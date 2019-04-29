My Thoughts On 3 Recent Factors Impacting British American's Share Price

Although these are worth considering, I don't believe any of them are adequately material to alter my investment thesis for their shares.

Introduction

Despite British American Tobacco’s (BTI) share price rallying earlier this year, it now appears to be coming under a degree of renewed selling pressure during the last couple of weeks. Although this alone isn’t concerning for long-term investors, such as myself, there has been several new developments in the tobacco industry. Since I’ve analysed and discussed their prospects numerous times, this article provides an update covering my thoughts on three recent factors impacting their share price.

United States Smoking Age Bill

Slightly over one week ago it was announced that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will propose legislation to increase the legal tobacco age in the United States from 18 to 21. Following this news, earlier this week Walgreens announced their new policy to refuse sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. This isn’t a particularly novel idea, considering Hawaii already did this two years ago and has even considered raising the minimum age to 100.

Although this new policy could have an impact in the long-term, I’m skeptical it will be particularly meaningful nor have any significant immediate impact. During the short-term smokers currently aged 18 to 20 who would no longer be allowed to legally smoke will most likely continue and simply acquire their cigarettes from an older friend or family member. Although this would be illegal and ethically dubious, let’s be realistic, very few people will stop something addictive just because of a new government legislation. If that were the case, then underage e-cigarette usage wouldn’t be a current issue as those under 18 wouldn’t dare disobey Uncle Sam. Naturally this same logic applies to many other vices in society, such as drugs and alcohol.

Looking further into the future there is more scope to impact demand, however, I remain skeptical that it will be particularly significant. The supporters of this legislation could argue that many smokers begin smoking early in life and thus removing their legal ability would deter them from ever taking up the habit. Personally I’m skeptical of this argument, as so far in my life I’ve had the experience of dealing with many different subcultures across the socioeconomic spectrum, which has provided numerous different insights. One is that I’ve noticed people primarily begin smoking, or any other activity, largely due to the subculture in society to which they associate, not due to simply having access to purchase cigarettes. Hence I believe in the long-term this legislation may reduce smoking rates, however, it will only be marginal and not significant enough to alter my investment thesis for British American.

Altria’s Large First Quarter Cigarette Volume Decline

Thursday’s trading session was fairly rough for British American with their share price falling 2.75%, which I strongly suspect was largely due to the release of Altria’s (MO) first quarter results that caused their share price to plunge 6.03%. Although their small miss on earnings and revenue was slightly disappointing, the standout news was their cigarette volumes declining 14.27% year on year. This is a historically large decline that could act as an indicator of British American’s United States volumes, however, since they only report on a semi-annual basis this will remain unconfirmed for another quarter.

To analyse whether concern is valid I calculated the correlation coefficient between Altria’s first quarter cigarette volume change year on year versus the combination of Reynolds’ and Lorillard’s volumes. Following British American’s acquisition of Reynolds in 2017, these two companies are their subsidiaries and thus responsible for their United States cigarette volumes.

The blue line indicates Altria’s cigarette volume change whilst the orange line indicates Reynolds’ and Lorillard’s combined volume change. If the abnormal result for 2017 are excluded, as they relate to a large divestment, the correlation coefficient is 0.74. This shows that although there is clearly a positive relationship, it’s not very strong. Hence it’s entirely possible that Altria’s weak volumes don’t necessarily reflect those experienced by British American, although it’s quite likely they have seen at least modest volume declines. During the next week I’ll compile an updated analysis of Altria’s cigarette volumes, as I have done following previous earnings announcements.

Image Source: British American 2018 Full Year Results.

It’s also worth noting that despite the United States market being an important core market for British American, it’s still less than half their operating profits. This is completely different than Altria whose entire profits are derived from the United States’ market. Hence even if their cigarette volumes have suffered a similar drop in the first quarter they’re better positioned.

Brexit

Earlier this year I published an article that outlined my thoughts regarding British American and the Brexit saga. Since then there’s been several twists and turns, however, the same basic situation has continued with the United Kingdom’s government struggling to reach a deal that can pass their parliament. Thankfully a no-deal Brexit was avoided with the deadline being extended to October 31st, however, as explained in my previous article they’re well positioned to endure any realistic outcome. Put simply, this strength primarily stems from their economically resilient earnings and high degree of geographical diversification. Until a deal has officially passed parliament I believe the malaise towards British investments will continue weighing on their share price and in the case of British American this is almost entirely headline risk.

Valuation

Since I believe these factors are insufficient to alter my original investment thesis, I continue to stand by the estimated intrinsic values that I first provided in December. These utilized a discounted dividend analysis which were based on conservative future growth assumptions of only 1.90% to 3.97%, one tenth and one third their growth rate since 2000.

The capital asset pricing model was used to estimate a required rate of return, which was found to be 7.41% using a risk free rate of 2.915%, beta of 0.98 and expected market return of 7.5%. Wrapping these variables together indicated British American's shares are worth between $46.94 and $76.73, which are 23% and 101% higher than their current share price. Given these conservative future growth assumptions, I believe the upper end of the range is more likely than the lower end.

Finally, these two graphs are provided as secondary supporting metric for consideration. After reviewing these it's quite apparent that the current selloff is the second largest during the past 24 years. Generally speaking, the best time to buy is when as few as possible investors are buying and thus their shares are out of favor and offer rarely seen value. Even though this by alone doesn’t necessarily mean their current share price is a bargain, it further supports results from the aforementioned discounted dividend analysis.

Conclusion

It appears this year will be another controversial one for the tobacco industry and thus British American, not necessarily due to the longstanding ethical concerns, but rather proposed government legislation. Although this new legislation to increase the legal tobacco age to 21 has good intentions, I remain skeptical that it will materially change the future demand for tobacco products. The other two factors will require more time to evolve, however, as explained I don’t foresee any problems. Therefore, I will continue holding my shares as my original investment thesis hasn’t materially changed. Since publishing my last article, I’ve increased my investment further as I continue to believe their shares are undervalued.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s, Reynolds’ and Lorillard’s SEC filings contained in the following three links (1)(2)(3) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

