's U.S. super-spec capacity. Our current U.S. rig count is approximately 220 FlexRigs. Considering the trends we are seeing in rig releases, the higher levels of churn across certain basins and the current demand, we believe the Company's rig count will bottom out early during this third fiscal quarter. And FlexRig super-spec utilization will remain in the 90% plus range.

Helmerich & Payne - Balance sheet: 1Q 2019 (Second quarter 2019 fiscal) - the raw numbers

Helmerich & Payne 2Q'17 (Fiscal 1Q'18) 3Q'17 (Fiscal 1Q'18) 4Q'17 (Fiscal 1Q'18) 1Q'18 (Fiscal 2Q'18) restated 2Q'18 (Fiscal 3Q'18) 3Q'18 (Fiscal 4Q'18) 4Q'18 (Fiscal 1Q'19) restated 1Q'19 (Fiscal 2Q'19) Total Revenues in $ Million 498.56 532.30 564.09 577.48 648.87 696.83 740.60 720.87 Net Income in $ Million -22.26 -22.99 496.57 -12.60 -8.73 2.35 18.96 60.89 EBITDA $ Million 117.80 128.21 149.04 146.15 152.09 175.79 155.09 240.10 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 88.66% 0 0 3.37% 2.46% 8.45% EPS diluted in $/share -0.21 -0.21 4.55 -0.12 -0.08 0.02 0.17 0.55 Operating cash flow in $ Million 85.86 121.08 72.22 124.78 161.43 186.11 209.48 199.54 CapEx in $ Million 124.97 97.29 91.70 99.50 131.46 143.93 196.09 133.89 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -39.12 23.79 -19.48 25.28 29.97 42.18 13.39 65.65 (estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 612.68 565.87 426.21 380.03 350.71 325.82 269.53 270.08 Long-term Debt in $ Million 492.64 492.90 493.17 493.43 493.7 494.0 490.8 491.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 108.57 108.59 109.10 108.87 108.91 109.53 109.43 109.503

Financials and Balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues Helmerich & Payne reported a net income of $60.89 million or $0.55 per diluted share from operating income of $95.15 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (Q1'19). Net cash provided by operating activities was $199.536 million. The quarterly decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in the average number of rigs working in the U.S. Land segment which was expected.

It was better-than-expected operating results primarily from the U.S. Land business which is the company’s largest segment.

Mark W. Smith noted in the conference call:

Total direct operating costs incurred were $443 million for the second quarter versus $489 million for the previous quarter. The decrease is primarily attributable to lower than expected daily operating costs in U.S. Land and to the $18 million effect of a one-time legal settlement in the first fiscal quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is increasing this quarter, and the company is showing a positive FCF yearly ("TTM") with $151.2 million. However, the dividend payout represents $311 million annually based on 109.5 million shares and $2.84 per share annually.

The level of dividend paid is still too high, and I have said it for quite a while. The company should address the situation and adopt a more conservative approach correlated to the free cash flow.

HP is failing the FCF Test.

3 - Net Debt is $221.2 million Net debt is $221.2 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~0.31x, which is excellent. The total cash has remained constant sequentially. The company had $270 million in cash and short-term investments plus $750 million of availability under its committed revolver. Helmerich & Payne has a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 10.2%

Moody's announced on April 26, 2019, its periodic review:

H&P has significantly increased its market share during the drilling industry recovery in 2017-2018, and it should be able to deploy more rigs and raise dayrates if oil prices remain at or above mid-$60 per barrel level. While the company continues to pay a significant dividend, Moody's expects H&P to generate a smaller amount of negative free cash flow in fiscal 2019 (ending September 30) and maintain a solid liquidity cushion.

4 - Guidance Fiscal third-quarter 2019

Activity in the U.S. land segment is expected to decrease 5-7% sequentially during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. While average rig revenues per day are forecasted to be in the range of $25,500-$26,000, daily average rig cost will be within $14,250-$14,750 during the said quarter.

The offshore segment should average a rig margin per day within $9,500-$10,500 in third-quarter fiscal 2019 and revenue days to increase 1% sequentially.

International land segment revenue days are seen weakening by 1% sequentially. Average rig margin per day will be within $9,000-$10,000.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

While Helmerich and Payne indicated a solid quarter, the situation is still uncertain for the remainder of the year. Rig under term contracts count in 2019 is seen going down roughly 17%.

We had an average of 149 active rigs under term contracts during the second quarter and today that number is 142 rigs or about 65% of our 220 working rigs. We expect to have an average of 137 rigs under term contract in the fiscal third quarter and 124 rigs in the fourth quarter earning the current average day rates. (conference call)

The company also cut down its CapEx by over 22% for fiscal 2019, going from $650-$680 million to $500-$530 million, reflecting a softening of the business outlook.

The primary reason why drilling activities appeared to be less affected as other segments of the oil services business such as Schlumberger or Halliburton (HAL), despite a definitive slowdown, is that drilling rigs have long-term contracts with producers which tend to soften the downtrend.

The reduction in CapEx by E&P operators and a substantial amount of DUCs means that the oil patch is maturing as I said earlier. While it is true that the company is more shielded from the downturn versus most of its peers, because of the quality of its super-spec rigs, HP is likely to be impacted negatively in 2019 because of its strong presence in the US land.

The current revenue backlog for the U.S. Land fleet for rigs under term contracts which the company defines as rig contracts with original fixed terms of at least six months and that contain early termination provisions is approximately $1.4 billion.

Hence, the logical conclusion is to be prudent and hold your position. Eventually, take profit on any uptrend from here using technical analysis

Technical analysis

HP is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $64.80 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level) and line support at $58.75 which is long-term support as well (I recommend buying a little depending on oil prices).

If oil prices continue their Friday slide, the next support is around $54 and assuming a bearish outlook HP can re-test its 2019 low at about $45 (strong buy). On the other side, if oil prices resume their uptrend and can successfully crosse $64.80 resistance the stock could eventually trade as high as $73, which is my top target in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.